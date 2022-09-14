Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance premiums can be a significant portion of your monthly budget, and residents of Jacksonville, Florida, know this all too well. On average, Jacksonville drivers spend less on full-coverage car insurance than other cities in Florida, with an average monthly quote of $301. However, this average is higher than the state average of $299 a month for full coverage.
Your location, down to your ZIP code, affects insurance pricing. Weather is a significant factor in Jacksonville’s car insurance rates. Located on Florida’s northeast coast, Jacksonville experiences severe weather year-round, including hurricanes and tropical storms. In addition to damaging vehicles, storms can lead to dangerous driving conditions.
Jacksonville’s average full-coverage car insurance costs are higher than the state average of $257 and the national average of $158.
Liability-only insurance in Jacksonville costs an average of $202 a month.
Florida has lower insurance requirements than almost any other state, which can contribute to higher premiums and more underinsured drivers.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Jacksonville
When searching for the ideal car insurance company in Jacksonville, it’s crucial to take into account your unique needs and circumstances. The cheapest car insurance company for you can differ depending on factors such as your driving record, the type of vehicle you own, and your preferred insurance coverage options.
Here are a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in Jacksonville and what sets them apart from the competition.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$123
$86
Drivers with a speeding ticket
GEICO
4.2
$154
$107
Seniors
Allstate
4.2
$262
$182
Drivers with an accident
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
4.5
JD Power
842
A.M. Best
A++
Liability Only
$68/mo
State Farm offers liability, comprehensive, collision, medical payments coverages, and more to drivers in Jacksonville. State Farm goes the extra mile by also offering coverages like rental car insurance and roadside assistance.
Ventajas
No. 1 in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study in Florida
4.2
JD Power
835
A.M. Best
A++
Liability Only
$70/mo
For senior drivers seeking reliable coverage, GEICO offers car insurance with affordable rates and personalized service, backed by 85 years of industry experience. It provides free quotes and offers car insurance savings through various discounts.
Ventajas
Highly rated mobile app
Can bundle policies and save
Contras
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Allstate
4.2
JD Power
833
A.M. Best
A-
Liability Only
$118/mo
If someone is dealing with high insurance premiums following an accident, they can find solace in Allstate car insurance. Allstate provides easy access to local agents and innovative tools like Drivewise, which helps safe drivers save money on their premiums.
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville
When you’re on the hunt for affordable car insurance rates in Jacksonville, remember these useful tips:
Bundle your policies. Combine your car insurance with other policies, like renters insurance or homeowners insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts. It may be more challenging to do this in Florida since few insurance companies offer both home and auto coverage in the state.
Seek out discounts. Inquire about available discounts, such as those for good driving, safety features, or good grades, if there’s a teenage driver in your household.
Drive responsibly. Prioritize safe driving practices to maintain a clean record. Follow traffic laws and avoid accidents and violations to keep premiums low.
Compare and save. Take the time to research different insurance companies and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers in Jacksonville, Florida. This is one of the best ways to find the most affordable rates for your driving profile.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jacksonville: State Farm
Liability coverage helps protect you when you’re responsible for causing damages or injuries to others in a car accident. However, it’s important to note that this type of insurance doesn’t provide coverage for your own medical expenses or repairs to your vehicle.
On average, Jacksonville drivers pay $202 per month for liability-only car insurance. Check out the following car insurance companies in Jacksonville that offer the most affordable liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jacksonville: State Farm
While liability-only car insurance safeguards you against the damages and injuries you cause to others, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle or medical expenses.
In contrast, full-coverage car insurance goes the extra mile by providing comprehensive and collision insurance, which gives you greater financial security. Full-coverage insurance is particularly advantageous for drivers with valuable vehicles, people in accident-prone or high-theft areas, or anyone seeking extensive coverage for personal and third-party damages.
Jacksonville drivers pay an average of $301 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Jacksonville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
To comply with Florida’s legal requirements, drivers must provide proof of personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP insurance offers coverage for 80% of medical expenses, up to $10,000, for covered injuries, regardless of fault.
Property damage liability insurance covers the costs of property damage you cause in an accident. It’s important to maintain continuous coverage, even if the vehicle isn’t in use, to ensure compliance with the law.
Here are Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Minimum car insurance requirements are just that — minimums. You can consider these additional coverages to enhance your auto insurance policy:
Collision coverage
This coverage protects your vehicle against damages resulting from collisions with other vehicles or objects such as trees, fences, and light poles, regardless of fault. Collision also covers rollover accidents, which can occur when a vehicle becomes unbalanced at high speeds.
Comprehensive coverage
With this coverage, you’ll be protected against theft and damages caused by incidents other than collisions. This includes fire, vandalism, falling objects, and weather hazards.
Gap coverage
If you’re financing or leasing a vehicle, gap coverage will bridge the gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Florida has the sixth-highest percentage of uninsured drivers among U.S. states — 20.4%, according to the Insurance Research Council. By comparison, the national average for drivers with no insurance is 1 in 8. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help pay for your property damage and medical costs if you’re in an accident caused by a driver who has no insurance or who doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your costs.
