Kin Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Kin offers flexible homeowners insurance policies in many high-risk U.S. states.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Since 2016, Kin has focused on a new approach to insurance. The company uses unique ways to underwrite homeowners insurance policies, offering more affordable coverage to people living in high-risk areas.

That also means you’ll need to check your coverage details more closely since it can work a bit differently. But overall, reviews tend to be very happy with the coverage Kin offers.[1] [2]

Here’s what you need to know about Kin home insurance and how to decide if it’s right for you.

Kin home insurance at a glance

Kin logoKin

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated

Kin is a relatively new company that exclusively focuses on property insurance for homeowners and landlords. It uses unique underwriting tools to offer policies in states often hit hard by climate disasters like wildfires and hurricanes, where homeowners often struggle to find good coverage.

Pros

  • Advertises an average annual savings of $977 on home insurance

  • Excellent Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot reviews and ratings

  • Offers policies for hard-to-insure homes

Cons

  • Available in only 11 U.S. states

  • May need to complete a home inspection

  • Limited ability to change your policy between renewal dates

Kin home insurance coverage options

All Kin home insurance policies come with the standard coverage for your home: other structures on your property, personal belongings, liability, medical payments for people injured at your home, and additional living expenses if your home is uninhabitable.

But Kin works a bit differently in how it underwrites these policies, with the following types of home insurance available in different states:

  • Condo insurance: Florida condo residents can buy this type of homeowners insurance, which protects the interior structure of their apartment.

  • Landlord insurance: Residents of all states where Kin operates (except for California) can purchase this policy if they rent out their property. It doesn’t cover tenant belongings, but it does offer lost rental income in many cases.

  • Mobile home insurance: Residents in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas can purchase this policy if they own a manufactured home.

  • House & property (HD3 policy): Homeowners outside of Florida and Louisiana can only buy an HD3 policy, which mimics rental owner insurance but is still available to people who live full time in their home.

  • Single-family homeowners insurance (HO-3 policy): This standard homeowners insurance policy is available for Florida and Louisiana residents.

Optional Kin home insurance coverages

Kin offers several insurance endorsements in different areas. Here are some of the most popular:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0194b78427/weather-96x96-orange_043-flood.svg

    Flood endorsement

    Florida and Louisiana residents can add flood coverage onto their policy as an endorsement. Residents in other states will have to purchase a flood insurance policy from a separate insurer.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Signature coverage collection

    Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia residents with high-value homes can purchase this package, which adds on a suite of extra coverages for things like fungi and mold damage, identity theft, law and ordinance coverage, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1b7a2faeda/veterinary-96x96-green_018-paw-print.svg

    Animal liability

    Unlike most insurers, Kin doesn’t automatically cover damage or injuries your pets cause to other people or their property unless you pay for this extra coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/79b027a857/house-rental-96x96-yellow_050-budget.svg

    Personal belongings replacement cost

    Kin covers your home’s structure up to the estimated replacement cost — but not your belongings. Without this policy, you’ll only receive reimbursement for the actual cost value of your items.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b7246e9d3c/renewable-energy-96x96-orange_041-tidal-power.svg

    Water backup and sump overflow

    Kin doesn’t typically cover damage from these sources without this extra endorsement, which is available with a $1,000 deductible and a coverage limit of either $5,000 or $10,000.

Availability of Kin home insurance

Kin currently only sells home insurance policies in 11 U.S. states — often in the same areas other major home insurers are trying to pull out of:

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • California

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Louisiana

  • Mississippi

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Virginia

Good to Know

Note that policy availability may also vary by state. For example, Kin only offers condo insurance in Florida, and you can only buy flood insurance if you live in Florida or Louisiana.

How customers feel about Kin home insurance

Kin home insurance has many online customer reviews detailing their experiences with the insurer. Customers generally note how easy Kin is to work with and how helpful its agents are if you need to speak to an agent over the phone.

