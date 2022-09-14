>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Daytona Beach, Florida (2024)

State Farm, Hugo, and GEICO offer some of the lowest car insurance rates for Daytona Beach drivers.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Daytona Beach drivers pay, on average, $356 per month for car insurance – 19% less than Florida’s state average. But residents with good driving records may find even cheaper rates from State Farm, Hugo, and GEICO. 

All three insurers cost much less than the city’s liability coverage average of $294, according to Insurify data. Hugo charges $88 a month for liability coverage, State Farm charges $105, and GEICO charges $108.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of auto insurance in Daytona Beach is $82 less than Florida’s average. 

  • Florida requires drivers to maintain $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP).

  • GEICO offers the best car insurance for Daytona Beach drivers with speeding tickets.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Daytona Beach

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance companies in Daytona Beach

Many Daytona Beach insurers offer auto rates cheaper than the city average. Whether you qualify for the lowest available rates depends on multiple factors, including your driving record, credit score, the car you drive, and more.[1]

It’s important to consider factors beyond price when selecting an insurer, however. Your coverage needs, the company’s financial stability, and other features may affect your decision.

Cheapest insurance for full coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo

State Farm is a well-established insurance company that earned strong marks for financial stability from credit rating agency A.M. Best.[2] The insurer offers multiple ways for customers to save on a wide range of standardized auto insurance coverages.

It earned the highest customer satisfaction score in Florida in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[3] And the company logged fewer than the average number of customer complaints in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[4]

Ventajas

  • Strong financial stability

  • Extensive network of agents in Florida

  • High IQ Score compared to other insurers

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer specialty coverages

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Cheapest insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo

Founded in 2016, Hugo is a relative newcomer to the insurance industry. Unlike traditional insurers with policy terms of six or 12 months, you can buy coverage from Hugo for as little as three days at a time.

With Hugo, you pay a flat daily rate on days you drive and nothing on days you don’t. You can buy additional days of coverage or cancel your policy at any time, and your days never expire. Hugo earned 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.[5]

Ventajas

  • You can pause and unpause coverage from your phone

  • Micropayments allow for easy budgeting

  • Policyholders can buy more days of coverage at any time

Contras

  • May not be the most affordable option for daily drivers

  • Limited policy customization options

  • Only available in 13 states

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurance for teen drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo

GEICO provides low rates for teen drivers, especially compared to the average cost in the city. It also offers various ways for teens to save, including discounts for driver training programs and good student discounts. GEICO has an A++ rating from A.M. Best and below-average customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts for teens

  • Competitive rates for drivers with a violation

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Limited local agent availability

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Has lower customer satisfaction rates than some other insurers

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
Read More: The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies

Read More: The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Daytona Beach

Liability insurance covers other people’s injuries when you’re at fault in an accident. It also helps cover repair costs to their vehicle. It doesn’t cover your own medical bills or damage to your car, however.[6]

Check out the table below to see how much different insurers charge for a liability-only policy in Daytona Beach. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$88
State Farm$105
GEICO$108
Mile Auto$153
Travelers$174
Allstate$183
Safeco$202
Direct Auto$209
Progressive$227
Assurance America$238
Mercury$259
Liberty Mutual$260
Midvale Home & Auto$278
Dairyland$292
National General$316
Bristol West$374
Infinity$418
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Daytona Beach

Full coverage car insurance includes collision and comprehensive coverage as well as liability insurance.

Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle that results from an accident with another car or a collision with a stationary object, such as a guardrail or a tree. Comprehensive coverage pays for non-accident-related damage to your vehicle. This may include damage from severe weather, falling objects, animal infestations, and more.

Full coverage is usually a good idea if you drive a new car or can’t cover the cost of repairs out of pocket. If you have an auto loan or lease, the lender or leasing company will likely require you to maintain full coverage. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$98
GEICO$101
Allstate$171
Travelers$189
Mile Auto$189
Direct Auto$233
Mercury$237
Safeco$238
Assurance America$254
Progressive$307
Liberty Mutual$309
Midvale Home & Auto$315
National General$349
Infinity$410
Bristol West$455
Dairyland$464
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimar tu costo de seguro

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida drivers must maintain property damage liability (PDL) and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PDL helps pay to repair damages you cause to someone else’s property. PIP pays 80% of your medical bills after an accident — Florida requires at least $10,000.[7] Since Florida is a no-fault state, each driver’s insurance company pays for their injuries, no matter who is at fault.[8]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)$10,000
Property damage liability$10,000

While PIP and PDL are the only coverages Florida requires, you may want to consider adding other optional coverages, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    Collision pays for damage to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive covers non-accident-related damage to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Liability insurance pays for other people’s injuries if you’re at fault in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    This coverage pays for your injuries (beyond what PIP covers) and repairs to your vehicle if you’re in an accident and an uninsured or underinsured driver is at fault. 

