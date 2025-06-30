Home>Car Insurance>Porsche

Porsche Cayman Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

It costs $181 per month to insure a Porsche Cayman, on average.

Kim Porter
Written by Kim Porter
Kim Porter
Kim Porter

  Co-authored the book "Future Millionaires' Guidebook"

  13 years writing personal finance content

A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.

Featured in

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara Getman, Associate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

The Porsche Cayman is a sleek, high-performance sports car perfect for enthusiasts. But it comes at a cost. Insurance for a Porsche Cayman costs an average of $236 per month for full coverage and $125 per month for liability-only coverage. And a 2025 Cayman has a starting MSRP of $74,795 but goes up to over $166,000 depending on the trim level.

Average rates for your Cayman can vary depending on the insurance company and factors like the car’s age, your age, your driving record, your accident history, and location. With so many different factors affecting premiums, it’s a good idea to see how car insurance rates compare across insurance companies.

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance for your Cayman.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for the Cayman.

  • Older Porsche Cayman models are generally cheaper to insure, with the 2016 model being the cheapest.

  • The Cayman comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission.

Cost of Porsche Cayman insurance by model year

Car insurance for a Porsche Cayman costs $181 per month on average, higher than the national averages of $195 per month for full coverage and $107 per month for liability-only coverage.

The Cayman is a high-value car, so you’ll likely need to carry full-coverage insurance and higher levels of coverage, which increases your monthly premium.

Check out rates by model year in the table below.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025$233
2024$225
2023$225
2022$215
2021$205
2020$199
2019$196
2018$190
2017$186
2016$182
Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman has a starting MSRP of $74,795.[1] On average, insurance for this model year costs $304 per month for full coverage and $162 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest rates for a 2025 Cayman.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$116
    State Farm$138
    Allstate$154
    GEICO$171
    American Family$177
    Progressive$206
    Nationwide$214
    Travelers$226
    Farmers$271
    Liberty Mutual$341
  • The 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $69,950 and an average monthly quote of $225. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies for a 2024 Cayman.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$112
    State Farm$133
    Allstate$149
    GEICO$165
    American Family$171
    Progressive$199
    Nationwide$206
    Travelers$218
    Farmers$261
    Liberty Mutual$329
  • The 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $67,160. It has very similar average premiums to the 2024 Cayman, as you can see below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$112
    State Farm$133
    Allstate$148
    GEICO$166
    American Family$171
    Progressive$198
    Nationwide$206
    Travelers$217
    Farmers$261
    Liberty Mutual$328
  • The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $63,200. If you want full-coverage insurance, it costs $281 per month on average. Liability insurance is cheaper, at an average of $149 per month.

    Here are the cheapest average rates for a 2022 Cayman.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$107
    State Farm$128
    Allstate$142
    GEICO$158
    American Family$163
    Progressive$190
    Nationwide$198
    Travelers$208
    Farmers$250
    Liberty Mutual$314
  • The 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $54,869. USAA and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for the 2021 Cayman, and you can see other rates for this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$102
    State Farm$121
    Allstate$135
    GEICO$150
    American Family$156
    Progressive$181
    Nationwide$188
    Travelers$198
    Farmers$237
    Liberty Mutual$299
  • The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $51,736 and an average insurance rate of $199 per month. But 2020 Cayman drivers can find cheaper rates, as shown below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$99
    State Farm$118
    Allstate$131
    GEICO$146
    American Family$151
    Progressive$176
    Nationwide$183
    Travelers$192
    Farmers$231
    Liberty Mutual$291
  • The 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $45,698, with USAA and State Farm offering the cheapest average rates.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$98
    State Farm$116
    Allstate$129
    GEICO$144
    American Family$149
    Progressive$173
    Nationwide$180
    Travelers$189
    Farmers$227
    Liberty Mutual$286
  • The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $45,119. On average, a full-coverage policy for a 2018 Cayman costs $248 per month, and a liability-only policy costs $132.