  • Yelp: 2.3 stars based on three reviews

  • Google: 4.6 stars, based on 5,794 reviews

  • Trustpilot: 4.8 stars, based on 4,812 reviews

  • Better Business Bureau: 4.63 stars, based on 874 reviews

Kin industry ratings

It’s important to check industry ratings and use some of these numbers to see how trustworthy and financially stable Kin might be. While Kin isn’t rated by AM Best, its carrier partners Kin Insurance Network and Kin Interinsurance Nexus Exchange both have an A rating by Demotech, a financial analysis company.[3]

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestNot ratedNot rated by AM Best
J.D. PowerNot ratedNot analyzed by J.D. Power
NAIC Complaint Index1.55Higher than expected

Kin home insurance discounts

Once you’ve chosen an insurer, the best way to save money is by ensuring you’re benefiting from all the available home insurance discounts it offers. Kin doesn’t disclose what discounts it offers to everyone nor how much you can save, but residents of certain states may be able to take advantage of these discounts:

  • Signing up for electronic statements

  • Renewing your policy without having made any claims

  • Installing home security features like cameras and fire alarms

  • Installing a water leak detection and mitigation device

  • Lowering your wind risk — but must pay for a home wind assessment

Kin insurance bundling options

Kin doesn’t offer any bundling discounts that are common with other insurers. Often, you can save a lot of money by buying multiple policies from the same company, such as auto, home, and life insurance. But since Kin only offers one insurance product — homeowners insurance — you won’t be able to score these savings.

How to file a home insurance claim with Kin

The basic process behind how Kin handles insurance claims is fairly standard when it comes to home insurance. Here are the steps you’ll need to take if you ever need to file a claim:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    1. File an initial report

    Do this as soon as possible after the incident. Kin makes it easy to file a claim 24/7 by calling a dedicated phone line, logging into your account, or filling out an online form.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f618f02551/jobs-and-professions-96x96-blue_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    2. Meet with a claims agent

    Someone will reach out to you within 24 hours to make sure your needs are being taken care of, to discuss the claims process, and to serve as your point of contact going forward.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75b526b26b/protection-and-security-96x96-yellow_025-spy.svg

    3. An adjuster will inspect your claim

    Kin will send out a claims adjuster or have you collect evidence remotely to make sure it’s covered and to document the damage. Keep any receipts for expenses you pay during this time, such as hotel or food bills.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/133faf506f/law-and-justice-96x96-green_010-agreement.svg

    4. Receive your claim report

    Your claims agent will send you a report detailing the damage and your eligible compensation. Read through it carefully in case you disagree with the findings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/daf1d4ce23/money-96x96-orange_012-send-money.svg

    5. Receive payment

    Kin will send out payment to the applicable party, whether that’s you, your contractor, or your mortgage holder. You can receive payment via direct deposit or check.

Kin vs. other insurance companies

You can buy homeowners insurance from any number of different companies, and Kin is a relatively small player in the field. If you’re looking to get quotes on home insurance coverage, here’s how Kin compares to two similar insurers.

Kin vs. Swyfft

Like Kin, Swyfft is a small insurer new to the market. You’ll find very little information available about the company online from any source. Even its own website provides very basic and limited details. Only a few actual customers have left reviews of their experience online, and they tend to be mostly negative.

If you’re interested in getting a quote, provide your home’s physical address, and Swyfft will pull in publicly available information to offer you a quote within seconds, according to the company. It only sells homeowners insurance in a few states, including Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

Kin vs. Lemonade

Lemonade is another digital-first insurance agency, and it offers more products than Kin. In addition to homeowners insurance, you can get bundling discounts for purchasing Lemonade auto, life, and pet insurance.

Lemonade sells homeowners insurance policies in 23 U.S. states. It offers a standard set of homeowners insurance coverages, such as for personal belongings, property, and liability, with the option to add extra coverage through endorsements for sewer backup, earthquake damage, home businesses, and more.

Kin home insurance FAQs

If you’re still looking for information about Kin homeowners insurance, here are answers to some of the most common questions people have.

  • Is Kin legitimate?

    Yes. Kin is a licensed insurer of policies for homeowners, condo owners, and landlords in several states. Its partner companies have a Demotech financial stability rating of A.

  • What is the average cost of Kin homeowners insurance?

    Kin doesn’t display average rates, but your ZIP code, type of home, home value, the coverage you want, and any discounts you may qualify for will affect your rates. Talking to a Kin agent can help you get a better idea of coverage cost.

  • Is Kin good at paying claims?

    It’s unclear. Unfortunately, there isn’t any information available from independent sources about how well Kin pays out its claims. But customer reviews tend to be very happy working with Kin, which indicates that it’s probably good about paying customer claims, too.

  • Who owns Kin Insurance?

    Kin is a privately owned insurance company that doesn’t publicly disclose its owners. It’s currently led by Sean Harper, CEO and one of its co-founders.

  • How long has Kin Insurance been in business?

    Kin has been around since 2016, when it began fundraising. It began selling its first homeowners insurance policies in 2017, launching in Florida.

Sources

  1. Better Business Bureau. "Kin."
  2. Trustpilot. "Kin."
  3. Demotech. "KIN INTERINSURANCE NETWORK."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

