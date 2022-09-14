Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Jacksonville drivers with a history of incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations tend to pay higher insurance premiums, as they signal a greater probability of future claims. Because of this, finding affordable car insurance becomes an absolute necessity.[2]

Here are the cheapest companies for drivers in Jacksonville who have incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Receiving a speeding ticket can have a significant effect on your car insurance rates. Insurance companies view speeding tickets as an indication of risky driving behavior, which increases the likelihood of future accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to go up, even if you didn’t cause an accident.[2]

Jacksonville drivers with speeding tickets face average rates of $239 per month for liability-only coverage and $357 for full coverage. If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance companies in Jacksonville for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, the table below shows average monthly quotes for top companies.

Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only State Farm 90 78 GEICO 94 81 Hugo 112 99 Allstate 159 137 Travelers 194 167 Safeco 226 166 Mercury 234 200 Mile Auto 239 172 Infinity 280 240 Liberty Mutual 298 196 Direct Auto 305 190 Progressive 308 217 National General 361 359 AssuranceAmerica 396 290 Dairyland 457 257 Bristol West 467 327 The General 541 381 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Florida reported a 15% increase in car crashes in Duval County between 2020 and 2021.[3] Causing an accident can lead to a significant surge in your car insurance rates, as at-fault accidents signal a higher risk of future claims to insurers. Of course, it’s always best to avoid car accidents, and doing so helps keep you and other drivers safe and your insurance premiums low.[2]

An at-fault accident in Jacksonville can push insurance rates to $384 per month for full coverage. For Jacksonville drivers looking for the cheapest average car insurance quotes despite having an at-fault accident, the table below offers valuable insight into monthly rates.

Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only State Farm 98 84 GEICO 102 88 Hugo 108 96 Allstate 172 148 Travelers 209 179 Safeco 244 179 Mercury 249 213 Mile Auto 258 186 Infinity 280 240 Liberty Mutual 319 210 Direct Auto 329 205 Progressive 330 232 National General 394 392 AssuranceAmerica 416 304 Dairyland 485 274 Bristol West 493 345 The General 581 409 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI conviction can greatly increase your car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider DUIs to be a significant risk factor, indicating a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to skyrocket after a DUI, and the state will require you to have an insurer file an FR-44 certificate of financial responsibility with the motor vehicle department. The form confirms you have coverage that meets the state’s minimum liability requirements.[2]

It’s crucial to prioritize responsible and sober driving to maintain a clean driving record. In Florida, a DUI conviction remains on your record for 75 years and can’t be expunged.

Jacksonville drivers with DUI convictions pay a monthly average of $445 for full-coverage car insurance and $298 for liability-only coverage. If you’re searching for the cheapest average car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in Jacksonville, refer to the table below.