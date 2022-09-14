Lindsay Frankel es una redactora autónoma especializada en temas de finanzas personales y seguros. Sus obras han sido destacado en publicaciones como LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y FinanceBuzz. Por el año pasado, ha escrito sobre seguros de automóvil para Insurify.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located near Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, Virginia, is a popular shopping and outdoor recreation destination. Woodbridge residents have an average commute to work of 37 minutes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.[1] The city’s urban location and significant number of D.C.-bound commuters likely contribute to its higher car insurance rates.
Here’s what you need to know to get an insurance policy that meets your needs and fits your budget in Woodbridge.
Datos Breves
DUI drivers pay the most for car insurance in Woodbridge, but it’s still possible to find the right coverage at an affordable price.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
Auto-Owners offers cheap average premiums and a variety of coverage options beyond full-coverage insurance. The company also offers several discounts, including robust savings for teen drivers. Auto-Owners boasts an A++ financial strength grade from A.M. Best and has fewer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) than average for its size.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo
State Farm offers cheap car insurance premiums for many driver profiles, and the company is a leader in the car insurance industry. State Farm is ranked third for auto insurance in the Mid-Atlantic region by J.D. Power and has fewer complaints with the NAIC than expected given its size.[3]
The company offers a variety of Virginia car insurance discounts, including two telematics programs.
Ventajas
A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Ranked above average in multiple J.D. Power studies[3][4]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo
GEICO offers a wide variety of discounts, including a multi-vehicle discount of up to 25%, multiple military discounts, and driver training discounts. In addition to standard coverage options, the insurer offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. The company has an A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best.
Ventajas
Offers a wide array of discounts
A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power ranking for the Mid-Atlantic region[3]
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Woodbridge
Liability insurance covers other parties’ medical bills and property damage in an accident you cause. In most cases, experts recommend full-coverage insurance, but according to Tish Faulkner, eastern region sales development director at Mercury Insurance, “A liability-only policy may be appropriate for drivers with older vehicles since the cost to repair or replace an older vehicle may be less expensive.”
Liability-only insurance is significantly cheaper than full-coverage auto insurance. Below are the insurance companies with the cheapest liability-only quotes in Woodbridge:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
44
State Farm
45
GEICO
60
USAA
60
Clearcover
70
Erie
70
Safeco
77
Nationwide
79
State Auto
80
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Woodbridge
Full-coverage insurance includes collision coverage, which pays for physical damage to your vehicle after you cause a crash, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage from noncollision events, like fire and theft.
“[It’s] usually recommended for newer or more expensive vehicles since the cost to repair or replace them can be significant,” says Faulkner. “Those with a vehicle on loan or leased may also have to pay [for] full coverage since the lender will want the car protected in case of an accident.”
Some auto insurance companies offer cheaper quotes for full-coverage insurance than others. Below are the companies in Woodbridge that offer the cheapest average quotes for full-coverage auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
74
State Farm
75
GEICO
102
USAA
102
Erie
116
Clearcover
117
Nationwide
126
Safeco
135
Travelers
159
State Auto
160
Elephant
171
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Virginia is a tort state rather than a no-fault state, which means you’re liable for the other party’s losses when you cause an accident. If you don’t have sufficient liability insurance, the other driver in an accident can sue you for any additional damages. Virginia’s minimum car insurance requirements are relatively robust, but you may still want to consider higher limits.
Below are the coverages and limits Virginia law requires. Note that the limits will increase from 30/60/20 to 50/100/25 for policies effective Jan. 1, 2025. You can opt to pay an annual $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee in lieu of these requirements, but it’s not recommended.[2]
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
You may also consider additional coverages for extra protection, including:
Collision coverage
This covers damage to your vehicle after an at-fault accident.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers damage to your car after a noncollision event, like a natural disaster, falling objects, theft, or vandalism.
Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay) coverage
MedPay covers medical bills for you and your passengers, while PIP also covers lost wages and other expenses.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage reimburses you if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run or a crash that someone without insurance — or without sufficient coverage — causes.
Gap insurance
This helps pay the difference between what your car is worth and what you have left on your auto loan if your car is a total loss after damage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
“Your driving record is one of the biggest factors in calculating your premium and is actually one of the rating factors you can control,” says Faulkner. Speeding tickets and at-fault accidents can both raise your premiums, and driving under the influence is a particularly serious offense that nearly doubles premiums on average in Woodbridge.
“Driving attentively, avoiding accidents, and remaining ticket-free is the best way to keep your insurance costs as low as possible,” Faulkner advises. It’s also important to compare quotes since some auto insurance companies are more lenient toward drivers with incidents on their record than others.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
In Woodbridge, a speeding ticket increases your car insurance premium by an average of 34%. But some car insurance companies offer affordable premiums to drivers with speeding tickets. If you have a speeding ticket, below are the cheapest companies to consider and their average monthly quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
94
Auto-Owners
97
GEICO
130
USAA
130
Clearcover
161
Erie
163
Nationwide
163
Safeco
187
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you’ve caused an accident in the past, insurance companies may view you as a high-risk driver and raise your premiums. On average, the increase is about 43% in Woodbridge, Virginia. Here are the cheapest insurers, along with their average monthly quotes after an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
99
Auto-Owners
100
GEICO
137
USAA
137
Erie
167
Nationwide
170
Clearcover
186
Safeco
197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Virginia requires you to provide an FR-44 certification to the Department of Motor Vehicles to drive again after a DUI. Your insurance company must file the certification, which shows that you have double the required insurance minimums. This requirement nearly doubles costs for DUI drivers.
