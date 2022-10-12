House Hunting? Here’s What to Look Out For

House Hunting 101: What to Look for When Touring Homes

Think about the big-ticket items in terms of home improvements: roofing, water heaters, exterior painting, the list goes on. These aspects of a home may be incredibly costly in a home renovation project, so it’s something you’ll want to inspect the condition of before making an offer. Identifying these warning signs could save you big bucks in the long run. Fixer-uppers may be keen for affordability, but make sure you take a real close look at every system in the house so you know just how much you’ll have to put into the home to make it liveable – HVAC to landscaping, it all matters.

Don’t Forget to Look Up

Take a careful look at the roof: could it be in need of repair? Gaping holes, rotting shingles, water stains, or missing coverage should be major red flags. Note, homes with newer roofs generally have lower home insurance rates, as their risk for flooding or leakage is greatly reduced.

To save on homeowners insurance in the long run, be vigilant when inspecting your new home’s roof. Plus, when you get to that point, use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes from dozens of top insurance companies side by side.

Drain the Pipes, Not Your Bank Account

Consider the plumbing system of a potential home. Though not the most glamorous or exciting part of a new home, plumbing can be the cause of a lot of stress in homeownership. When doing a surface-level inspection on your own, get beyond eye level. Check underneath sinks, inspect toilet flushing abilities, and take note of water pressure from showers and faucets. Examine pipes and look out for leaks, mold, and existing water damage. Mold is not only unsightly and putrid-smelling, but it can be damaging for the health of you or your family in the long term. Don’t overlook these elements during the home buying process.

Speaking of smells, it’s important to identify any potential risky aromas that you may notice during a walk-through. Beyond mold or mildew, notice any other foul or unpleasant smells like chemicals, sewage, gas, pet odors, or cigarette smoke.