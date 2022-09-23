>Seguros de Autos>Maryland

Maryland SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

A.M. Steinbach
Escrito porA.M. Steinbach
A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

John Leach
Editado porJohn Leach
John LeachEditor de contenido de seguros

John Leach is an editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Maryland (2022)

For drivers with SR-22 in Maryland, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Maryland. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Maryland.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost
Las cotizaciones de seguros de automóviles, las estadísticas y las visualizaciones de datos en esta página se derivan de la base de datos patentada de Insurify de más de 4 millones de solicitudes de seguros de automóviles de códigos postales en los Estados Unidos. El equipo de ciencia de datos de Insurify realiza un análisis exhaustivo de los diversos factores que los proveedores de seguros de automóviles tienen en cuenta al establecer las tarifas para proporcionar a los lectores información sobre cómo se cotizan las cotizaciones de seguros de automóviles.
Travelers$219
Kemper$303
Elephant$310
Safeco$321
Bristol West$489

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Maryland?

When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Maryland is already a pretty expensive state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $1274 per month on average, which is higher than most states. Then, drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $360, which means in Maryland an SR-22 adds a whopping $86 per month to your premiums, an increase of 31 percent.

Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Maryland?

If you earn yourself a DUI, a reckless driving violation, or an uninsured car crash, you'll most likely have your license taken away. To get your license reinstated, you'll need an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company, the SR-22 verifies to the state that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.

Not all car insurance companies in Maryland are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might make you pay a higher insurance rate, given your less-than-perfect driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find an affordable rate.

How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Maryland?

In Maryland, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates (though they can't use your credit history to increase your rates during a renewal). Naturally, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $59 and $64 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $53 compared to normal.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
Las cotizaciones de seguros de automóviles, las estadísticas y las visualizaciones de datos en esta página se derivan de la base de datos patentada de Insurify de más de 4 millones de solicitudes de seguros de automóviles de códigos postales en los Estados Unidos. El equipo de ciencia de datos de Insurify realiza un análisis exhaustivo de los diversos factores que los proveedores de seguros de automóviles tienen en cuenta al establecer las tarifas para proporcionar a los lectores información sobre cómo se cotizan las cotizaciones de seguros de automóviles.
Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
Las cotizaciones de seguros de automóviles, las estadísticas y las visualizaciones de datos en esta página se derivan de la base de datos patentada de Insurify de más de 4 millones de solicitudes de seguros de automóviles de códigos postales en los Estados Unidos. El equipo de ciencia de datos de Insurify realiza un análisis exhaustivo de los diversos factores que los proveedores de seguros de automóviles tienen en cuenta al establecer las tarifas para proporcionar a los lectores información sobre cómo se cotizan las cotizaciones de seguros de automóviles.
Difference
Excellent$220$273$53
Good$245$304$59
Average$247$307$59
Poor$268$332$64

How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Maryland

To find affordable car insurance as a driver with an SR-22, quote comparison is key. But to actually compare a wide range of quotes, are you going to have to navigate from site to site, doing your best to keep track of all the different policies? Not if you choose Insurify, your one-stop solution for all your quote-comparison needs. With Insurify, all the quotes are in one place, making it easy for you to quickly zero in on car insurance that meets your needs and budget.

Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Maryland

If you aren't a car owner but still want to drive legally, you'll need to be insured through a non-owner SR-22 form in Maryland. This helps you meet the necessary legal requirements to drive after losing your license, but it won't get you trapped in an expensive policy. But know that if you're driving the same car regularly or repeatedly using a housemate's car, you might not qualify for a non-owner SR-22 form.

Alternatives to an SR-22 in Maryland

An SR-22 is a crucial document that proves to the state that a risky driver has the financial means to cover any potential damages on the road. While some states offer other forms (e.g., FR-44) to help prove coverage, Maryland drivers only have the option of an SR-22 form. If you don't want to deal with that, you might just have to wait a few years before you can get back on the road.

How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Maryland

Do you not even know where to begin with SR-22 insurance? After all, some insurers sponsor SR-22 drivers, while others don't. Some offer affordable, robust policies, while others leave a bit to be desired. Cut through the noise and compare quotes side by side with Insurify, your one-stop shop for free, fast quote comparison.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • How long do you need an SR-22 in Maryland?

    In Maryland, you'll need an SR-22 for three to five years, depending on the severity of the offense and whether you repeat your offense (or get a new one).

  • What happens to my SR-22 in Maryland if I move?

    If you move from Maryland, your SR-22 will carry over into your new state, and you'll have to complete the remaining duration of the SR-22 there. Be sure to speak to the DMV in your new state so that you're fully aware of the state's rules and expectations.

  • Do I need an SR-22 in Maryland if I don’t have a car?

    If you don't have a car in Maryland but still want to drive, you'll want a non-owner SR-22 insurance policy. This will ensure you meet the legal requirements of an SR-22, but you won't be stuck with the high premiums of a regular policy.

    Top Auto Insurance Companies

Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies

Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

Editado porJohn LeachEditor de contenido de seguros
John LeachEditor de contenido de seguros

Revisado porAmber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

