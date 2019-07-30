Kin Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Kin vs. other insurance companies

You can buy homeowners insurance from any number of different companies, and Kin is a relatively small player in the field. If you’re looking to get quotes on home insurance coverage, here’s how Kin compares to two similar insurers.

Kin vs. Swyfft

Like Kin, Swyfft is a small insurer new to the market. You’ll find very little information available about the company online from any source. Even its own website provides very basic and limited details. Only a few actual customers have left reviews of their experience online, and they tend to be mostly negative.

If you’re interested in getting a quote, provide your home’s physical address, and Swyfft will pull in publicly available information to offer you a quote within seconds, according to the company. It only sells homeowners insurance in a few states, including Alabama, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

Kin vs. Lemonade

Lemonade is another digital-first insurance agency, and it offers more products than Kin. In addition to homeowners insurance, you can get bundling discounts for purchasing Lemonade auto, life, and pet insurance.

Lemonade sells homeowners insurance policies in 23 U.S. states. It offers a standard set of homeowners insurance coverages, such as for personal belongings, property, and liability, with the option to add extra coverage through endorsements for sewer backup, earthquake damage, home businesses, and more.