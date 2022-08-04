The General Cancellation Policy

How do I cancel my insurance with The General? To cancel your insurance with The General, you’ll need to submit a cancellation request in writing to its headquarters at 2636 Elm Hill Pike, Suite 100, Nashville, TN, 3724. Depending on what state you live in, The General can charge you an early cancellation fee of up to 10 percent.

You can cancel your car insurance policy with The General at any time. But it’s usually best to cancel closer to the end of your current policy term. You should also know that, like most insurers, The General automatically renews car insurance policies for its customers.

That means that you shouldn’t just allow your old policy to expire. Make sure that you have a new car insurance policy ready to start when your current policy ends.

If you’re mailing in your cancellation request, you’ll want to include your policy number, date of birth, and driver’s license number in your letter.

Special Considerations for SR-22 Drivers

Having continuous car insurance coverage is especially important with financed cars and for people who have to file proof of insurance. If you file an SR-22 (FR-44 in Florida), you’ll need your new car insurance company to take over filing this form on your behalf. Your insurance agent should be more than capable of ensuring this is taken care of, but always follow up.

You don’t want to be uninsured even for a day when you’re required to file proof of insurance. Doing so can result in fines and penalties, such as a suspended driver’s license. Always double-check that your new coverage starts before your old insurance policy ends.