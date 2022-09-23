Maryland SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Maryland?

When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Maryland is already a pretty expensive state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $1274 per month on average, which is higher than most states. Then, drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $360, which means in Maryland an SR-22 adds a whopping $86 per month to your premiums, an increase of 31 percent.

Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

Category Price No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate 274 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate 360 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.