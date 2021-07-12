Off-Premises Home Insurance Coverage

Does homeowners insurance cover theft outside the home? Yes, standard homeowners coverage protects your personal property from theft in your home, car, and dorm—even while traveling.

Homeowners insurance policies give us peace of mind that our personal belongings are safe from natural disasters and break-ins. But if you keep your personal belongings in your car or if you’re a frequent traveler, it’s important to make sure your home insurance coverage protects stolen items outside of the home, too.

The good news is most standard home insurance policies ’ personal property coverage extends to theft outside of your home. Still, it’s important to know how your insurance company pays for these losses, including your policy’s coverage limit, type of coverage, and exclusions.

Insurify is here to make understanding your homeowners insurance coverage easy. Keep reading for a full guide on off-premises theft coverage, and if you’re concerned with your level of protection, we can help with that, too! Insurify’s home insurance comparison tools let you see insurance companies and insurance quotes side by side so you can choose the best policy for you in just a few minutes.