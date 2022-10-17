How to Return a Car You Can’t Afford

Can I return a financed car?

Financing is a great way to get into a new vehicle or buy a used car without the high up-front cost. But what if you get in over your head? If you change your mind or can’t afford the car payments, you may be wondering if you can return the car you just bought.

Generally, being able to return a car when you can’t afford your car payments depends on where you got your loan. For example, you can only return a financed car if the finance company agrees to accept the vehicle back.

Dealer Return Policies

Most dealers don’t have a policy that lets you return a vehicle after buying it. However, a few exceptions exist. You might have a case if the car salesperson didn’t hold up their end of the deal or if you suspect fraud. But if you have buyer’s remorse, you’ll need to plead your case. And it’s up to the dealer to decide whether to let you out of the deal.

Car dealers are usually willing to work with you, especially if you recently made a car purchase. After all, they want to keep their customers satisfied. But reversing a sales agreement is more than a minor inconvenience, and no law requires them to allow it.

Lemon Laws

Contrary to popular belief, there is no “cooling off rule” that lets you cancel the transaction after buying a car. But you may find some relief in your state’s lemon law. A lemon law provides financial protection for buyers who discover their vehicles are defective. You may get a refund or a replacement vehicle if repair isn’t possible or if the defect is too severe.

All 50 states have lemon laws for new vehicles, but only seven states apply the law to used cars: California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.

