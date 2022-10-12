How to Find Property Insurance Near Me

What Home Insurance Covers

Whether the policy is from State Farm, Nationwide, or any other insurance company, every policy is a little different. However, there are some similarities. You’ll find these common coverages on most policies.

Dwelling: This part of your policy covers the main structure of the house.

Other structures: If your policy includes this, it will cover any structure on your property that isn’t attached to the house. That could be fencing, driveways, sidewalks, or even detached buildings like sheds and unattached garages.

Personal property: Your policy covers personal belongings like clothes, furniture, and appliances. Note that you have to prove what you lost and how much it was worth if you’re filing a claim for a personal property loss, which is why a home inventory is a good idea.

Loss of use: Your policy will cover your living expenses at another location if your home becomes uninhabitable for a while due to a major loss.

Medical expenses: This protects you in case a guest on your property is injured and incurs medical expenses. In some cases, it may cover people who are injured away from your property. It doesn’t cover you or other people in your household.

Personal liability coverage: This applies if someone gets hurt or their property is damaged and it’s your fault. It should be high enough to protect your assets if you’re sued, so make sure you consider things like how much money you make and what assets you own when you’re buying a policy.

Special coverages: You might decide to add on special coverage for high-value collectibles or items like jewelry, guns, or rugs.