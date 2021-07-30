Townhouse Insurance: Coverage Options, Costs, and Everything You Need to Know

What Kind of Insurance Do I Need for a Townhome?

The type of insurance you need depends on your living situation. Are you renting your townhome or planning to purchase a townhome? If you’re a homeowner, then you’ll either need condo insurance or homeowners insurance, depending on whether your townhouse has a condominium association or homeowners association ( HOA ).

Also, depending on your geographic location, you may need to supplement your main insurance policy with additional policies. For example, if you live in an area prone to flooding, such as Florida, you may want to consider purchasing flood insurance. Or, if you live in a state that experiences earthquakes, like California, purchasing an earthquake insurance plan may be worth it. In most states, earthquakes, sinkholes, and flooding are not covered by your standard condo insurance or homeowners insurance policy.

If You Rent Your Townhome

If you rent your townhome, then it’s recommended to purchase renters insurance. A renters insurance policy will provide coverage for your personal belongings, such as furniture, electronics, personal appliances, and clothing. It also typically includes liability protection coverage, which can help protect you in a case where you are found legally responsible for injuries to other people in your townhome or for any damages to the townhome.

Depending on the policy you choose, you may even receive additional living expense coverage that helps pay for costs you may incur if you’re unable to live in your townhome due to a covered loss.

The actual structure of the townhome you’re renting will be covered by your landlord’s insurance, which is likely either a condo insurance or homeowners insurance policy.

If Your Townhome Has an HOA or Condominium Association

If your townhome is part of a condominium association or HOA, you will likely need a condominium insurance policy. Since townhomes are different from condos, the idea of buying a condo insurance policy for your townhouse can be confusing at first. The reason you’ll need a condo insurance policy instead of a homeowners insurance policy, in this case, is that the HOA or condo association will typically take care of the townhome ‘s exterior, as well as common areas and shared resources, like hallways, pathways, and sometimes even your townhome ‘s roof.

If your townhome has community amenities, like a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, or elevator, the funds from your condo or homeowners association should cover the maintenance of these amenities. If property damage in the common areas and repairs is needed, the homeowner or condo association fees that you pay will fund those projects.

As a homeowner, you pay monthly or annual dues to the HOA or condo association, which are meant to fund the cost of maintenance, repair, or upgrades to these common areas.

Condo insurance will cover many of the same items that homeowners insurance covers: personal liability coverage, personal property, loss of use (additional living expenses ), and certain water damage. It will not cover the exterior of your building, shared common areas, or anything that your condominium association or HOA ‘s master insurance policy covers.

The details of your community’s master insurance policy will vary, so make sure to check with your condo or homeowners association ‘s policy and bylaws to verify what is and isn’t covered.

If Your Townhome Does Not Have an HOA

Some townhomes don’t have a condo or homeowners association. Row houses are popular in highly populated cities, such as New York and San Francisco, and are akin to owning a single-family home.

Since your townhome doesn’t have an association covering the exterior or any shared common areas that you benefit from, you can purchase a standard homeowners insurance policy. In addition to everything a condo insurance policy covers, your home insurance policy will also cover vandalism on your home’s exterior, the townhome ‘s dwelling/structure, and the land your property is on.