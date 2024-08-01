3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos
Beagles are popular dogs for their happy-go-lucky nature and their love for their families. But these popular pups can be expensive. Beagle owners should budget between $1,716 and $3,900 annually for pet care in the United States.[1]
You’ll also have to cover initial costs, such as their adoption or purchase fee, and medical expenses. How much money you actually spend depends on your beagle’s lifestyle, health, pet insurance, and any cost-saving strategies you use.
Learn more about how much it costs to have a beagle.
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Adult weight: Less than 20–30 lbs
Adult height: Less than 13–15 inches
Coat colors: Black, blue, brown, lemon, red, tan, white, tricolor
Personality traits: Curious, merry, energetic, friendly
Life expectancy: 10–15 years
How much does a beagle cost?
The average cost of a beagle ranges from $100 to $1,500, but your actual cost will depend on where you purchase your beagle from, such as a beagle breeder or an adoption center. In terms of overall costs, the average lifespan for this dog breed is 10–15 years. So owners should anticipate $12,000–$14,000 in expenses over the course of their pet’s life.
Beagles are popular for their happy-go-lucky personalities. The American Kennel Club (AKC) also characterizes them as good with kids and other dogs, making them an excellent addition to a family.[2]
Bringing a new beagle into your home comes with several expenses you should consider. These energetic dogs thrive on lots of physical activity. This translates to increased spending in a few areas, such as food and training, to support their active lifestyle and any medical emergencies after accidents.
While beagles are one of the most popular dog breeds due to their moderate health and maintenance needs, you may have to spend a bit extra in some areas to ensure proper care.
Costs of owning a beagle
Beagle ownership is a huge undertaking. Seasoned and first-time dog owners should familiarize themselves with the cost of owning a beagle to prepare for the financial responsibility. Take a look at annual beagle expenses based on data from pet company Hepper.[1]
Average Annual Cost
|Food
|$240–$720
|Grooming
|$300–$600
|Medication and vet visits
|$216–$420
|Pet insurance
|$300–$900
|Environmental maintenance (poop bags, treats, dental chews)
|$276–$660
|Toys
|$300–$600
Vaccinations and vet visits
Vaccines prevent highly contagious and fatal diseases, and regular vet visits can address your beagle’s health problems early on. Common health issues include ear infections, obesity, cherry eye, allergies, epilepsy, and hypothyroidism.
During your first-year vet visits, you should also have your pet spayed or neutered and microchipped for its safety and well-being. Initial vaccines and vet visits can run you about $300. Spaying, neutering, and microchipping cost about $320 altogether.[3]
Food and supplies
Beagles don’t require as much food as larger dogs, but obesity is a common health concern for this breed. Pet parents may want to splurge on high-quality dog food to maintain their pup’s weight and support their active lifestyle.
Beagles respond well to positive reinforcement during training, so you’ll want to stock up on treats. Toys are also a must-have to keep your playful beagle puppy mentally stimulated. The good news is that beagles aren’t heavy chewers, so you won’t need to replace their toys often.
Grooming and maintenance
With shorter coats, beagles have moderate grooming needs. It’s a good idea to brush your pup at least once a week to manage shedding. Pet owners should budget for basic grooming services, such as baths, nail trimming, and ear cleaning, which can cost $25–$50 per month. You can lower costs by doing it yourself instead of visiting a professional groomer.
Pet insurance
While pet insurance is another up-front monthly cost to budget for, it can save you money in costly medical emergencies down the line. Insurance covers emergency services and treatments due to unexpected accidents and illnesses. Fortunately, it can cost as little as $25 per month for a beagle. Of course, this depends on your beagle’s location, age, coverage amounts, and more.
Most insurance policies won’t cover preventative treatments, but insurers typically offer wellness policy add-ons for a small, additional price. Preventative plans reimburse costs for routine veterinary care, such as wellness checkups, annual vaccinations, flea and tick medication, and more.
Factors influencing the price of a beagle
Various factors affect the prices of beagles, including where you purchase them from and the dog’s specific characteristics.
Where you purchase from
In general, adopting a beagle is much cheaper than buying one from a breeder. Adoption fees can range from $100 to $300, which already includes spaying or neutering, the initial vet visit and vaccinations, and microchipping.
