Swyfft Home Insurance Review: Is it the best choice for you?

Swyfft homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company. Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their homeowner insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.

When shopping for home insurance, the last thing you want to do is spend time contacting each individual insurance company in order to obtain a quote. With ease of use in mind, Swyfft developed technology that can assess customer needs in just a few minutes, showing them policy options without hours of research.

Swyfft ’s model is a bit different, as most of its policies are backed by Clear Blue Insurance. Swyfft does partner with other companies that are highly rated by A.M. Best and feature solid financial standing. Policyholders love how tech-minded Swyfft is, although coverage is limited to only a handful of states. Lastly, Getting in touch with someone can sometimes be tricky.

If you’re unsatisfied with your Swyfft experience, consider heading to Insurify instead. You’ll be able to research coverage options from a wide range of companies and obtain a home insurance quote in a matter of minutes.