Costs of owning a beagle

Beagle ownership is a huge undertaking. Seasoned and first-time dog owners should familiarize themselves with the cost of owning a beagle to prepare for the financial responsibility. Take a look at annual beagle expenses based on data from pet company Hepper.[1]

Category ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Food $240–$720 Grooming $300–$600 Medication and vet visits $216–$420 Pet insurance $300–$900 Environmental maintenance (poop bags, treats, dental chews) $276–$660 Toys $300–$600

Vaccinations and vet visits

Vaccines prevent highly contagious and fatal diseases, and regular vet visits can address your beagle’s health problems early on. Common health issues include ear infections, obesity, cherry eye, allergies, epilepsy, and hypothyroidism.

During your first-year vet visits, you should also have your pet spayed or neutered and microchipped for its safety and well-being. Initial vaccines and vet visits can run you about $300. Spaying, neutering, and microchipping cost about $320 altogether.[3]

Food and supplies

Beagles don’t require as much food as larger dogs, but obesity is a common health concern for this breed. Pet parents may want to splurge on high-quality dog food to maintain their pup’s weight and support their active lifestyle.

Beagles respond well to positive reinforcement during training, so you’ll want to stock up on treats. Toys are also a must-have to keep your playful beagle puppy mentally stimulated. The good news is that beagles aren’t heavy chewers, so you won’t need to replace their toys often.

Grooming and maintenance

With shorter coats, beagles have moderate grooming needs. It’s a good idea to brush your pup at least once a week to manage shedding. Pet owners should budget for basic grooming services, such as baths, nail trimming, and ear cleaning, which can cost $25–$50 per month. You can lower costs by doing it yourself instead of visiting a professional groomer.

Pet insurance

While pet insurance is another up-front monthly cost to budget for, it can save you money in costly medical emergencies down the line. Insurance covers emergency services and treatments due to unexpected accidents and illnesses. Fortunately, it can cost as little as $25 per month for a beagle. Of course, this depends on your beagle’s location, age, coverage amounts, and more.

Most insurance policies won’t cover preventative treatments, but insurers typically offer wellness policy add-ons for a small, additional price. Preventative plans reimburse costs for routine veterinary care, such as wellness checkups, annual vaccinations, flea and tick medication, and more.