Glass coverage
This type of coverage includes protection for windshield and glass damage. In Florida, these types of coverages have no deductibles.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Jacksonville drivers with a history of incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations tend to pay higher insurance premiums, as they signal a greater probability of future claims. Because of this, finding affordable car insurance becomes an absolute necessity.[2]
Here are the cheapest companies for drivers in Jacksonville who have incidents on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Receiving a speeding ticket can have a significant effect on your car insurance rates. Insurance companies view speeding tickets as an indication of risky driving behavior, which increases the likelihood of future accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to go up, even if you didn’t cause an accident.[2]
Jacksonville drivers with speeding tickets face average rates of $239 per month for liability-only coverage and $357 for full coverage. If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance companies in Jacksonville for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, the table below shows average monthly quotes for top companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Florida reported a 15% increase in car crashes in Duval County between 2020 and 2021.[3] Causing an accident can lead to a significant surge in your car insurance rates, as at-fault accidents signal a higher risk of future claims to insurers. Of course, it’s always best to avoid car accidents, and doing so helps keep you and other drivers safe and your insurance premiums low.[2]
An at-fault accident in Jacksonville can push insurance rates to $384 per month for full coverage. For Jacksonville drivers looking for the cheapest average car insurance quotes despite having an at-fault accident, the table below offers valuable insight into monthly rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI conviction can greatly increase your car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider DUIs to be a significant risk factor, indicating a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to skyrocket after a DUI, and the state will require you to have an insurer file an FR-44 certificate of financial responsibility with the motor vehicle department. The form confirms you have coverage that meets the state’s minimum liability requirements.[2]
It’s crucial to prioritize responsible and sober driving to maintain a clean driving record. In Florida, a DUI conviction remains on your record for 75 years and can’t be expunged.
Jacksonville drivers with DUI convictions pay a monthly average of $445 for full-coverage car insurance and $298 for liability-only coverage. If you’re searching for the cheapest average car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in Jacksonville, refer to the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age is a major factor insurers consider when setting premiums. As drivers gain experience and reach their mid-30s, rates tend to decrease. However, around the age of 70, premiums may increase slightly due to factors such as potential health issues and higher accident risks.[2]
Senior car insurance in Jacksonville costs $169 per month for liability coverage and $251 for full coverage, on average.
Here are the lowest average quotes for senior drivers in Jacksonville, Florida.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teenagers and young adults often face significantly higher car insurance rates than older drivers due to their limited experience and higher risk profiles.[2] As a teenager, one effective approach to finding affordable car insurance is to stay on a parent’s insurance policy, as it typically results in more favorable rates. You also won’t be able to buy your own policy if you’re younger than 18 unless you get the written consent of a parent or guardian.
Moreover, selecting a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with excellent safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can further contribute to obtaining affordable insurance.
Jacksonville car insurance quotes by credit tier
While Florida insurers can use your credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score when setting insurance rates, that can’t be the sole determinant for premiums.[4]Excellent or good credit can result in lower premiums for Jacksonville drivers, as it’s perceived as lower-risk. Conversely, poor credit may lead to higher premiums, as it suggests higher risk.
For average monthly quotes in Jacksonville based on credit scores, refer to the chart below.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Jacksonville?
The average cost of car insurance in the United States is $213 per month for full coverage. However, Jacksonville residents face a surprisingly high average monthly premium of $301 for the same level of coverage.
Keep in mind that car insurance rates can vary greatly based on factors such as weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city and its ZIP codes.[2] Compared to Jacksonville, drivers in Fort Myers generally have lower monthly premiums ($382), whereas Miami drivers tend to have higher rates ($509).
More cities in Florida
Mariano Demarin, president of Home Port Insurance Group in Florida, explains that car insurance rates can vary significantly by location in the Sunshine State due to several factors, an example of which would be the population density of the city.
“Cities with higher population densities often experience more traffic congestion and a higher risk of accidents, leading to increased insurance rates,” says Demarin. “Additionally, some cities may have higher rates of auto theft or vandalism, which can also impact insurance premiums. The availability of repair shops and medical facilities in a city can affect costs as well.”
Demarin shares that, ultimately, insurance companies analyze historical data and claims statistics specific to each city to determine the level of risk associated with insuring vehicles in that area, resulting in varying car insurance rates across different locations in Florida.
Jacksonville typically has more expensive car insurance rates than many other cities in the state of Florida. For example, cities like Miami have higher rates of reckless driving and often experience even higher average car insurance costs than Jacksonville.
The following table breaks down average insurance quotes across different Florida cities and compares them to Jacksonville.
Jacksonville car insurance FAQs
Check out the average cost of car insurance in Florida to understand how premiums vary in the state based on different factors. Here are the answers to frequently asked questions about car insurance in Jacksonville.
How much is car insurance in Jacksonville?
The average cost of car insurance in Jacksonville is $202 a month for liability-only coverage and $301 for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Jacksonville?
Most Jacksonville drivers, from teens to seniors, and people with a clean record or driving violations, will find the cheapest rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability-only rates start at $68 per month. GEICO and Hugo are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in Jacksonville, with monthly liability rates of $70 and $76, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jacksonville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Jacksonville include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, lower-than-average rates, and strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Florida region. While Insurify identified these companies as the best, drivers should always compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best coverage for the best price that fits their needs.
How much is car insurance in Jacksonville for teenagers?
Teenagers typically have higher car insurance rates than any other age group. In Jacksonville, car insurance for teens averages $309 per month for liability-only coverage and $461 for full coverage.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Jacksonville?
Factors like age, vehicle, ZIP code, traffic congestion, severe weather, vehicle thefts, and accident rates affect the cost of car insurance in Jacksonville.[2] The city is on Florida’s northeast coast and is susceptible to severe weather events year-round, which increases the risk of property damage and traffic accident claims and, in turn, increases car insurance rates.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.