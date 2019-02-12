Click here to see the Best Cities for Singles Awards for 2021.

The season of romance is upon us once again, but many Americans have no one with whom to share it.

At this point in time, there are more singles living in the United States than ever before, with over 45 percent of Americans 18 and older living outside the bounds of matrimony. However, there are certain cities in which it is easier for them to find one another. Given differences in the size of single populations, gender ratios, and considerations of economics and dating opportunities in these locales, some U.S. cities are better for singles than others.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Insurify decided to recognize the cities that foster the best living and dating experiences for their single residents. With love in the air this week, Insurify presents this year’s winners of the Best Cities for Singles Awards!