Accident With a Borrowed Car in California: What Happens?

What happens if the person driving your car causes the accident

If you allow someone not included in your car insurance to drive your car, you have some protection. What happens post-accident can vary. Typically, your liability insurance will come into play to protect you if a borrower caused the accident.

Liability coverage pays for damages and injuries for the not-at-fault driver. This means if the person driving your car damages another driver’s car or injures them, your car insurance policy will likely cover those damages.

But you won’t receive financial support if the person driving your car is injured or if your car needs repairs. Think carefully before allowing someone else to drive your car since their accidents can cost you a lot.

There’s no guarantee you’ll receive coverage up to the full extent of your auto insurance policy. In some cases, your insurer may refuse to cover the accident at all. For example, if the driver borrowed your car without permission, that’s considered “non-permissive use.” In cases of non-permissive use, generally, the driver’s car insurance is the party that pays up.

If the driver is a family member

It’s very common to allow a family member to borrow cars you own. In California, the concept of family purpose doctrine affects what happens if a family member drives your car and gets into an accident.[2] The family purpose doctrine makes the owner of a vehicle responsible for accidents caused by family members while driving it.

Even if the owner didn’t give permission, they’re still held accountable because cars are dangerous if misused. The owner has an obligation to ensure their family uses the vehicle safely or not at all. The specifics of this rule depend on the state — some apply it only to parents and their kids, while others may include non-family members. You can add other people you intend to let drive as authorized drivers on your policy.

If the person drives the car without your permission, you may be able to pursue liable damages through their auto insurance policy. If they don’t have insurance, you might have to file the claim with your own insurer.

If you gave the driver permission to borrow your car

If you give someone, such as a friend or roommate, permission to borrow your car verbally or in writing, you’re granting them permissive use. In other words, you’ve approved of someone not listed on your car insurance policy driving your car. As a result, your policy may be responsible for any injuries or damages if the driver’s policy won’t step in to save the day.

If you didn’t give the driver permission to borrow your car

In the event you don’t give another driver permissive use, you shouldn’t be responsible for any damages that may occur from an accident the driver is in. If the driver doesn’t have an active insurance policy, you may need to file a claim with your insurer to receive the financial support you need to repair the damages to your car.

If you aren’t sure how to proceed after your car is in an accident, you can chat with an insurance agent about the next steps and how your different types of coverage, such as collision coverage, protect you.

If the borrower used your car for business purposes

Things get a lot more complicated if the driver uses your car for business purposes. In theory, they should have a commercial auto insurance policy to back them up. Whether the driver or their company is responsible for damages can vary, so again, chat with an insurance agent about how to best protect yourself in a situation like this.[3]