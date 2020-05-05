Swyfft Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Swyfft home insurance discounts

Taking advantage of home insurance discounts can be a great way to save money on your policy. Unfortunately, Swyfft doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website, so you’d need to contact the company directly to find out what you might qualify for.

The discounts you receive can vary depending on your location and home. Here are some popular options you may want to ask about:

Claims-free discount

New home discount

Loyalty discount

Home security discount

Paid-in-full discount

Green home discount

Swyfft insurance bundling options

Many insurers offer a discount to customers who bundle multiple policies together. For example, you could earn a discount for purchasing homeowners, auto, and life insurance policies from the same company. When a customer purchases multiple policies from the same insurer, this can reduce the costs for your insurer, so they pass some of these savings onto you.

Swyfft doesn’t advertise any bundling discounts on its website, and the company doesn’t offer a wide variety of policies. But if you plan to purchase a home and flood insurance policy, you can ask the insurer if it’ll give you a bundling discount.