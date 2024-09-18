Best Pet Insurance in Oregon (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Oregon

Don’t narrow your focus to finding just the cheapest pet insurance company. Instead, look for an insurer with reasonable prices, a good reputation among customers, and the types of pet insurance your animal needs. For example, some pet insurance companies only offer cat or dog insurance but no coverage for more exotic pets, like parrots and rabbits.

When requesting pet insurance quotes, ask for detailed information about the coverage you’re applying for. You should also inquire about coverage for conditions your pet might be prone to, like hip dysplasia or diabetes. While most plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions, some provide support for certain chronic conditions or issues diagnosed after you start coverage.

Some plans also have add-ons that come at an extra cost but can help with things like routine care or physical therapy, which is worth considering.

You should also keep the annual deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement options in mind to get an idea of what it’ll cost to use your pet insurance coverage. You can also research each pet insurance company’s customer service reputation and mobile app reviews.

The table below compares some popular pet insurers in Oregon.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ ASPCA $49 $35 $100, $250, $500 $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $36 $15 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Spot $56 $28 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500 to unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

ASPCA: Best for low deductibles

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49

Sample monthly quote for cats: $35

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness add-on

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is best known for its support and care of animals in need. ASPCA pet health insurance is also a great option for animal lovers looking for coverage.

ASPCA pet insurance offers affordable coverage options through the PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd. and allows customers to choose from a decent amount of deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement options.

Pros “Complete Coverage” plan includes behavioral therapy coverage and access to alternative therapies

10% multi-pet discount

Low deductibles and many annual limit options Cons No 100% reimbursement option

Limited add-ons

Only available for cats and dogs

Figo: Best for older pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on, veterinary fee add-on

It’s easy to see why Figo Insurance is one of the top pet insurance companies. While many pet insurance companies won’t insure pets once they reach a certain age, that’s not the case with Figo. You can purchase pet insurance coverage for your dog or cat no matter how old it gets.

To help keep your pet healthy for as long as possible, consider the wellness add-on, Wellness Powerup, to make it easier to afford preventative care services.

Pros Figo’s Wellness Powerup gives you money back that goes toward preventative care

No upper age limit for coverage

Wellness and veterinary exam fee add-ons available Cons Only available for cats and dogs

No accident-only plan

Only one discount available

Spot: Best for flexibility

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $56

Sample monthly quote for cats: $28

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on

If you like having options, Spot is a great choice. Spot Insurance gives you a few choices regarding your annual plan limit, deductible, and reimbursement rate. Additionally, when you pick a plan and sign up, you’ll receive a $25 Amazon gift card as a bonus.

Pros Offers an unlimited annual reimbursement amount

Customers gain access to exclusive discounts on pet essentials

Coverage starts as low as $9 per month Cons Only available for cats and dogs

No 100% reimbursement option

No direct payment option