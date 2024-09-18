Best Pet Insurance in Oregon (2024)

13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Insurance, lending, and retirement expert
Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Updated December 5, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The average cost of pet insurance in Oregon is $76 per month, which is on the more expensive side for this type of coverage. The trick to protecting your pet and budget is comparing pet insurance companies that fit your needs and also offer affordable coverage options.
Having pet insurance may seem like an extra cost to add to your budget, but this vital insurance can save you a lot of money when unexpected accidents or illnesses plague your pet. Keep reading for insights into the best pet insurance companies in Oregon and how you can save on coverage for your furry friend.
The average cost of pet insurance in Oregon for a dog is $82 per month.
Cats are much cheaper to insure, at an average of just $45 per month.
Oregon is the seventh most-expensive state to buy pet insurance in.
Best pet insurance companies in Oregon
Don’t narrow your focus to finding just the cheapest pet insurance company. Instead, look for an insurer with reasonable prices, a good reputation among customers, and the types of pet insurance your animal needs. For example, some pet insurance companies only offer cat or dog insurance but no coverage for more exotic pets, like parrots and rabbits.
When requesting pet insurance quotes, ask for detailed information about the coverage you’re applying for. You should also inquire about coverage for conditions your pet might be prone to, like hip dysplasia or diabetes. While most plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions, some provide support for certain chronic conditions or issues diagnosed after you start coverage.
Some plans also have add-ons that come at an extra cost but can help with things like routine care or physical therapy, which is worth considering.
You should also keep the annual deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement options in mind to get an idea of what it’ll cost to use your pet insurance coverage. You can also research each pet insurance company’s customer service reputation and mobile app reviews.
The table below compares some popular pet insurers in Oregon.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|ASPCA
|$49
|$35
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$36
|$15
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Spot
|$56
|$28
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500 to unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
ASPCA: Best for low deductibles
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49
Sample monthly quote for cats: $35
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness add-on
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is best known for its support and care of animals in need. ASPCA pet health insurance is also a great option for animal lovers looking for coverage.
ASPCA pet insurance offers affordable coverage options through the PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd. and allows customers to choose from a decent amount of deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement options.
“Complete Coverage” plan includes behavioral therapy coverage and access to alternative therapies
10% multi-pet discount
Low deductibles and many annual limit options
No 100% reimbursement option
Limited add-ons
Only available for cats and dogs
Figo: Best for older pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on, veterinary fee add-on
It’s easy to see why Figo Insurance is one of the top pet insurance companies. While many pet insurance companies won’t insure pets once they reach a certain age, that’s not the case with Figo. You can purchase pet insurance coverage for your dog or cat no matter how old it gets.
To help keep your pet healthy for as long as possible, consider the wellness add-on, Wellness Powerup, to make it easier to afford preventative care services.
Figo’s Wellness Powerup gives you money back that goes toward preventative care
No upper age limit for coverage
Wellness and veterinary exam fee add-ons available
Only available for cats and dogs
No accident-only plan
Only one discount available
Spot: Best for flexibility
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $56
Sample monthly quote for cats: $28
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on
If you like having options, Spot is a great choice. Spot Insurance gives you a few choices regarding your annual plan limit, deductible, and reimbursement rate. Additionally, when you pick a plan and sign up, you’ll receive a $25 Amazon gift card as a bonus.
Offers an unlimited annual reimbursement amount
Customers gain access to exclusive discounts on pet essentials
Coverage starts as low as $9 per month
Only available for cats and dogs
No 100% reimbursement option
No direct payment option
To find the best pet insurance in Oregon, we requested quotes from a handful of different pet insurers. For each quote, we used an Oregon address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage. From there, we researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Oregon
Pet insurance policies are on the more expensive side if you live in Oregon. On average, it’s the seventh most-expensive state to buy pet insurance in, with average monthly premiums of $82 for a dog and $45 for a cat.
Where you live can play a major role in pet insurance pricing. For example, neighboring pet owners in Washington state spend $70 on average per month for pet insurance, compared to Oregon’s $76. Their neighbors in California pay a little more per month, at $82.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Oregon
If you have a pet and live in Oregon, you face some unique challenges that a good pet health insurance policy can help with if the need arises.
