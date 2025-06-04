Home>Car Insurance>Lexus

Lexus IS 350 F Sport Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The average cost to insure a Lexus IS 350 F Sport is $175 per month.

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Updated

The Lexus IS 350 F Sport is a sportier version of Lexus’ base IS sedan.[1] It’s a popular luxury sedan known for its sleek design and strong performance. On average, insuring a Lexus IS 350 F Sport costs about $122 per month for liability coverage and $229 for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.

The Lexus IS 350 F Sport tends to cost slightly more, on average, to insure than similar vehicles in its class, like the BMW 3 Series or the Audi A4, according to Insurify data.

Here’s what you should know about insuring your Lexus IS 350 F Sport, including average insurance premiums by model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the most affordable average insurance rates for the Lexus IS 350 F Sport.

  • The cost of insurance will typically vary depending on the model year. Newer vehicle models generally cost more to insure than older models due to higher replacement values.

  • You’ll likely need more than your state-mandated minimum coverage to protect a new Lexus IS 350 F Sport from accidents and non-collision damage, such as theft or weather damage.

Cost of Lexus IS 350 F Sport insurance by model year

The average cost to insure a Lexus IS is $229 per month for full-coverage insurance and $122 for liability-only coverage. Premiums vary by model year, but USAA consistently offers some of the lowest rates for eligible drivers.

Below, you can see average insurance costs for the IS 350 F Sport by model year.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025$161$303
2024$185$348
2023$160$301
2022$160$302
2021$165$311
2020$137$259
2019$151$284
2018$139$262
2017$142$268
2016$138$259
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $47,010. Insurance rates for this model will likely vary based on your driving record, location, and the coverages you choose.

    The table below shows the average monthly insurance quotes from several major insurance companies for this year’s Lexus IS 350 F Sport model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage 
    USAA$79$152
    State Farm$93$182
    Allstate$103$203
    GEICO$116$224
    American Family$119$233
    Nationwide$147$279
    Travelers$155$294
    Progressive$171$239
    Farmers$184$355
    Liberty Mutual$293$385
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a fair purchase price of $42,450, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Your driving history and location will affect the cost to insure this vehicle’s 2024 model.

    Below, you can compare average monthly insurance quotes from different insurance companies for the 2024 Lexus IS 350 F Sport.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$91$174
    State Farm$107$209
    Allstate$118$233
    GEICO$133$258
    American Family$137$268
    Nationwide$168$320
    Travelers$178$338
    Progressive$196$275
    Farmers$211$407
    Liberty Mutual$337$442
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a fair purchase price of $39,024. Insurance rates for this model vary depending on your driver profile, ZIP code, and other factors.

    Below is a table showing the average monthly quotes from different insurance companies for the 2023 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$78$151
    State Farm$93$181
    Allstate$102$202
    GEICO$115$223
    American Family$118$232
    Nationwide$146$277
    Travelers$154$292
    Progressive$170$238
    Farmers$182$352
    Liberty Mutual$291$382
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $39,238. The table below shows the average monthly quotes for this car from multiple insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$78$151
    State Farm$93$181
    Allstate$102$202
    GEICO$115$223
    American Family$118$232
    Nationwide$146$277
    Travelers$154$292
    Progressive$170$238
    Farmers$182$352
    Liberty Mutual$291$382
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
    Good to Know

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2022 Lexus IS good scores overall for safety. But headlights on some trip lines only scored as “acceptable.”

  • The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $35,955. Here are average monthly insurance quotes from several reputable insurance companies for the 2021 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$81$156
    State Farm$96$187
    Allstate$106$208
    GEICO$119$230
    American Family$122$239
    Nationwide$150$286
    Travelers$158$302
    Progressive$175$246
    Farmers$188$364
    Liberty Mutual$300$395
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $30,664. The table below compares average insurance rates from different companies for the 2020 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$67$130
    State Farm$79$155
    Allstate$88$174
    GEICO$99$192
    American Family$101$199
    Nationwide$125$238
    Travelers$132$251
    Progressive$145$205
    Farmers$156$303
    Liberty Mutual$249$329
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $27,200. While your insurance rates will vary, the table below includes average monthly quotes for the 2019 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$74$142
    State Farm$88$170
    Allstate$97$190
    GEICO$109$210
    American Family$112$219
    Nationwide$137$261
    Travelers$145$275
    Progressive$160$224
    Farmers$172$332
    Liberty Mutual$275$361
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $26,098. Below, you can compare average car insurance rates for the 2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$68$131
    State Farm$81$157
    Allstate$89$176
    GEICO$100$194
    American Family$103$202
    Nationwide$126$241
    Travelers$133$254
    Progressive$147$207
    Farmers$158$307
    Liberty Mutual$253$333
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $24,046. The table below shows average monthly quotes for this model from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$70$134
    State Farm$82$161
    Allstate$91$180
    GEICO$102$198
    American Family$105$206
    Nationwide$129$247
    Travelers$136$260
    Progressive$151$212
    Farmers$162$314
    Liberty Mutual$258$340
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Lexus IS 350 F Sport has a KBB fair purchase price of $19,903. On average, insuring a 2016 model is less expensive than insuring more recent models.

