How to Buy a House for the First Time

Buy Your Dream Home

You’ve picked out your house after a long home search with your real estate agent. You’ve made an offer and maybe considered the seller’s counteroffer. You’ve done a walk-through and had a home inspector do a home inspection to make sure everything works. Now it’s time to actually buy your house and join the ranks of homeownership.

First, you need to have the home appraised. The lender will arrange for the appraiser to estimate the value of the house you’re about to buy. The appraisal lets everyone involved know that you’re paying a fair purchase price for the house.

A title company will do a title search to make sure that the seller is the rightful owner of the house and is legally able to sell the house to you. Note that the title company can occasionally miss things, however; that’s why it’s a good idea to buy owner’s title insurance, which protects you in the future if it turns out there are title problems with your new home.

You’ll then schedule a closing date, where you’ll sign all the paperwork required to buy your home. This can take up to a few hours. Bring a cashier’s check to cover your down payment and closing costs, which are usually about two to five percent of the cost of your home. After you’ve finished all the last-minute closing tasks, you’ll get the keys to your new home and begin your new life as a homeowner.

Congratulations—you made it!