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Add-ons

    Most insurers offer various additional protections for specific circumstances, such as rental car reimbursement, gap coverage, roadside assistance, and customized parts and equipment coverage.

“We recommend $100K/$300K for bodily injury and $100K for property damage,” says Sandy Dunn, president of Dunn & Associates Insurance. “Opting for lower policy limits will reduce your premium, but it also increases your financial risk. What I tell people is if you’re satisfied with a $50K/$100K, then, anything above that, [you’re] self-insured on.” 

“We recommend you look at stacked uninsured motorist [coverage] because of the numerous people [who] are driving around without adequate coverage,” says Dunn. “With stacked coverage, you can combine the bodily injury limits of multiple vehicles. But you can’t combine property damage limits.”

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations on their records typically pay higher rates than drivers with clean records. The severity of the rate increase varies based on the infraction. For example, rates usually increase by about 35% after a speeding ticket but can double after a DUI.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Daytona Beach

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting a speeding ticket could cost you more in car insurance, but rates vary by insurer. Take a look at the table below to see how speeding affects liability-only rates at different insurance companies in Daytona Beach.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$118
State Farm$141
GEICO$145
Mile Auto$205
Travelers$233
Allstate$245
Safeco$271
Direct Auto$280
Progressive$304
AssuranceAmerica$319
Mercury$347
Liberty Mutual$349
Midvale Home & Auto$373
Dairyland$391
National General$423
Bristol West$501
Infinity$560
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers with at-fault accidents on their records generally pay more for insurance coverage than drivers without an accident. The table below illustrates how different Daytona Beach insurance companies handle rate increases for a liability-only policy after an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$126
State Farm$151
GEICO$154
Mile Auto$218
Travelers$248
Allstate$262
Safeco$289
Direct Auto$299
Progressive$324
AssuranceAmerica$341
Mercury$371
Liberty Mutual$372
Midvale Home & Auto$398
Dairyland$418
National General$452
Bristol West$534
Infinity$597
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence increases your likelihood of getting in an accident. If you get behind the wheel after drinking — and get caught — not only will you lose your license for at least six months, you can expect a hefty increase in your auto insurance rates.

Check out the table below to see how much a liability-only policy costs after a DUI.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$175
State Farm$209
GEICO$215
Mile Auto$304
Travelers$346
Allstate$364
Safeco$402
Direct Auto$416
Progressive$451
Assurance America$474
Mercury$516
Liberty Mutual$518
Midvale Home & Auto$554
Dairyland$581
National General$629
Bristol West$743
Infinity$831
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

In general, insurance rates decrease as you gain more driving experience but typically go back up once you hit your 70s. Check out the table below to see the average auto insurance rates for seniors through different companies in Daytona Beach.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$55
State Farm$66
GEICO$68
Mile Auto$96
Travelers$109
Allstate$115
Safeco$127
Direct Auto$132
Progressive$143
AssuranceAmerica$150
Mercury$163
Liberty Mutual$164
Midvale Home & Auto$175
Dairyland$184
National General$199
Bristol West$235
Infinity$263
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teens and adults younger than 25 typically pay more for car insurance than older drivers. Their lack of experience behind the wheel increases their chances of getting in an accident, which insurers consider when setting rates.

But teens have ways to save on auto insurance:

  1. Stay on your parents’ car insurance policy for as long as possible. It’s usually cheaper.

  2. Drive a car with a high safety rating. You may qualify for a discount if your car has certain types of safety equipment.

