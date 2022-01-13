10 Best & Worst Sites to Compare Home Insurance Quotes (2021)

Lead Generation Sites

Unlike quote comparison sites, lead generation sites are paid when they send customers’ personal information to external agencies.

These sites often draw visitors in with competitive rates, but then transfer you to a different site to continue shopping and complete your transaction, often at a far less attractive price. This is because lead generation sites are paid to sell your information to an agency, not to present you with the best rates on home insurance.

You can sometimes get home insurance quotes on lead generation sites, but you should expect them to be far less reliable than quotes from actual comparison sites. Using lead generation sites most likely means that you’ll need to go to the various home insurance websites to find real rate information, which arguably defeats the purpose of using a quote-generating site at all.

CoverHound

CoverHound is a free, online comparison tool that provides quotes for both business and personal insurance. The site also has a Learning Center with articles on insurance-related subjects. CoverHound says that its advisors are “compensated based on service” rather than by commissions, implying that said advisors are motivated to find the best policy for customers rather than the most lucrative one.

How it works: The quoting tool didn’t work until I switched browsers to Microsoft Edge (probably because I have third-party cookies disabled in my primary browser). CoverHound asked me quite a few questions about my home, such as when I’d bought it and whether I had a dog. The site then wanted my contact information. The text above the Get Quotes button informed me that by clicking the link, I was giving CoverHound permission to source data about my credit history and insurance claims history.

Results: After a minute or so of processing, the quoting tool spit out eight different home insurance quotes ranging from $101.67 to $177.25 per month. The site preset my coverage limits and deductible and wouldn’t let me change them to produce more accurate quotes. Clicking the Select button next to one of the quotes took me to a page saying that they’d call me shortly to discuss the quote.

I appreciated getting actual quotes, but without the ability to adjust coverage details, the numbers were somewhat inapplicable. For example, the site assumed my home’s value was $400,000, which could be inaccurate given it didn’t even ask how large or how old the house was.

Insurance.com

Insurance.com is a free, online comparison tool that provides quotes for auto, life, health, and home insurance. It has numerous articles related to insurance and provides information on auto insurance by state of residence. There’s a calculator that provides the average home insurance rates for your area based on coverage level.

How it works: I entered my ZIP code and was immediately dropped into a page with a list of several renter’s and home insurance providers.

Results: The site provided me with a total of five links, one for renter’s insurance coverage at Lemonade and four for home insurance from various insurance companies. Each Get Quote link simply sent me to the provider’s website. Apparently, Insurance.com’s home insurance quote tool is strictly an affiliate link funnel to various insurers.

InsuranceQuotes

InsuranceQuotes is a free, online comparison tool that offers quoting processes for auto, life, health, homeowners, and other types of insurance. The site also has articles on insurance-related subjects and provides information on car insurance by state, including average rates.

How it works: During the quoting process, I was asked for some necessary information about my home and insurance history, along with my contact information. Clicking the Get Quotes button required me to consent to a declaration that I would be called by up to eight insurance or partner companies, potentially including robocalls.

Results: After answering the required questions, I ended up on a results page suggesting that I “Click at least 2 to 3 companies below to find the best rate!” with links to five different insurance company websites. It also informed me it had matched me with three insurance agents who would be contacting me shortly.

Insure.com

Insure.com is a free, online insurance quote comparison tool that has quotes for life, auto, health, and homeowners insurance. There are also financial strength ratings for insurance companies, insurance glossaries, and informational articles.

How it works: The quoting tool asked for the type of home I owned, its age, and its location. It then wanted my contact information. The boilerplate text above the “Get Your Quotes” button informed me I might be contacted by up to five home insurance companies, agents, or robocalls for marketing purposes.

Results: The quoting tool sent me to a page saying that it had matched me with the following insurers in my state. It provided a list of three insurance companies and five insurance comparison sites or agencies. Clicking the Get Quote button next to a listing took me to the website in question’s quoting tool, not an actual quote.

QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard is another insurance lead generation site that sells leads to insurance agents. In addition to home insurance, they also offer quotes for life, renters, health, and auto insurance. The site also has a blog with articles about various types of insurance.

How it works: The home insurance quoting tool asked me a series of questions about my home, including its age and number of stories. It also asked for my name, address, email, and phone number. Text beneath the Get My Home Quotes button gave the usual warning about how I was giving express consent for telemarketing by agents and robocalls.

Results: QuoteWizard dropped me on a page with links to three different insurance companies. Clicking the See Your Rate button by each listing simply sent me to the insurance company’s website.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial’s home page says it can get you rates from top-rated insurance companies in less than 3 minutes. The quote processing tool provides quotes for life, auto, home, and health insurance, among others.

How it works: As with CoverHound, I had to switch browsers to Microsoft Edge to get the quoting tool to work. It asked me quite a few questions about my home, such as what type of garage I had and how many bathrooms there were. Next, the tool asked for my email address while claiming “no spam, ever.”

Before I clicked to view my quotes, I noticed the fine print asking me to agree to allow “marketing partners to contact you for marketing/telemarketing purposes at the number and address provided above.”

Results: After a short wait, the quoting tool produced three home insurance quotes ranging from $13 to $16 per month and two links to other sites with buttons allowing me to “Check Price.” Clicking one of these links redirected me to the start of the home insurance provider’s own quoting process.

Clicking the “View Details” link next to the quotes provided a bit of information about the insurance company, but there was no way to select the offer. Instead, it seems visitors need to call the provided number to speak with a licensed insurance agent to sign up.

The Simple Dollar

The Simple Dollar is a personal finance site with information about credit cards and other debt products, insurance, investing, and banking. There’s a blog with numerous personal finance articles and tons of reviews of various financial products.

How it works: The homeowners insurance quoting tool is built into the middle of a page offering advice on how to choose an insurance policy. It asked for just my ZIP code, then populated the page with a list of companies.

Results: The list included eight insurance companies and comparison sites. None of the results had actual quotes, just links to “compare quotes” on the various sites. Clicking the link took me straight to the new website. This isn’t so much a quoting tool as a directory of available insurance providers for the visitor’s ZIP code.

ValuePenguin

Like The Simple Dollar, ValuePenguin is a personal finance site dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions about their credit cards, banking, investments, and insurance. The site offers quoting tools, in-depth financial product reviews, and analyses of industry trends.

How it works: ValuePenguin’s quoting tool asked me for my ZIP code, then immediately sent me to a page with a long list of home insurance providers and other quote generation sites. Text at the top of the page announced the listed providers “offer the best premiums based on the information you have provided,” although all I had provided was my ZIP code.

Results: Again, like The Simple Dollar, none of the results had actual quotes, just links to “compare rates” on the various sites.