    Below, you can compare average car insurance costs for the 2016 model from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$68$130
    State Farm$80$155
    Allstate$88$174
    GEICO$99$192
    American Family$102$199
    Nationwide$126$238
    Travelers$132$251
    Progressive$146$205
    Farmers$157$303
    Liberty Mutual$251$329
    Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Lexus insurance by state

Insurance premiums for your Lexus vehicle will vary depending on where you live. Factors like state insurance laws, local accident rates, repair costs, and crime rates all affect what you pay for coverage. For example, drivers in high-density cities or in locations with frequent severe weather conditions often pay more for coverage than drivers in rural areas or places with mild weather.[2]

The table below shows the average monthly quote for a Lexus vehicle by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$150
Arkansas$269
Arizona$183
California$253
Colorado$231
Connecticut$352
Delaware$259
Florida$242
Georgia$262
Iowa$127
Idaho$132
Illinois$179
Indiana$152
Kansas$173
Kentucky$228
Louisiana$233
Massachusetts$187
Maryland$356
Maine$158
Michigan$291
Minnesota$205
Missouri$203
Mississippi$218
Montana$174
North Carolina$98
North Dakota$144
Nebraska$184
New Hampshire$119
New Jersey$187
New Mexico$167
Nevada$295
New York$495
Ohio$136
Oklahoma$187
Oregon$169
Pennsylvania$182
Rhode Island$155
South Carolina$283
South Dakota$136
Tennessee$157
Texas$248
Utah$192
Virginia$202
Vermont$159
Washington$168
District of Columbia$361
Wisconsin$139
West Virginia$165
Wyoming$125

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Lexus IS 350 F Sport

Choosing the right insurance coverage for your Lexus IS 350 F Sport goes beyond meeting your state’s minimum requirements. Lexuses are high-value vehicles, so it’s essential to protect them from major accidents and everyday risks like theft and vandalism.

Here are the essential car insurance coverages to consider to protect your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires you to buy liability insurance to cover bodily injury and property damage you cause to others in an accident. Because the Lexus IS 350 F Sport is a luxury model, it’s a good idea to carry limits higher than the state-mandated minimum to protect you financially.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if someone with little or no insurance hits you. With medical bills and car repairs potentially costing thousands, this coverage helps protect you from paying out of pocket.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage to your Lexus if you have an accident with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. Given the cost of repairs on sports cars, collision coverage is a good way to avoid steep out-of-pocket expenses after a crash.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle from non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, fire, flood, hail, and wind. For example, if a tree falls on your parked car, your comprehensive insurance can cover the repairs.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your Lexus early in its loan or lease period, gap insurance covers the difference between what you owe and what your insurance company pays for the claim. This coverage is helpful because the value of a new car depreciates quickly after you drive it off the lot.[4]

Lexus 350 F Sport car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about insuring your Lexus IS 350 F Sport.

  • USAA has the lowest average premiums, at $117 per month for full-coverage insurance and $56 for liability-only coverage. But USAA only offers coverage to drivers with a military connection. GEICO and State Farm are two other affordable insurers.

  • The Lexus 350 F Sport is performance-oriented, making it potentially more expensive to insure than other luxury sedans. Lexus vehicles also have safety features like driver assist technology, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system, which can lower car insurance premiums.

  • The average cost to insure a Lexus IS 350 F Sport is $229 per month for full coverage and $175 for liability-only coverage. Your actual premium depends on factors like your driving record, location, claims history, and coverage limits.

  • Sports cars are usually more expensive to insure because they can drive fast, have more powerful engines, and are often costly to repair. Insurance companies consider these factors when assessing the risk of accidents and theft.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Lexus. "IS."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is gap insurance?."