Snake bites: Many Oregonians live an active lifestyle, but they should proceed with caution when their pets join them in the great outdoors. Oregon is home to the Western rattlesnake, which is poisonous.[1]
Ticks: Ticks can be found in wooded and overgrown areas in Oregon. These bugs can spread Lyme disease and other dangerous diseases and bacteria.[2]
Antifreeze: Poison can be found at home too. The Oregon Poison Center warns pet owners against the dangers of antifreeze, commonly found in Oregon homes due to the cold weather.[3]
Oregon pet regulations and laws
Being a good pet owner is something we should all strive for, but Oregon legally requires you to provide proper care for your domestic animals. While Oregon doesn’t require pet insurance by law, pet owners must adhere to other relevant laws and regulations that help keep their pet and community safe, such as:[4]
Enough quality food to maintain healthy growth or body weight
Clean drinking water
Veterinary care when sick or injured
A clean living space free from harmful waste
A suitable air temperature
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance coverage has three main types: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans. While some pet insurers may have more unique offerings, these are the policy types you’ll most often encounter.
Accident and illness plans typically cost the most, as they provide the most coverage. Wellness plans are usually an affordable add-on. Many pet parents choose to go the accident-only route to save money while also being financially prepared in case of an emergency.[5]
Accident and illness plan
Also known as comprehensive coverage, accident and illness plans are the best way to protect your pet from whatever life throws your way. You’ll spend more for this coverage type out of pocket, but it can save you a lot of money when your pet gets sick or injured. You can further enhance this plan type with add-ons like a wellness plan.
Accident and illness plans typically cover:
Accidental injuries
Diagnostic tests
Emergencies
Illnesses
Lab fees
Office visits
Prescriptions
X-rays
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan is a backup plan for the pet health issues you can’t predict, like getting stung by a bee or hit by a car. An accident-only plan can give you the much-needed peace of mind that you won’t get a huge vet bill when an accident occurs. You can expect to receive coverage for things like accidental injuries and poisoning.
Wellness plan
While not all pet insurers offer a wellness plan, this add-on is becoming increasingly popular in the pet insurance world. A pet wellness plan is a fairly affordable add-on and helps pay for more traditional veterinary care, so you’ll get a lot of use out of it.
You may receive coverage for:
Flea and tick prevention
Heartworm prevention
Physical exams
Preventative care
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Oregon
A pet insurance policy is an ongoing expense that may be necessary if a pet is part of your family. Consider taking some of these money-saving steps to help lower your ongoing pet insurance spending:[5]
Enroll your pet when it’s young and healthy
The older your pet gets, the more your odds of filing expensive claims increase. As a result, pet insurance companies charge more to insure older dogs and cats or pets that have health issues.
Compare quotes
Never settle for the first pet insurance policy you come across, even if it seems like a great deal. It’s a good idea to request at least three quotes from different pet insurers for the same type and amount of coverage to see which company can offer you the best deal.
Ask about discounts
No matter what type of insurance policy you’re shopping for, it never hurts to see what discounts you and your pet may qualify for.
Oregon pet insurance FAQs
If you’re still debating whether your pet needs insurance in Oregon, read on for some additional information about this topic.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Oregon?
Yes. On average, Oregon is the seventh most-expensive state in the country when it comes to average pet insurance premiums. You should have a budget in mind when you sit down to research the best pet insurance policies.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Oregon?
The average cost of pet insurance in Oregon is $82 per month for a dog and $45 for a cat. What you spend on pet insurance can vary based on your pet’s age, your location, and other factors.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Oregon?
Most pet insurance companies refuse to cover pre-existing conditions in Oregon and other states. Pet owners will likely find it very challenging (if not impossible) to secure a pet insurance plan that protects against pre-existing conditions, but it’s still worth looking into as more pet insurers enter the market.
What age is best to get pet insurance for your pet?
The sooner you can get your furry friend a pet insurance policy, the better. These policies tend to cost less when your pet is young and healthy. Some companies have upper age limits that people with older pets need to look out for. Ideally, you’ll get coverage for your pet before an expensive pre-existing condition arises.
Sources
- Living with wildlife. "Snakes."
- Oregon State University. "How to protect yourself from ticks."
- Oregon Poison Center. "Pet Poisoning."
- Oregon Humane. "Guidelines to Oregon Animal Statutes."
- III. "Facts about pet insurance."
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
Jacqueline has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.