However, some insurance companies are more generous with policyholders than others after a DUI. Below are average monthly quotes from the cheapest insurers for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
118
State Farm
120
GEICO
163
USAA
163
Erie
169
Clearcover
187
Nationwide
201
Safeco
216
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Age is one of the factors that influence car insurance premiums because it relates to your experience driving.[5] “Drivers with more experience, who have not been involved in accidents or moving violations for a considerable amount of time, typically pay less for auto insurance,” says Faulkner. Drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to get the best quotes.
However, prices increase slightly for drivers older than 75 due to an increased risk of serious injuries and other factors.[6] Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers and their average monthly quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
37
Auto-Owners
39
GEICO
55
Erie
58
USAA
58
Nationwide
61
Safeco
90
Clearcover
93
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers pay much more than adults because research shows they’re more likely to be in an accident than any other age group. Teens therefore pose a higher risk to insurance companies than older drivers with more experience.
Luckily, teens can save on car insurance in a few ways, including keeping good grades and earning a good student discount. Some insurers may offer driver education or telematics discounts. And staying on your parents’ insurance can save your family money. It’s also a good idea to compare quotes since some companies offer teens better prices than others.
Below are the cheapest auto insurers for teens and their average monthly quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
123
State Farm
128
GEICO
161
USAA
168
Clearcover
209
Erie
211
Nationwide
216
Safeco
241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Woodbridge
While you can’t change your age or wipe your driving record clean, here are a few ways you can reduce your car insurance premiums in Woodbridge:
Compare quotes. Some companies charge more than others in Woodbridge, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes. You can collect quotes from each insurer’s website, contact a broker or independent insurance agency, or use an insurance-comparison platform to save time.
Choose a higher deductible. Your deductible is your share of the financial responsibility for an accident. A higher deductible means lower monthly premiums. Just make sure you have a plan to pay your deductible in the event of a claim.
Ask about discounts. You may be eligible for discounts, including safe driver and driver education discounts, which can significantly reduce your premium. You can also save bybundling your auto insurancewith homeowners insurance at some companies. Ask your agent for details.
Improve your credit. Pay your bills on time and pay down debt to increase your credit score, and you may be rewarded with cheaper car insurance quotes.
Opt for minimum coverage. If you have an old or inexpensive car, consider forgoing full-coverage insurance on that vehicle.
Woodbridge car insurance quotes by credit tier
Car insurance companies in Woodbridge can use your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information in your credit report, when setting your premium.[7] That’s because research shows that people with poor credit account for a higher share of car insurance claim payouts. Because they represent a higher risk to the insurer, people with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance.
On the other hand, drivers with excellent or good credit scores tend to pay the least. That’s why it’s important to maintain good credit. Below are the average quotes for Woodbridge drivers in each credit tier for full-coverage car insurance. As you can see, drivers with bad credit pay more than double what drivers with excellent credit pay.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Woodbridge?
Full-coverage car insurance in Woodbridge costs $266 on average, which is just 4% more than the statewide average and about 2% less than the national average. Car insurance premiums vary within the state and may even vary by ZIP code.
That’s because busy urban areas have more accidents and higher rates of theft and vandalism.[5] For example, car insurance in Richmond is about 9% more expensive than in Woodbridge. Where you park your car can play a role as well, according to Faulkner. “Vehicle garaging location remains a preeminent component in most carriers’ rating processes,” she says.
More cities in Virginia
Below are some popular cities in Virginia and the average monthly full-coverage quotes for car insurance there. The third column shows how each city compares to Woodbridge. For example, drivers in Roanoke pay 26% less than residents of Woodbridge, while Norfolk drivers pay about 8% more for full coverage.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Woodbridge
Alexandria
$252
-5%
Arlington
$221
-17%
Henrico
$275
3%
Newport News
$283
6%
Norfolk
$287
8%
Richmond
$289
9%
Roanoke
$196
-26%
Virginia Beach
$246
-7%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
What are the best car insurance companies in Woodbridge?
A few of the best car insurance companies in Woodbridge are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and plenty of discounts for drivers. While these are the best auto insurers Insurify identified, you should always shop around and compare quotes to find the best coverage for your needs.
How much car insurance do you need in Virginia?
Drivers in Virginia need $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $20,000 for property damage liability.[2] But these minimums will increase to 50/100/25 in 2025.
Is Virginia a no-fault state?
No, Virginia is an at-fault state. This means that drivers who cause an accident are responsible for paying the medical and repair costs of the other parties involved — typically through their liability policies.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
