Swyfft Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Swyfft offers technology-focused home insurance with a fast claims process. Learn how the company works and the pros and cons of buying a policy.

Updated

Since 2014, Swyfft Insurance has stood out thanks to its fast and reliable online quoting process. The insurance company utilizes unique data and analytics to provide customers with personalized coverage in minutes.

A standard Swyfft policy protects your home from fires, storm damage, and break-ins, and the company offers additional protection from flooding. Since Swyfft is a newer insurer, it doesn’t have as many online reviews. And while it has some complaints, many customers seem happy with the company.

Here’s what you need to know about Swyfft home insurance.

Swyfft home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated

Swyfft Insurance is known for its fast, AI-driven online quotes and competitive premiums. The company serves customers in Alabama, Texas, Massachusetts, and New York and provides standard coverage options you’d expect to see in a homeowners policy. Swyfft partners with several established insurers, like Clear Blue Insurance, to manage the underwriting process, which allows the company to provide fast and reliable coverage.

Pros

  • A free online quote is available in minutes

  • Custom coverage available for hard-to-insure homes

  • Private flood insurance available

Cons

  • Policies only available in Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas

  • Doesn’t offer as many coverage options as larger insurers

  • Its partner company, Clear Blue Insurance, has received a high number of complaints

Swyfft home insurance coverage options

If you purchase a Swyfft home insurance policy, here’s the basic insurance coverage you’ll receive:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6c9ee6008/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_023-repair.svg

    Dwelling coverage

    Dwelling coverage pays to repair or replace your home’s structure, like the roof, walls, foundation, floors, and any attached structures.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    Other structures coverage

    Your policy covers other structures that are on your property but not attached to your home, like a shed or detached garage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/6629dc84bb/remote-work-desk.svg

    Personal property coverage

    This covers personal property inside the home, like clothing, furniture, electronics, and other belongings. It also pays for personal property located outdoors, like patio furniture.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/c61ab9bfc2/loss-of-use-2.svg

    Additional living expenses coverage

    If you have to temporarily relocate while your home is being repaired, this policy covers your living expenses, such as food and hotel costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13dbb27bee/law-and-justice-96x96-orange_027-dossier.svg

    Personal liability coverage

    Your homeowners insurance covers any costs related to a lawsuit if someone sustains an injury on your property or their personal property is damaged.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c231786ab1/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_036-medical-report.svg

    Personal liability coverage

    If someone is injured on your property, the policy will pay for their medical expenses, regardless of fault.

Optional Swyfft home insurance coverages

In addition to its standard homeowners policy, Swyfft offers two other coverage options:

  • Equipment breakdown coverage: This coverage will pay to repair or replace certain appliances that your policy normally wouldn’t cover, like your air conditioner, refrigerator, or sump pump. Equipment breakdown coverage typically costs an extra $50 per month or less, according to Swyfft.

  • Flood insurance: Swyfft also offers flood insurance through Lloyd’s, which has an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). Not every insurance company offers flood insurance, so it’s a unique benefit.

Availability of Swyfft home insurance

Swyfft Insurance may be a good option for some homeowners, but unfortunately, it’s not available nationwide. You can only purchase a Swyfft home policy if you live in the following states:

  • Alabama

  • Massachusetts

  • New York

  • Texas

How customers feel about Swyfft home insurance

Swyfft insurance reviews are somewhat lacking compared to those of more established companies. But the company is accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A rating.[1] Swyfft averaged a rating of 4.23 out of 5 based on 93 customer reviews. Many customers were happy with their experience and said the customer service team was helpful and efficient.

The company has only 2.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, but it has only seven ratings.[2] Several customers complained their insurance premiums went up without warning. Another customer complained the company was non-responsive after they filed a claim.

Swyfft industry ratings

Industry ratings help you understand whether an insurance company can meet its financial obligations and how well it tends to treat its customers. Here are three important Swyfft ratings:

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA- (Excellent)Its underwriters can meet financial obligations.
J.D. PowerNot ratedJ.D. Power hasn’t conducted a customer satisfaction survey for Swyfft.
NAIC Complaint Index0.83Its underwriting partner, Clear Blue, received a below-average number of complaints.

