Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

“Your driving record is one of the biggest factors in calculating your premium and is actually one of the rating factors you can control,” says Faulkner. Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents can both raise your premiums, and driving under the influence is a particularly serious offense that nearly doubles premiums on average in Woodbridge.

“Driving attentively, avoiding accidents, and remaining ticket-free is the best way to keep your insurance costs as low as possible,” Faulkner advises. It’s also important to compare quotes since some auto insurance companies are more lenient toward drivers with incidents on their record than others.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

In Woodbridge, a speeding ticket increases your car insurance premium by an average of 34%. But some car insurance companies offer affordable premiums to drivers with speeding tickets. If you have a speeding ticket, below are the cheapest companies to consider and their average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 94 Auto-Owners 97 GEICO 130 USAA 130 Clearcover 161 Erie 163 Nationwide 163 Safeco 187 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you’ve caused an accident in the past, insurance companies may view you as a high-risk driver and raise your premiums. On average, the increase is about 43% in Woodbridge, Virginia. Here are the cheapest insurers, along with their average monthly quotes after an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 99 Auto-Owners 100 GEICO 137 USAA 137 Erie 167 Nationwide 170 Clearcover 186 Safeco 197 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Virginia requires you to provide an FR-44 certification to the Department of Motor Vehicles to drive again after a DUI. Your insurance company must file the certification, which shows that you have double the required insurance minimums. This requirement nearly doubles costs for DUI drivers.

However, some insurance companies are more generous with policyholders than others after a DUI. Below are average monthly quotes from the cheapest insurers for drivers with a DUI.