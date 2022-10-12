Does Home Insurance Cover Civil Unrest, Riots, and Looting?

Does Insurance Cover Damage Caused by Civil Unrest?

You may have heard of rioting, looting, and vandalism, but there’s another term you must know as a homeowner: civil unrest. Civil unrest, or civil disturbance, is a blanket term that includes any disruption of normal social order. Generally, peaceful strikes and protests—when a group of people are seeking change and to have their voices heard—fall into this category.

Civil unrest can turn violent. When it reaches the point of being out of control, a civil disturbance becomes a riot. Damage from riots can include vandalism, which is a deliberate act of property damage.

You’re more prone to physical loss if you live in a large city, such as New York, Los Angeles, or Minneapolis. If a riot breaks out in your town, the last thing you want to do is worry about paying for repairs. Comparing the best home insurance companies to get the right protection is crucial to minimize your out-of-pocket expenses.

The insurance industry factors in the risk of civil violence. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), several types of insurance are available to protect your home, vehicle, or business from malicious destruction. Remember that your coverage can depend on your individual policy options.

Damage to Your Home

If a civil disturbance causes damage to your home, your level of protection can vary. Most house insurance policies cover repairs or replacement in the event of a fire, explosion, riot, or civil disturbance.

What if the destruction is so bad that you can’t live in your home? Check your policy or ask your agent about insurance coverage for additional living expenses (ALE). If your policy covers the cause of the damage, meaning the damage from an insured disaster, ALE will cover the extra expenses of living away from your home.

The money you receive from your ALE coverage can pay for things like hotel bills, meals, and other necessary expenses while your home is being repaired or rebuilt.

If you rent an apartment, condo, or house, you may worry about your insurance covering physical damage from riots. Renters insurance can include protections for civil commotion, vandalism, and riots. Like traditional homeowners insurance, renters insurance can also include ALE if the damage is considered an insured disaster.

Damage to Buildings and Personal Property

Your house may not be the only part of your property to suffer damage from civil commotion. If it impacts your gazebo, shed, or garage, property insurance policies usually cover the cost of repairing or rebuilding those structures.

Called “other structures protection,” the standard insurance coverage for unattached buildings equals 10 percent of the total coverage on your home. For instance, coverage for your detached garage, fence, barn, or other structure would be $25,000 if your home is insured for $250,000.

If you put in a new structure and don’t notify your insurer, your policy might not cover the physical loss. Let your agent know of any new buildings, fencing, or changes to your house or property.

Because home insurance also covers personal belongings, your policy generally covers any damage to or theft of possessions inside and outside your home stemming from civil disruption.