Step 5: Cancel Your Erie Policy

If you’ve already finalized a new car insurance plan with some help from Insurify and wish to cancel your Erie auto insurance policy, you’ll have to get a hold of a local Erie insurance agent[1]. No matter if you contact them by phone, via mail, or in person, you’ll need an official written notice that includes:

Your name, address, and phone number

Your Erie policy number

Your Social Security number and date of birth

Your driver’s license number

The date you’d like your policy to end

Your dated signature

Here are more details on each cancellation method.

Phone

To cancel your car insurance coverage by phone, call Erie customer care at 1 (800) 458-0811 any weekday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. You can select option 4 or stay on the line. If you have your local agent’s number on hand, call them directly to save time.

Mail

You can also bypass the phone and send your written notice to the Erie Insurance headquarters at:

Erie Insurance Group

100 Erie Insurance Place

Erie, PA 16530

To allow ample time for shipping, processing, and delays, try to send your letter a few weeks before you’d like your policy to end.

In Person

If you prefer a more traditional in-person cancellation, visit a local Erie insurance branch. These branches can be found on the Erie website and are located in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

