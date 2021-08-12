The Best Cities for Young Professionals in 2021

Americans of all generations have flocked back to cities in 2021, with the return led by Millennials and Gen Z. As urban areas grow more popular again, these are the cities in each state with the most to offer the nation’s youngest members of the workforce.

After a long pandemic-induced slumber, U.S. cities have begun to buzz once again. Some longtime residents are returning to the place they called home, while others are looking to start their careers in a new city. Though the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant may influence these trends, most U.S. cities are currently experiencing a population influx, an increase especially driven by the country’s youngest generations.

Many characteristics make a city appealing, but young workers typically seek out different qualities than their more experienced colleagues. For one, young professionals have not yet reached their peak earning years, so affordability is paramount. A healthy economy is also particularly important for workers seeking early-career job opportunities. Plus, easy commutes via walking, biking, or taking public transportation are attractive options for residents who do not yet have the disposable income for a car.

Beyond these practical considerations, young people also tend to enjoy a city’s entertainment and nightlife options more frequently than their older counterparts, and often demonstrate a high level of interest in the size of the local dating pool.

Any city in the U.S. can be someone’s perfect home, but certain metropolitan areas offer opportunities that are more likely to appeal to younger residents. With this in mind, data scientists at Insurify crunched the numbers to identify the best place for young professionals in every state.