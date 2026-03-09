Auto Insurance Checklist Before Buying

Coverages to look for in an auto insurance policy

Before shopping for auto insurance, it’s important to understand the types of coverage and limits you need. Here’s what to look for in an auto insurance policy.

State-required car insurance coverages

Most states require liability insurance, which covers damage and injuries to others when you cause a car accident. State minimum liability coverage may include:

Bodily injury liability : Helps pay the other party’s medical bills after you cause an accident

Property damage liability: Pays to repair or replace another person’s vehicle or property you damage in an accident

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (select states): Covers accident costs when the other driver lacks sufficient coverage or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run

Personal injury protection (select states): Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and other costs when you or your passengers are hurt in a crash

Medical payments coverage (Maine, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire): Covers medical or funeral bills when an accident injures you or your passengers

Required coverages for leased or financed vehicles

While states don’t require full-coverage insurance, almost four out of five drivers purchase a full-coverage policy. Lenders and leasing companies typically require this type of coverage to protect their interest in the vehicle. In addition to liability, full coverage generally includes:

Collision coverage : Pays to repair or replace your car after damage from an at-fault accident or from rolling over

Comprehensive coverage: Pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, falling objects, or animals

Be prepared to choose separate deductibles for the collision and comprehensive parts of your full-coverage policy. A higher deductible will lower your monthly premium, but you’ll have to pay more if you file a claim.

Optional coverages for greater financial protection

Most insurers offer several optional coverages, from common and inexpensive add-ons like roadside assistance to niche coverages. Before buying a policy, consider whether you want these common endorsements:

Accident forgiveness : Insurers offer accident forgiveness as a paid coverage add-on or earned benefit. It prevents your premiums from increasing after an at-fault accident. It could make sense for accident-prone or teen drivers.

Gap insurance : Sometimes sold as a separate policy but often offered as an auto policy endorsement, gap insurance covers the difference between your vehicle’s value and your outstanding auto loan balance. It’s often worth buying if you recently financed a new car.

New car replacement : If you total your car in the first year of ownership, this pays for a new car of the same make and model.

Rental car reimbursement: This covers the cost of a rental car while your car is in the repair shop after a covered accident. It’s wise to add if you rely on your vehicle for work or school.

What to consider before buying an auto insurance policy

Before making your final purchase, ask yourself the following questions:

Does the policy include the coverages I need?

Are the liability coverage limits sufficient?

Are the company’s claims process and customer service options convenient?

Can I afford the deductible if I need to file a claim?

What are the policy exclusions?