  3. Take advantage of good student discounts and other discounts for teens and families.

Check out the table below to see the different rates Daytona Beach insurance companies charge teens for a liability-only policy. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$129
State Farm$155
GEICO$159
Mile Auto$224
Travelers$255
Allstate$269
Safeco$297
Direct Auto$308
Progressive$333
AssuranceAmerica$350
Mercury$381
Liberty Mutual$382
Midvale Home & Auto$409
Dairyland$429
National General$464
Bristol West$549
Infinity$614
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Daytona Beach

Insurance companies consider many factors when determining auto rates. Here are a few ways to get the cheapest car insurance and  keep your premiums manageable:

  • Review discount options. Check out available discounts from multiple insurers to find out where you can save the most money. “Most companies have an advanced quote discount not a lot of people know about,” says Lauren McKenzie, insurance agent at A Plus Insurance. “It kicks in when you establish a policy start date in the future.”

  • Pay your bills on time. Your credit score is one of many factors insurers may use to determine your premium. People with lower credit scores typically have higher rates than those with good scores.[9]

  • Shop around. Insurers often have proprietary formulas for determining rates. Different companies may weigh rating criteria differently. To find the best rates, compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

  • Stick around. “Once you have auto insurance, don’t jump around too much between companies,” McKenzie says. “Keep your insurance in force for at least six full months,” she advises. “Having continuous coverage for six months will earn you a discount if you switch companies.”

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Daytona Beach

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Daytona Beach car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Florida, insurance companies may consider your credit score when determining your eligibility and rates. Insurers use information from consumer credit reports to generate insurance-based credit scores to help predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim.

In general, people with excellent or good credit scores receive lower rates than people with poor credit scores. Check out the table below to see the average monthly quotes for full coverage by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Daytona Beach?

Car insurance in Daytona Beach is more expensive than the national average but less than the average cost in Florida. A full-coverage policy in Daytona Beach costs an average of $413, compared to $253 nationally and $511 for the state.

Rates vary widely across Florida. For example, auto insurance rates in Tampa and West Palm Beach are much higher than in Daytona Beach, but premiums in Fort Myers are only slightly higher. This is why it’s so crucial to compare car insurance quotes before buying.

“The accident and claim frequency in your ZIP code significantly influence the rate you pay,” says Brian Van Winkle, a licensed insurance agent at Dunn & Associates Insurance in Daytona Beach.

“In areas where insurance companies pay out more money to cover claims, insurance rates are typically higher. To help recoup, they have to raise insurance premiums for everybody in that whole area to help with their loss ratio,” McKenzie says.

See More: The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites

See More: The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites

More cities in Florida 

Daytona Beach is one of the more affordable cities for auto insurance in Florida. Check out the table below to see how rates for full coverage in Daytona Beach stack up against other cities in the state.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Daytona Beach
Tampa$678+64%
West Palm Beach$666+61%
Miami$594+44%
Hollywood$573+39%
Fort Lauderdale$565+37%
Pompano Beach$559+35%
Orlando$550+33%
Kissimmee$544+32%
Saint Petersburg$541+31%
Jacksonville$516+25%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Check Out: Car Insurance Rates by State

Check Out: Car Insurance Rates by State

Daytona Beach car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance can be complicated. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Daytona Beach.

  • How much is car insurance in Daytona Beach?

    On average, Daytona Beach drivers spend $356 per month on car insurance. Liability-only coverage costs $294 per month, and full-coverage insurance costs $413 per month. Your exact premium will vary depending on your driving record, credit history, age, the insurer you choose, and much more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Daytona Beach?

    State Farm, Hugo, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Daytona Beach, on average. You can get liability-only coverage from State Farm for $105 per month, Hugo for $88, and GEICO for $101.

    You should compare multiple quotes side by side before deciding on your policy to make sure you find the most affordable coverage for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Daytona Beach?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Daytona Beach, with an IQ Score of 4.4, an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and an average liability-only rate of $105 per month.

    It’s followed closely by GEICO, with an IQ Score of 4.2, an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++, and an average monthly liability rate of $108.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Daytona Beach?

    Like any other city or state, factors like your driving record, age, ZIP code, and more will affect the cost of car insurance in Daytona Beach. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and apply for discounts to keep your auto insurance rates low.

    If you want even lower rates, shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies.

  • How much auto insurance do you need in Florida?

    Drivers in Florida need to carry at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage (PDL). You should also consider purchasing bodily injury liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage for more thorough protection, especially if you drive frequently.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Business Wire. "AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries."
  3. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "State Farm Mut Auto Ins Co National Complaint Index Report."
  5. Trustpilot. "Hugo Insurance."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto Insurance Basics."
  7. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  8. NOLO. "Florida No-Fault Car Insurance."
  9. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers