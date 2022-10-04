Savvy Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

No one looks forward to shopping for insurance, but comparing rates every six months or so is an important practice to maintain the health of your personal finances. If you choose reputable companies with low rates, you’ll have an easier claims process and more money to put toward your goals. And while you might rather binge Netflix than check your insurance rates, new tools have made comparing quotes so easy that you can have time for both.

One of these tools is Savvy, an insurance comparison site that claims to show quotes from hundreds of insurance providers without requiring any paperwork. What’s unique about Savvy is that you don’t need to fill out any forms providing your driving history or vehicle information. Instead, you log in with your credentials for your current insurance provider, and Savvy uses the information to pull quotes from other companies. They’ll even help you switch, and it’s 100 percent free to use.

Another option is Insurify. The trusted car insurance comparison site helps people save an average of $585 on their annual premium. It’s also the top-ranked insurance-comparison platform in the U.S. with regard to customer satisfaction. With Insurify, you will need to provide some information, but that means you’ll be able to test quotes for different circumstances, such as adding a teen driver or a new car.

