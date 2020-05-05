Swyfft Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Since 2014, Swyfft Insurance has stood out thanks to its fast and reliable online quoting process. The insurance company utilizes unique data and analytics to provide customers with personalized coverage in minutes.
A standard Swyfft policy protects your home from fires, storm damage, and break-ins, and the company offers additional protection from flooding. Since Swyfft is a newer insurer, it doesn’t have as many online reviews. And while it has some complaints, many customers seem happy with the company.
Swyfft Insurance is known for its fast, AI-driven online quotes and competitive premiums. The company serves customers in Alabama, Texas, Massachusetts, and New York and provides standard coverage options you’d expect to see in a homeowners policy. Swyfft partners with several established insurers, like Clear Blue Insurance, to manage the underwriting process, which allows the company to provide fast and reliable coverage.
Pros
A free online quote is available in minutes
Custom coverage available for hard-to-insure homes
Private flood insurance available
Cons
Policies only available in Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas
Doesn’t offer as many coverage options as larger insurers
Its partner company, Clear Blue Insurance, has received a high number of complaints
Swyfft home insurance coverage options
If you purchase a Swyfft home insurance policy, here’s the basic insurance coverage you’ll receive:
Dwelling coverage
Dwelling coverage pays to repair or replace your home’s structure, like the roof, walls, foundation, floors, and any attached structures.
Other structures coverage
Your policy covers other structures that are on your property but not attached to your home, like a shed or detached garage.
Personal property coverage
This covers personal property inside the home, like clothing, furniture, electronics, and other belongings. It also pays for personal property located outdoors, like patio furniture.
Additional living expenses coverage
If you have to temporarily relocate while your home is being repaired, this policy covers your living expenses, such as food and hotel costs.
Personal liability coverage
Your homeowners insurance covers any costs related to a lawsuit if someone sustains an injury on your property or their personal property is damaged.
If someone is injured on your property, the policy will pay for their medical expenses, regardless of fault.
Optional Swyfft home insurance coverages
In addition to its standard homeowners policy, Swyfft offers two other coverage options:
Equipment breakdown coverage: This coverage will pay to repair or replace certain appliances that your policy normally wouldn’t cover, like your air conditioner, refrigerator, or sump pump. Equipment breakdown coverage typically costs an extra $50 per month or less, according to Swyfft.
Flood insurance: Swyfft also offersflood insurancethrough Lloyd’s, which has an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). Not every insurance company offers flood insurance, so it’s a unique benefit.
Availability of Swyfft home insurance
Swyfft Insurance may be a good option for some homeowners, but unfortunately, it’s not available nationwide. You can only purchase a Swyfft home policy if you live in the following states:
Alabama
Massachusetts
New York
Texas
How customers feel about Swyfft home insurance
Swyfft insurance reviews are somewhat lacking compared to those of more established companies. But the company is accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A rating.[1] Swyfft averaged a rating of 4.23 out of 5 based on 93 customer reviews. Many customers were happy with their experience and said the customer service team was helpful and efficient.
The company has only 2.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, but it has only seven ratings.[2] Several customers complained their insurance premiums went up without warning. Another customer complained the company was non-responsive after they filed a claim.
Swyfft industry ratings
Industry ratings help you understand whether an insurance company can meet its financial obligations and how well it tends to treat its customers. Here are three important Swyfft ratings:
Rating
▲▼
Score
▲▼
What This Means
▲▼
AM Best
A- (Excellent)
Its underwriters can meet financial obligations.
J.D. Power
Not rated
J.D. Power hasn’t conducted a customer satisfaction survey for Swyfft.
NAIC Complaint Index
0.83
Its underwriting partner, Clear Blue, received a below-average number of complaints.
Swyfft home insurance discounts
Taking advantage of home insurance discounts can be a great way to save money on your policy. Unfortunately, Swyfft doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website, so you’d need to contact the company directly to find out what you might qualify for.
The discounts you receive can vary depending on your location and home. Here are some popular options you may want to ask about:
Claims-free discount
New home discount
Loyalty discount
Home security discount
Paid-in-full discount
Green home discount
Swyfft insurance bundling options
Many insurers offer a discount to customers who bundle multiple policies together. For example, you could earn a discount for purchasing homeowners, auto, and life insurance policies from the same company. When a customer purchases multiple policies from the same insurer, this can reduce the costs for your insurer, so they pass some of these savings onto you.
Swyfft doesn’t advertise any bundling discounts on its website, and the company doesn’t offer a wide variety of policies. But if you plan to purchase a home and flood insurance policy, you can ask the insurer if it’ll give you a bundling discount.
Report the claim. You can file a claim online or by calling the company directly at 1 (877) 799-3389, Ext. 1.
Receive a claim number. Once you’ve filed the claim, you should receive a claim number and the adjuster’s information.
Track your claim. You’ll receive a link to track your claim in the Claims Portal. You can also use this portal to upload any additional information.
Have the damage assessed. A claims adjuster should visit your property to assess the damage and resolve your claim.
Receive repairs. Once the claim has been resolved, a Swyfft Repair Pro or a vendor you select will complete your home repairs.
Swyfft vs. other insurance companies
The property insurance market is highly saturated, which means you have many home insurance companies to choose from. Let’s look at how Swyfft compares to two of its competitors.
Swyfft vs. Lemonade
Lemonade offers a wide variety of insurance products, including homeowners, renters, auto, life, and pet insurance. Coverage starts at $25 per month, so it’s a good option for anyone looking for cheap home insurance.
Both companies are technology-driven, but unlike Swyfft, Lemonade doesn’t act as an intermediary and handles the underwriting itself. Lemonade also offers more comprehensive coverage and endorsements, such as water backup coverage. Lemonade isn’t available in all 50 states, but it’s more widely available than Swyfft.
Swyfft vs. Kin
Kin also offers technology-focused home insurance and tailored coverage for homeowners. The company covers vacation homes, condos, mobile homes, floods, and landlords. Kin also offers coverage in high-risk areas, like Florida.
Kin handles the underwriting in-house and uses advanced algorithms to assess the risks in different areas. The company currently offers policies to homeowners in:
Alabama
Arizona
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Swyfft home insurance FAQs
Choosing a home insurance company is a big decision, so it’s important to compare your options. Let’s look at some additional information about Swyfft.
Is Swyfft legitimate?
Yes. Swyfft is a legitimate insurance company that partners with more established insurers like Clear Blue Insurance to underwrite its policies. Each of Swyfft’s partners has an AM Best financial strength rating of at least an A-.
What is the average cost of Swyfft homeowners insurance?
Swyfft doesn’t advertise its average rates, but the cost of home insurance depends on your location, your home’s age, and the cost of rebuilding. You can ask the insurance company if it offers any discounts to help you save money.
Is Swyfft good at paying claims?
Yes, each of Swyfft’s partner companies is highly rated by AM Best. This indicates the insurance company is able to meet its financial obligations and pay out its claims. Customer reviews on the BBB indicate Swyfft has good customer service when it comes to claims.
What states does Swyfft insurance cover?
Swyfft offers home insurance policies to customers in Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.
Who owns Swyfft homeowners insurance?
Swyfft has three different owners — Richard Trezza, Sean Maher, and One Click Partners LLC. These three partners each have a 33% stake in the company.[3]
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
