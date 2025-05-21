Tesla Cybertruck Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Tesla delivered its first Cybertruck in late 2023. Since then, the distinctive-looking Cybertruck has become one of the most popular electric vehicles (EVs) on the market. In 2024, Tesla sold nearly 39,000 Cybertrucks, making it the bestselling electric pickup truck in the U.S.
If you’re considering buying a Cybertruck, it’s important to factor in insurance costs. The average monthly premium for Tesla Cybertruck insurance is $283 for full coverage. At $3,392 per year, Cybertruck insurance rates are comparable to those of other Tesla electric vehicles.
Cybertruck insurance costs vary based on the model year, coverage selected, and where you live.
Cybertruck owners can purchase insurance from Tesla, which uses telematics to set rates.
Comparing quotes can help you find the cheapest Cybertruck insurance for your situation.
Cost of Tesla Cybertruck insurance by model year
The average monthly cost to insure a 2025 Tesla Cybertruck is $283 for full coverage. Cybertruck insurance premiums depend on the model year, insurer, coverage selected, and your driver profile.
Model Year
Average Monthly Full-Coverage Quote
2025
$283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck is $72,235. After factoring in the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, the price drops to $64,735. Generally, car insurance costs more for newer model year vehicles.
The starting MSRP of the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck is $63,235, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Average monthly quotes for the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck aren’t included due to insufficient data.
The MSRP of the 2023 Tesla Cybertruck — the first model sold — is $60,990. Average monthly quotes for the 2023 Tesla Cybertruck aren’t included due to a lack of data.
How Tesla insurance works
Tesla owners can purchase car insurance directly through the manufacturer. Tesla Insurance is available for the Cybertruck and other Tesla models, like the Model Y and Model S.
Your Safety Score takes into account several factors, including:
Hard braking
Aggressive turning
Unsafe following
Late-night driving
Excessive speeding
Seat-belt usage
Forced autopilot disengagement
When you initially enroll in Tesla Insurance, you’re automatically assigned a Safety Score of 90. Your insurance premium can increase or decrease based on changes in your Safety Score and the number of miles you drive.
Tesla Insurance provides standard coverages, like state-minimum liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance. Gap insurance is available as an add-on in some states. Tesla also offers a few discounts, which vary depending on where you live.
Using the mobile app, Tesla owners can get a Tesla Insurance quote. Although Tesla Insurance isn’t currently available in California, the company offers California Tesla drivers an alternative insurance option that doesn’t track driving behaviors.
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Tesla Cybertruck
While the Tesla Cybertruck includes many advanced safety features, it’s still important to have sufficient insurance coverage in case of an accident.[1] You can choose from the following coverage options for your Cybertruck:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance covers your losses if you get into an accident with an uninsured driver or someone who doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your losses in full.[2] This can be a beneficial coverage because Cybertrucks are expensive to repair or replace.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance is a wise choice if you lease or finance your Cybertruck. If you total your vehicle or someone steals it, and you owe more than the car is worth, gap insurance covers the difference between the value of the vehicle and what you still owe the lender.[3]
New car replacement coverage
If you total your Cybertruck or someone steals it, new car replacement coverage pays to replace it with a similar Cybertruck, without factoring in depreciation. This coverage is typically available only for newer vehicles within a specific mileage limit.
If you’re shopping for Tesla Cybertruck insurance, this additional information can help you choose the best insurance company for your needs.
Yes. Cybertrucks are expensive to insure because of their high value and repair costs. To find cheap Tesla insurance, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from several insurance companies.
The average cost to insure a Tesla Cybertruck with full coverage is $283 per month. As a comparison, the national average car insurance premium is $195 per month for full coverage.
No. Despite recent news articles, car insurance companies aren’t dropping Cybertrucks, even though some Cybertruck owners claim their insurers have terminated their policies. You might need to contact a few insurers to find one that will underwrite coverage for these electric trucks.
Some insurance companies consider Cybertrucks risky to insure. Their concerns could be due to recent recalls, expensive repair costs, and the Cybertruck’s self-driving capabilities.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
