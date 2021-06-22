Insurify’s Best Cities for Young Families Awards

If you’re searching for the perfect place to start your family, these are the cities that should be the focal point of your house-hunt.

For many, starting a family is one of life’s most significant and exciting choices. Potential homebuyers at this life stage have much to consider when choosing a place for their family to live and grow. Settling on a house is a huge investment on its own, but factors such as nearby schools, opportunities for extracurricular activities and community involvement, and safety all play an undeniably important role in deciding where it’s best to start a family.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of communities across the country where young families and soon-to-be parents are thriving. Not only are these cities hot this year on the real estate market, but they are also safer than average and offer opportunities to foster children’s development in school and beyond. Insurify’s Best Cities for Young Families Award recognizes the communities that are the optimal place for potential homebuyers and new parents to find the perfect spot for their future home-sweet-home.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for Young Families Awards

The data scientists at Insurify , a site to compare home insurance, referred to both proprietary and publicly available data to award the best city for young families in each state. They created a composite score to rank cities on real estate market hotness and inventory, diversity in local school districts, access to parks and outdoor recreational facilities, and residential and road safety.

Insurify’s research team referred to data from Realtor.com to evaluate cities’ real estate market viability. Cities were scored on Realtor.com’s Market Hotness rank, active listing count, and new listing count on a month over month basis. Realtor.com’s Market Hotness index scores and ranks cities based on days on market (supply) and online views per property (demand), so cities scored higher if their rank has trended hotter over time by month. Cities with higher levels of active and new listings month over month additionally received higher scores.

Access to outdoor facilities and recreational spaces was evaluated using Niche’s Outdoor Activities rankings, which rates each city on its quality and access to the outdoors using key indicators of a location’s environment, such as air quality, local weather, and access to natural amenities and outdoor recreation. Insurify’s data scientists also compiled Niche’s most recent Most Diverse School Districts ratings to award bonus points to cities with one or more school districts having an A+ diversity rating, based on diversity statistics and ratings from students and parents.

City safety data is from the FBI’s most recent Crime in the United States report. Cities with lower rates of violent and property crime scored higher. To evaluate driving safety, Insurify’s data scientists referred to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the overall moving violation rate for each city in the study — cities were awarded for having lower rates of drivers with at least one at-fault violation on record.

States with insufficient municipal data across the various measures were excluded from the study.

Winner’s of Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for Young Families Awards

Alabama: Tuscaloosa

Arizona: Phoenix

Arkansas: North Little Rock

California: San Luis Obispo

Colorado: Boulder

Connecticut: Bridgeport

Florida: Gainesville

Georgia: Macon

Hawaii: Hilo

Idaho: Boise City

Illinois: Ottawa

Indiana: Terre Haute

Iowa: Cedar Rapids

Kansas: Wichita

Kentucky: Elizabethtown

Louisiana: Shreveport

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Baltimore

Massachusetts: Pittsfield

Michigan: Traverse City

Minnesota: Rochester

Mississippi: Gulfport

Missouri: Columbia

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Henderson

New Hampshire: Concord

New Jersey: Hammonton

New Mexico: Santa Fe

New York: Utica

North Carolina: Jacksonville

North Dakota: Bismarck

Ohio: Elyria

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

Oregon: Bend

Pennsylvania: Lebanon

South Carolina: Florence

Tennessee: Johnson City

Texas: Round Rock

Utah: Provo

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: Charlottesville

Washington: Olympia

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.