    The table below shows the cheapest rates for a 2018 Cayman.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$95
    State Farm$113
    Allstate$125
    GEICO$140
    American Family$145
    Progressive$168
    Nationwide$174
    Travelers$184
    Farmers$220
  • The 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $39,544. You can see the cheapest rates for a 2017 Cayman in the table below, with USAA and State Farm offering the lowest rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$93
    State Farm$111
    Allstate$123
    GEICO$137
    American Family$141
    Progressive$165
    Nationwide$171
    Travelers$180
    Farmers$216
    Liberty Mutual$272
  • The 2016 Porsche 718 Cayman had a starting MSRP of $37,557. The 2016 edition has the cheapest rates, as shown below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$91
    State Farm$108
    Allstate$120
    GEICO$133
    American Family$138
    Progressive$161
    Nationwide$167
    Travelers$176
    Farmers$211
    Liberty Mutual$265
Average cost of Porsche insurance by state

Car insurance rates can vary widely depending on your state, city, and even ZIP code.[2] In the map below, you can see the average monthly cost of Porsche car insurance across the U.S. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$169
Arkansas$304
Arizona$206
California$286
Colorado$261
Connecticut$397
Delaware$292
Florida$273
Georgia$296
Iowa$144
Idaho$148
Illinois$202
Indiana$171
Kansas$195
Kentucky$257
Louisiana$263
Massachusetts$211
Maryland$402
Maine$179
Michigan$328
Minnesota$232
Missouri$229
Mississippi$246
Montana$197
North Carolina$111
North Dakota$163
Nebraska$208
New Hampshire$134
New Jersey$211
New Mexico$188
Nevada$333
New York$559
Ohio$153
Oklahoma$211
Oregon$191
Pennsylvania$205
Rhode Island$175
South Carolina$320
South Dakota$153
Tennessee$177
Texas$280
Utah$217
Virginia$228
Vermont$180
Washington$189
District of Columbia$408
Wisconsin$157
West Virginia$186
Wyoming$141

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Porsche Cayman

All 50 states have “financial responsibility” laws, which require drivers to either carry car insurance or prove they can pay for expenses after causing an accident.[3] But due to its high value, you should consider carrying some additional coverages for your Porsche Cayman, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance reimburses you for damage to your car when you hit another vehicle or object, regardless of who’s at fault. It also covers damage to your car from driving over potholes, hitting curbs, and rollover accidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car from a non-collision event, such as fire, weather damage, vandalism, and theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your vehicle in an accident, gap insurance pays the difference between the current market value of the car and how much you still owe on it. This type of coverage is especially useful for cars with a higher-than-average price tag, including sports cars.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your medical bills and car repairs when another driver causes an accident but doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your expenses. This type of coverage also protects you financially if you’re hurt or your car is damaged in a hit-and-run. It may be especially helpful in places with a high percentage of uninsured motorists.

Porsche Cayman car insurance FAQs

If you’re still curious about car insurance rates for Porsche Cayman cars, see the answers to common questions below.

  • USAA has the cheapest Porsche Cayman insurance. But the company offers insurance only to military members, veterans, select federal agency employees, and their families. If you don’t fit that minimum requirement, consider checking State Farm and GEICO for Porsche Cayman insurance.

  • Yes. Car insurance for a Porsche Cayman costs $181 per month, on average. Being a high-value sports car means it’s more expensive to fix. Plus, the car doesn’t have great safety ratings, which contributes to higher rates.[4] In comparison to other Porches, the Cayman is cheaper than the Macan and Panamera but more expensive than the 911 and the Boxster.

  • Porsche Cayman drivers pay an average of $181 per month for car insurance. Cayman insurance costs an average of $236 per month for full coverage and $125 per month for liability coverage.

  • Yes. The average car insurance rate for all Porsche vehicles is $177 per month, which is more than the national average of $151. Brands known for their safety and with lower value, such as Honda and Toyota, cost around $140 per month to insure.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Porsche Cayman."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. III. "Is it legal to drive without insurance?."
  4. IIHS. "2025 Top Safety Picks."
