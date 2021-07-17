Top Homeowners Insurance Coverage Questions: Consumer Guide

I’m a first-time homeowner, what do I need to know about insurance? Home insurance is critical to protect your residence and personal belongings and is required by virtually all mortgage lenders. It also provides you with liability protection.

A home is probably one of the most expensive purchases you’ll ever make, so you should protect it. Homeowners insurance will help pay to repair or rebuild your house, replace your belongings, or cover personal liability if someone’s injured on the premises. You’ll have a few coverage levels to choose from, and you should always compare prices before buying a policy. But you don’t want to skimp on this insurance, because your home and finances are on the line.

