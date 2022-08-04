4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

How to Cancel Your Erie Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterEriedelimiterCancel Erie
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterEriedelimiterCancel Erie

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Anna Baluch
Written by
Anna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Anna Baluch
Insurance Writer
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Updated August 4, 2022

Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie offers auto insurance to drivers in 12 states and Washington, D.C. According to the insurance provider, more than 90 percent of its customers stay with them year after year. If you have an Erie car insurance policy that no longer meets your needs, don’t feel bad about canceling and switching car insurance companies.

With this handy car insurance quote comparison tool, you can compare coverage options and auto insurance rates from the top-rated car insurance companies. It can help you find a plan that works better for your new circumstances. Rest assured that there are no sign-ups, fees, or credit checks.

Quick Facts

  • Erie Insurance lets you cancel your auto coverage via phone, via mail, or in person.

  • You won’t have to pay a cancellation fee to terminate your coverage.

  • It’s important to find a new plan and enroll in it before you cancel Erie insurance.

Erie Cancellation Policy

How do you cancel a car insurance policy with Erie?

You can cancel car insurance with Erie by calling an agent or their customer support line, via

While Erie hopes to retain its policyholders, the company honors all cancellation requests. To cancel your car insurance with Erie, you’ll need to reach out to a local Erie agent via phone, via mail, or in person. You can ask for your cancellation to take effect immediately or at a later date to avoid a lapse in coverage.

When you get a hold of an agent, be prepared to share your name, policy number, and desired date of termination. Fortunately, you won’t have to pay a cancellation fee when you do so. Also, if you paid for your policy up front, you may be eligible for a prorated refund in which Erie will refund any unused portions.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Step 1: Look Up the Renewal Date

If you have it in your head that you want to cancel your Erie auto insurance policy, you may be tempted to do so right away. However, if you cancel your current plan as close to your renewal date as possible, you can avoid a gap in coverage, which can be a serious issue if a police officer pulls you over or you get into a car accident.

Canceling near your renewal date may also make it easier to switch car insurance companies and enroll in new coverage. To find your renewal date, log in to your online account at erieinsurance.com. You can also look at your auto insurance identification card, which may be printed out and kept in your vehicle’s glove box or downloaded from the Erie website.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Step 2: Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Before you terminate your Erie auto insurance plan, it’s in your best interest to shop around and find the ideal coverage for your particular budget and needs. If you lead a busy life and don’t have time to browse countless websites and compare car insurance options, don’t worry.

That’s where Insurify comes in. You can use this intuitive tool to explore various auto insurance quotes from a variety of car insurance companies, like State Farm, Progressive, GEICO, Allstate, and many other large and small providers. Once you find an offer you like, Insurify will direct you to the company’s website so you can enroll.

Insurify page showing real car insurance quotes

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Erie Quotes vs. Competitors

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie$52
GEICO$52
State Farm$50
Allstate$62
Liberty Mutual$216
Farmers$140
USAA$149
Nationwide$97
The General$197
Metromile$93
Costco$84
Wawanesa$66
Amica$105
Esurance$114
AssuranceAmerica$225
American National$117
Good2Go$86
Hallmark$151
West Bend$43
Commonwealth Casualty$228
Infinity$272
Mercury$114
Clearcover$172
AARP$112
AAA$118
Safeco$173
Elephant$148
Dairyland$209
National General$139
NJM$64
Travelers$81
SafeAuto$102
Safeway$106
Auto Owners$60
The Hartford$112
Alfa$112
COUNTRY Financial$54
Grange$103
The Hanover$248
Shelter$88
Westfield$55
Bristol West$231
Root$82
Noblr$171
Amigo USA$77
Kemper$280
Freedom National$216
Safety$104
MilewiseCost determined by miles driven per month
FreewayVaries based on the company a driver is matched with
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Step 3: Think about Why You’re Leaving Erie

In a perfect world, your car insurance plan would work for you indefinitely, not just for one year or three years. The reality, however, is that your needs and priorities are bound to change over time and warrant a new policy. Before you leave Erie auto insurance, take the time to think about your motives for doing so.