Purchasing a beagle from a certified, trustworthy breeder will run you about $1,000–$1,500, depending on the breeder’s location, its reputation, and the beagle’s pedigree. An AKC breeder may charge up to $2,000 for a puppy.[4]
You may be able to get a beagle without paying an adoption or purchase fee. But you’d likely have to cover initial medical care, which is typically more expensive than the bundled cost in an adoption fee.
Coat color
Beagles come in many colors and patterns. The standard purebred beagle has one or a combination of seven basic colors: black, blue, brown, lemon, red, tan, and white. A breeder may charge higher prices for beagles with rarer colors, like lemon or blue tick coats.
Age and gender
Adoption centers often provide discounts or waived fees for adult beagles compared to puppies, making them a budget-friendly option. Dog breeders typically focus on location, reputation, and bloodline for pricing but sometimes might offer a slight discount for an older dog. Gender usually doesn’t affect the price.
Common health issues in beagles
Beagles are generally considered healthy dogs and have long lifespans. But they’re susceptible to some common health issues that owners should keep in mind:[5]
Allergies: Allergies can cause discomfort to your dog, leading to excessive scratching and ear infections. Visit your vet to reveal any underlying food or environmental allergies your pet may have.
Cherry eye: Beagles may experience cherry eyes from inflamed tear glands. While not painful at first, it could lead to eye infections, which usually are painful. Cherry eyes usually require surgery to fix.
Ear infections: While floppy ears add to a beagle’s charm, blockage of the ear canal increases the risk of an ear infection. Prevent bacteria and yeast growth by cleaning their ears regularly.
Epilepsy: Beagles face an increased risk of epilepsy, a seizure disorder that commonly starts between 2 and 5 years old. If your dog experiences a seizure, speak to your veterinarian promptly. They’ll provide strategies to reduce symptoms, which may include medication.
Hypothyroidism: This condition occurs when the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones. Hypothyroidism can cause metabolic changes, affecting your pet’s skin, coat, and ears, and lead to weight gain.
Obesity: Beagles’ keen sense of smell makes them excellent hunters, but it often leads to a higher appetite. Pet owners should monitor their dog’s food intake and feed it the recommended serving size to maintain a healthy weight.
Comparing costs: Beagle vs. other breeds
While cost isn’t everything, it can help you choose a breed that fits your budget. See the table below for the cost of buying a beagle versus similar breeds from a breeder.
Average Cost
|Beagle
|$1,716–$3,900
|Basset hound
|$1,200–$4,800
|Dachshund
|$1,740–$3,660
|Harrier
|$1,500–$2,000
|Jack Russell terrier
|$972–$9,168
|Rhodesian ridgeback
|$2,040–$4,740
Beagle FAQs
Beagles are great dogs, but check out this additional information before purchasing one.
What is the average price of a beagle?
The average price of a beagle from a certified breeder ranges from $1,000 to $1,500. The average adoption fee is much cheaper, at $100–$300. Factors that influence your costs include your breeder’s location and reputation. Others include your pet’s pedigree, show quality, age, and appearance.
What color beagle is the most expensive?
The most expensive beagle generally depends on rarity. Lemon beagles are the most rare beagle colors, followed by blue-ticked beagles.
Is a beagle a good family dog?
As beagles are generally friendly, affectionate, and good with animals and children, they’re a great choice for families with children and other dogs. Plus, these small to medium-sized dogs are suitable for households with limited space. But they’re pretty vocal, so you’ll want to consider noise when adopting this pup.
Is a beagle a high-maintenance dog?
Beagles aren’t high-maintenance dogs, but they still have specific needs to maintain a healthy life. They shed moderately, so you’ll want to brush them regularly. They also require regular exercise and a balanced diet.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a beagle puppy from a breeder?
When purchasing a beagle puppy from a responsible breeder, the price includes the breeder’s reputation, the puppy’s pedigree, early care, and potentially ongoing support. Actual inclusions will range from breeder to breeder. Reputable breeders provide documentation of the puppy’s pedigree, medical records (which might include a health check), and initial vaccinations.
