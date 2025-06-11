Kia Forte Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Although its engine isn’t especially powerful, the four-door Kia Forte sedan offers an affordable $21,990 base price and a spacious interior.[1] The average cost of car insurance for a Kia Forte is $168 per month. On average, drivers pay $219 per month for full coverage and $117 for a liability-only policy.
Kia rebranded the Forte as the K4 in 2025.[2] For many drivers, the Forte strikes a good balance between affordability and style. But compared to other Kias, insuring a Forte or K4 is slightly more expensive.
Liability-only coverage for the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 Kia Forte models costs less than $100 per month, on average.
Cost of Kia Forte insurance by model year
Several factors determine your car insurance costs, including your driving record,age and gender, and the types of coverage you choose.[3] Your vehicle’s age, safety features, and trim level also affect your insurance rate, with higher trim levels typically leading to higher insurance costs.
The table below shows the average monthly insurance costs for 10 model years.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
2025 (Kia K4)
$268
$143
2024
$250
$133
2023
$245
$130
2022
$221
$118
2021
$235
$125
2020
$224
$119
2019
$218
$116
2018
$216
$115
2017
$205
$109
2016
$201
$107
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Kia K4, a rebrand of the Kia Forte, has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $21,990 for the base model to $28,090 for the turbo model. Insurance costs $268 per month on average for full coverage and $143 for liability-only coverage.
The 2024 Kia Forte had a starting MSRP of $21,145 and costs an average of $250 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability-only insurance.
The data shown in the table below highlights average insurance costs from several of the cheapest insurers for the 2024 Forte.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$125
$65
State Farm
$150
$77
Allstate
$168
$85
GEICO
$185
$96
American Family
$193
$98
Progressive
$198
$141
The 2023 Kia Forte’s original starting MSRP was $20,185. Full coverage costs an average of $245 per month, and liability-only insurance costs an average of $130.
The following table shows average insurance prices from several insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$123
$64
State Farm
$147
$75
Allstate
$164
$83
GEICO
$181
$94
American Family
$189
$96
Progressive
$194
$138
The 2022 Kia Forte’s base MSRP was $20,185. Full-coverage insurance costs an average of $221 per month, and liability-only coverage costs $118.
Average costs for this model year are shown below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$111
$58
State Farm
$133
$68
Allstate
$148
$76
GEICO
$164
$85
American Family
$170
$87
Progressive
$175
$125
The 2021 Kia Forte had a starting MSRP of $19,785 for the base model. Insuring it costs an average of $235 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability-only coverage.
The following table shows average quotes by company for the 2021 Forte.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$118
$61
State Farm
$141
$73
Allstate
$157
$80
GEICO
$174
$90
American Family
$181
$93
Progressive
$186
$133
The 2020 Kia Forte’s base MSRP was $19,755. Full coverage costs an average of $224 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $119.
The data in the table below shows average insurance costs by company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$112
$58
State Farm
$134
$69
Allstate
$150
$76
GEICO
$161
$84
American Family
$172
$88
Progressive
$177
$126
When the 2019 Kia Forte was released, its starting MSRP was $19,615. Insuring it costs an average of $218 per month for full coverage and $116 for liability-only coverage.
The table below highlights average insurance costs for this model year by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$109
$57
State Farm
$131
$67
Allstate
$146
$74
GEICO
$161
$84
American Family
$168
$86
Progressive
$172
$123
The 2018 Kia Forte’s starting MSRP was $18,045. Full-coverage insurance costs an average of $216 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $115.
You can see pricing for the 2018 Kia Forte in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$108
$56
State Farm
$130
$67
Allstate
$145
$74
GEICO
$160
$83
American Family
$166
$85
Progressive
$171
$122
The 2017 Kia Forte had a base MSRP of $17,495. Insuring it costs an average of $205 per month for full coverage and $109 for liability-only coverage.
The table below shows the insurers with the cheapest average monthly rates.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$103
$53
State Farm
$123
$63
Allstate
$137
$70
GEICO
$152
$78
American Family
$158
$81
Progressive
$162
$116
The 2016 Kia Forte had a base MSRP of $16,840. It costs $201 per month on average to insure it with full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage.
The full-coverage and liability-only rates from several insurers appear in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$101
$52
State Farm
$121
$62
Allstate
$135
$68
GEICO
$149
$77
American Family
$155
$79
Progressive
$159
$113
Average cost of Kia insurance by state
When shopping for the best car insurance, your location can affect your premium significantly. For example, drivers in a ZIP code with higher accident or theft rates may have higher insurance rates.
The table below highlights the average costs by state to insure a Kia. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$145
Arkansas
$261
Arizona
$177
California
$245
Colorado
$224
Connecticut
$340
Delaware
$250
Florida
$234
Georgia
$254
Iowa
$123
Idaho
$127
Illinois
$173
Indiana
$147
Kansas
$168
Kentucky
$220
Louisiana
$226
Massachusetts
$181
Maryland
$345
Maine
$153
Michigan
$282
Minnesota
$199
Missouri
$197
Mississippi
$211
Montana
$169
North Carolina
$95
North Dakota
$140
Nebraska
$178
New Hampshire
$115
New Jersey
$181
New Mexico
$161
Nevada
$286
New York
$479
Ohio
$131
Oklahoma
$181
Oregon
$164
Pennsylvania
$176
Rhode Island
$150
South Carolina
$274
South Dakota
$131
Tennessee
$152
Texas
$240
Utah
$186
Virginia
$196
Vermont
$154
Washington
$162
District of Columbia
$350
Wisconsin
$135
West Virginia
$159
Wyoming
$121
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Kia Forte
Buying adequate coverage for your Kia Forte matters, especially since vehicle repairs can be expensive. Every state except New Hampshire requires liability insurance at a minimum. If you finance your car, your lender will typically require you to maintain full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision insurance.[4]
The following coverages are common components of a car insurance policy:
Liability coverage
Drivers in most states must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. Although you’ll need to purchase at least your state’s minimum-required coverage, experts often recommend buying higher amounts to protect yourself financially if you cause an accident.
Collision coverage
After a collision with another car or object, collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle, regardless of who was at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event, such as theft, severe weather, or vandalism.
For some people, the affordability of a minimum-coverage policy is ideal. For others, the more robust protection of a full-coverage policy could be worth the higher auto insurance premiums.
As you explore your insurance options, comparison shop by getting quotes from multiple car insurance companies. Beyond shopping around, ask about insurance discounts, like bundling discounts or telematics programs, to help you save money.
Kia Forte car insurance FAQs
If you need additional information about Kia Forte car insurance, the following frequently asked questions and their answers may help.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest average auto insurance rates for the Kia Forte.
The Kia Forte costs an average of $2,016 per year to insure. That’s less than the average annual cost of $1,812 for all drivers and vehicles.
A Kia Forte costs an average of $168 per month to insure. Liability-only insurance averages $117 per month, and a full-coverage policy costs an average of $219.
Car insurance costs vary based on your unique driver profile and the type of vehicle you drive. Relative to comparable cars, such as the Toyota Corolla, which costs an average of $156 per month to insure, and the Honda Civic, costing an average of $153 per month, Kia Forte insurance is only slightly higher, at $168 per month on average.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