Maybe you’re moving to a state that Erie doesn’t service. Or perhaps you prefer a larger car insurance company or want to lower your monthly premiums on comprehensive coverage. Another reason for canceling may be to bundle your auto policy with another insurance product, such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or business insurance.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Step 4: Secure a New Policy

Once you’ve found the perfect new auto insurance policy with some help from Insurify, be sure to enroll as soon as you can, before your Erie renewal date. Since it’s illegal to drive without liability insurance in most states, this is vital. Locking in a new car insurance plan prior to canceling can also protect you financially in the event of an at-fault accident.

Put simply, securing a new policy before you terminate with Erie will make your life easier. It can save you a great deal of money, stress, and headaches down the road. Thankfully, Insurify makes the enrollment process a breeze.

Step 5: Cancel Your Erie Policy

If you’ve already finalized a new car insurance plan with some help from Insurify and wish to cancel your Erie auto insurance policy, you’ll have to get a hold of a local Erie insurance agent[1]. No matter if you contact them by phone, via mail, or in person, you’ll need an official written notice that includes:

  • Your name, address, and phone number

  • Your Erie policy number

  • Your Social Security number and date of birth

  • Your driver’s license number

  • The date you’d like your policy to end

  • Your dated signature

Here are more details on each cancellation method.

Phone

To cancel your car insurance coverage by phone, call Erie customer care at 1 (800) 458-0811 any weekday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. You can select option 4 or stay on the line. If you have your local agent’s number on hand, call them directly to save time.

Mail

You can also bypass the phone and send your written notice to the Erie Insurance headquarters at:

Erie Insurance Group
100 Erie Insurance Place
Erie, PA 16530

To allow ample time for shipping, processing, and delays, try to send your letter a few weeks before you’d like your policy to end.

In Person

If you prefer a more traditional in-person cancellation, visit a local Erie insurance branch. These branches can be found on the Erie website and are located in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

Step 6: Follow Up on Your Refund

Just like any other car insurance company, Erie is in business to make money. Therefore, your refund may not be on their priority list, even if you’ve been a long-time policyholder and canceled on good terms.

If you know you’re owed a refund because of the way you paid for your policy, be sure to contact a local agent if you don’t receive it a few weeks after your termination. Since your refund may be hundreds of dollars, don’t forget about it. Follow up until you receive the prorated amount you know you’re entitled to.

Canceling Your Erie Policy

No matter your age or stage in life, canceling your Erie car insurance plan and switching to a different policy with a new provider can be tedious and time-consuming to say the least. That’s why our car insurance comparison tool was created. You can use it to find the ideal car insurance coverage that meets your new circumstances. It’s free and doesn’t require a sign-up.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Unlike some car insurance companies, Erie Insurance doesn’t charge a fee for canceling an auto policy. The provider may even send you a prorated refund for any unused premiums. It’s a good idea to confirm any fees or refunds with an agent when you initiate the cancellation process.

  • You have the right to terminate your Erie auto insurance plan at any time. However, timing your cancellation close to your renewal date is ideal. This will help you avoid a lapse in coverage and simplify your transition to a new car insurance company.

  • There are a plethora of reasons you may want to leave your Erie car insurance plan. You might have improved your credit score and qualify for a better auto insurance rate elsewhere. Or you may have purchased a home and prefer to bundle your auto insurance with your home insurance company. You might also be moving to a state where Erie isn’t available.

  • Whether you should look for different auto coverage from Erie or cancel your plan altogether depends on your unique situation. If you find a better plan and Erie offers you a lower rate or rate lock, staying may be worthwhile. However, if you’re moving to a state like Hawaii or receive an unbeatable car insurance offer elsewhere, terminating is likely your best bet.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. Erie Insurance. "Contact ERIE." Accessed May 11, 2022
Anna Baluch
Written by
Anna Baluch
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterEriedelimiterCancel Erie