Bankrate Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

How does Bankrate work?

From Bankrate.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Car insurance.” Begin by entering your ZIP code. Though the process feels like it takes a lot longer, in just a few minutes, you’ll answer a series of questions about your car, your driving record, and a little about you.

Things get a bit personal toward the end of the process. The Bankrate tool asks you for the name of each driver, your home address, your email address, and your phone number. It’s worth noting that you will not see a quote at this point and that by submitting your phone number, you agree to be contacted by any number of car insurance providers.

Finally, after clicking “Get quotes,” you’re presented with four selections that may include not only top carriers but other insurance comparison sites as well. Actual quotes are still not visible at this point. Upon making a selection, you are redirected to another company's website and must put in much if not all of your information again.

After answering 25+ questions, you may not be in the mood to continue answering more. Overall, it's a frustrating experience, with no assurance that you’ll see an actual quote any time soon. However, the questions they ask feel thorough and most likely still point you in the right direction.

