Homeinsurance.com Reviews: What Consumers Think

Homeinsurance.com Reviews

Customer reviews are one of the easiest ways to see what people are saying about online insurance comparison sites. Homeinsurance.com has mixed reviews, with some people raving about the customer support and savings and others saying the service left a lot to be desired.

Clint H. left homeinsurance.com a 5-star review. “I decided to shop our homeowners insurance and in my search came to this site. The agent that called was very knowledgeable, patient, throughout, and pleasant. He ended up saving us $1,000 a year. We didn’t lose coverage, our deductible stayed the same and we even had earthquake insurance. Couldn’t be happier!”

Eugene K. gave Homeinsurance.com a 5-star review. “This was a great experience. Our agent did a great job taking care of me. He saved us a lot of money and explained everything clearly. He went the extra mile.”

Other reviewers had different experiences, complaining about misleading information and changing quotes.

Homeinsurance.com has 155 reviews on TrustPilot with an average score of 2.4 out of 5. It is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau, but it does have an A+ rating with the BBB.