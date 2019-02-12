Best Cities for Singles Awards
Published February 12, 2019
Reading time: 2 minutes
The season of romance is upon us once again, but many Americans have no one with whom to share it.
At this point in time, there are more singles living in the United States than ever before, with over 45 percent of Americans 18 and older living outside the bounds of matrimony. However, there are certain cities in which it is easier for them to find one another. Given differences in the size of single populations, gender ratios, and considerations of economics and dating opportunities in these locales, some U.S. cities are better for singles than others.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Insurify decided to recognize the cities that foster the best living and dating experiences for their single residents. With love in the air this week, Insurify presents this year’s winners of the Best Cities for Singles Awards!
In discerning the best single cities by state, the data scientists at Insurify, a site that lets users compare home insurance quotes, collected information on population statistics, economic indices, and dating app opportunities. From the United States Census Bureau, they gathered data on the cities with the most singles and the least discrepancy in gender ratios. Following that, they used statistics from Numbeo, a cost of living database, to further rank cities by overall expenses, rent, and restaurant prices. Insurify also incorporated information from Tinder sociologist Jess Carbino to factor in considerations of the United States’ largest Tinder markets. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, the analysts identified the top city for singles in each state.
Congratulations to the winning cities, who demonstrate a dedication to creating the utmost living experience, not just for families, but for all residents!
Winners of Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards
Alabama: Birmingham
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Phoenix
Arkansas: Little Rock
California: Los Angeles
Colorado: Denver
Connecticut: New Haven
Delaware: Wilmington
Florida: Orlando
Georgia: Atlanta
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Indianapolis
Iowa: Council Bluffs
Kansas: Wichita
Kentucky: Louisville
Louisiana: New Orleans
Maine: Portland
Maryland: Baltimore
Massachusetts: Boston
Michigan: Grand Rapids
Minnesota: Saint Paul
Missouri: Kansas City
Nebraska: Omaha
Nevada: Las Vegas
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Newark
New Mexico: Albuquerque
New York: New York
North Carolina: Raleigh
Ohio: Dayton
Oklahoma: Tulsa
Oregon: Portland
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Columbia
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Memphis
Texas: Dallas
Utah: Salt Lake City
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: Richmond
Washington: Bellevue
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
