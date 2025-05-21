Tesla Cybertruck Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

How Tesla insurance works

Tesla owners can purchase car insurance directly through the manufacturer. Tesla Insurance is available for the Cybertruck and other Tesla models, like the Model Y and Model S.

Leveraging technology in Tesla vehicles to track real-time driving habits, Tesla Insurance uses a Safety Score to calculate your monthly premium.

Your Safety Score takes into account several factors, including:

Hard braking

Aggressive turning

Unsafe following

Late-night driving

Excessive speeding

Seat-belt usage

Forced autopilot disengagement

When you initially enroll in Tesla Insurance, you’re automatically assigned a Safety Score of 90. Your insurance premium can increase or decrease based on changes in your Safety Score and the number of miles you drive.

Tesla Insurance provides standard coverages, like state-minimum liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance. Gap insurance is available as an add-on in some states. Tesla also offers a few discounts, which vary depending on where you live.

Using the mobile app, Tesla owners can get a Tesla Insurance quote. Although Tesla Insurance isn’t currently available in California, the company offers California Tesla drivers an alternative insurance option that doesn’t track driving behaviors.