Swyfft home insurance discounts

Taking advantage of home insurance discounts can be a great way to save money on your policy. Unfortunately, Swyfft doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website, so you’d need to contact the company directly to find out what you might qualify for.

The discounts you receive can vary depending on your location and home. Here are some popular options you may want to ask about:

  • Claims-free discount

  • New home discount

  • Loyalty discount

  • Home security discount

  • Paid-in-full discount

  • Green home discount

Swyfft insurance bundling options

Many insurers offer a discount to customers who bundle multiple policies together. For example, you could earn a discount for purchasing homeowners, auto, and life insurance policies from the same company. When a customer purchases multiple policies from the same insurer, this can reduce the costs for your insurer, so they pass some of these savings onto you.

Swyfft doesn’t advertise any bundling discounts on its website, and the company doesn’t offer a wide variety of policies. But if you plan to purchase a home and flood insurance policy, you can ask the insurer if it’ll give you a bundling discount.

How to file a home insurance claim with Swyfft

Here are the steps Swyfft customers take to file a home insurance claim:

  1. Report the claim. You can file a claim online or by calling the company directly at 1 (877) 799-3389, Ext. 1.

  2. Receive a claim number. Once you’ve filed the claim, you should receive a claim number and the adjuster’s information.

  3. Track your claim. You’ll receive a link to track your claim in the Claims Portal. You can also use this portal to upload any additional information.

  4. Have the damage assessed. A claims adjuster should visit your property to assess the damage and resolve your claim.

  5. Receive repairs. Once the claim has been resolved, a Swyfft Repair Pro or a vendor you select will complete your home repairs.

Swyfft vs. other insurance companies

The property insurance market is highly saturated, which means you have many home insurance companies to choose from. Let’s look at how Swyfft compares to two of its competitors.

Swyfft vs. Lemonade

Lemonade offers a wide variety of insurance products, including homeowners, renters, auto, life, and pet insurance. Coverage starts at $25 per month, so it’s a good option for anyone looking for cheap home insurance.

Both companies are technology-driven, but unlike Swyfft, Lemonade doesn’t act as an intermediary and handles the underwriting itself. Lemonade also offers more comprehensive coverage and endorsements, such as water backup coverage. Lemonade isn’t available in all 50 states, but it’s more widely available than Swyfft.

Swyfft vs. Kin

Kin also offers technology-focused home insurance and tailored coverage for homeowners. The company covers vacation homes, condos, mobile homes, floods, and landlords. Kin also offers coverage in high-risk areas, like Florida.

Kin handles the underwriting in-house and uses advanced algorithms to assess the risks in different areas. The company currently offers policies to homeowners in:

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Louisiana

  • Mississippi

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Virginia

Swyfft home insurance FAQs

Choosing a home insurance company is a big decision, so it’s important to compare your options. Let’s look at some additional information about Swyfft.

  • Is Swyfft legitimate?

    Yes. Swyfft is a legitimate insurance company that partners with more established insurers like Clear Blue Insurance to underwrite its policies. Each of Swyfft’s partners has an AM Best financial strength rating of at least an A-.

  • What is the average cost of Swyfft homeowners insurance?

    Swyfft doesn’t advertise its average rates, but the cost of home insurance depends on your location, your home’s age, and the cost of rebuilding. You can ask the insurance company if it offers any discounts to help you save money.

  • Is Swyfft good at paying claims?

    Yes, each of Swyfft’s partner companies is highly rated by AM Best. This indicates the insurance company is able to meet its financial obligations and pay out its claims. Customer reviews on the BBB indicate Swyfft has good customer service when it comes to claims.

  • What states does Swyfft insurance cover?

    Swyfft offers home insurance policies to customers in Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

  • Who owns Swyfft homeowners insurance?

    Swyfft has three different owners — Richard Trezza, Sean Maher, and One Click Partners LLC. These three partners each have a 33% stake in the company.[3]

Sources

  1. Better Business Bureau. "Swyfft Insurance."
  2. Trustpilot. "Swyfft Insurance."
  3. Texas Commissioner of Insurance. "Swyfft LLC."
