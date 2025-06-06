Kia Sorento Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Since its rebrand in 2021, Kia has continued to experience record-breaking sales. Recently ranked as the top midsize SUV in the Cars.com “2025 Best Value New Cars,” the Kia Sorento is a popular choice for drivers looking for an affordable SUV.[1]
With a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,990 for the base model, the 2025 Kia Sorento ranks among the most affordable midsize SUVs on the market.[2]
Relatively inexpensive to insure, the Kia Sorento averages $176 per month for full coverage. That’s about 10% less than the average car insurance rate of $195 for all vehicles.
Quick Facts
On average, 2025 Kia Sorento drivers pay $2,580 annually for full coverage.
Some older Kia models are vulnerable to theft, prompting some insurers to refuse coverage.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate typically have the lowest average Kia Sorento insurance rates.
Cost of Kia Sorento insurance by model year
While insurance premiums are based on your ZIP code, age and gender, driving history, credit history (in some states), and type of coverage, Kia Sorento owners pay an average of $176 per month for full coverage and $94 for liability-only coverage.
Newer vehicles are typically more expensive to insure than older cars because of their higher values. Premiums for newer Kia Sorento models (2023 and later) are comparable to, or slightly lower than, the average monthly premiums for model years 2020 to 2022.
Because Kia Sorentos manufactured between 2011 and 2022 are more susceptible to theft, they’re sometimes more expensive to insure.[3]
Insurance prices vary by company, but USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest coverage on average for the Kia Sorento. The table below shows average monthly full-coverage and liability-only rates for 10 model years.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
2025
$215
$114
2024
$222
$118
2023
$208
$111
2022
$206
$109
2021
$214
$114
2020
$214
$114
2019
$195
$104
2018
$180
$96
2017
$188
$100
2016
$171
$91
The 2025 Kia Sorento’s base MSRP is $31,990, according to Kia’s website.[4] On average, drivers pay $215 per month for full-coverage policies and $114 per month for liability-only coverage.
The table below highlights the average monthly price from several of the best insurance companies for insuring a 2025 Kia Sorento.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$108
$56
State Farm
$129
$66
Allstate
$144
$73
GEICO
$159
$82
American Family
$166
$84
Nationwide
$198
$104
The 2024 Kia Sorento’s starting MSRP was significantly higher than previous years’ models, at $33,365.
A full-coverage policy for a 2024 Sorento averages $222 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $118, but USAA and State Farm tend to have much lower average rates. The following table shows average monthly insurance rates for both full-coverage and liability-only policies from several companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$111
$58
State Farm
$133
$68
Allstate
$149
$76
GEICO
$164
$85
American Family
$171
$87
Nationwide
$204
$107
When it was released, the 2023 Kia Sorento had a starting MSRP of $31,765.
On average, 2023 Kia Sorento drivers pay $208 per month for full coverage and $111 for liability only. The table below highlights average rates from several of the cheapest insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$104
$54
State Farm
$125
$64
Allstate
$139
$71
GEICO
$154
$80
American Family
$160
$82
Nationwide
$191
$101
The 2022 Kia Sorento base model’s MSRP was $30,885. As the last model year without an engine immobilizer, the 2022 model was susceptible to theft, making these cars easy to steal. Insuring a 2022 Kia Sorento averages $206 per month for full coverage and $109 for liability only.
You can see the average monthly rates from several insurers in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$103
$53
State Farm
$124
$63
Allstate
$138
$70
GEICO
$152
$78
American Family
$159
$81
Nationwide
$190
$99
When the 2021 Kia Sorento was introduced, the base model’s MSRP was $30,565. Full-coverage insurance for this model averages $214 per month, and liability-only coverage costs an average of $114.
The following table highlights average monthly rates from several insurers for full coverage and liability-only coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$107
$56
State Farm
$128
$66
Allstate
$143
$73
GEICO
$158
$82
American Family
$165
$84
Nationwide
$197
$104
The 2020 base model Kia Sorento had an MSRP of $28,110. On average, 2020 Kia Sorento drivers pay $214 per month for full coverage and $114 for liability-only coverage.
The table below shows the average monthly rates from several of the cheapest insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Quote
USAA
$107
$56
State Farm
$128
$66
Allstate
$143
$73
GEICO
$158
$82
American Family
$165
$84
Nationwide
$197
$104
The base 2019 Kia Sorento’s MSRP was $27,335. Insuring a 2019 Sorento costs an average of $195 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability only.
The following table highlights average monthly insurance rates for 2019 Kia Sorento insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$98
$51
State Farm
$117
$60
Allstate
$131
$67
GEICO
$144
$75
American Family
$150
$77
Nationwide
$179
$95
The base model MSRP of the 2018 Kia Sorento was $26,890. On average, full-coverage policies cost $180 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $96.
Insurance pricing from several of the cheapest insurers appears in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$90
$47
State Farm
$108
$56
Allstate
$121
$61
GEICO
$133
$69
American Family
$139
$71
Nationwide
$166
$87
The base model 2017 Kia Sorento’s MSRP was $26,495. Insuring the 2017 Sorento costs an average of $188 per month for full coverage and $100 for a liability-only policy.
The table below highlights the pricing from several of the cheapest insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$94
$49
State Farm
$113
$58
Allstate
$126
$64
GEICO
$139
$72
American Family
$145
$74
Nationwide
$173
$91
The 2016 Kia Sorento’s base-model MSRP was $25,995. Full-coverage policies average $171 per month, and liability-only coverage costs an average of $91.
Pricing from the cheapest insurers for this Sorento model year appears in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$86
$45
State Farm
$103
$53
Allstate
$115
$58
GEICO
$127
$66
American Family
$132
$67
Nationwide
$157
$83
Average cost of Kia insurance by state
Car insurance rates vary significantly by location, with Kia owners in New York paying the highest average insurance rates, at $479 per month. This is unsurprising, considering New York’s high cost of living and high vehicle theft rate.[5][6]
Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$145
Arkansas
$261
Arizona
$177
California
$245
Colorado
$224
Connecticut
$340
District of Columbia
$350
Delaware
$250
Florida
$234
Georgia
$254
Iowa
$123
Idaho
$127
Illinois
$173
Indiana
$147
Kansas
$168
Kentucky
$220
Louisiana
$226
Massachusetts
$181
Maryland
$345
Maine
$153
Michigan
$282
Minnesota
$199
Missouri
$197
Mississippi
$211
Montana
$169
North Carolina
$95
North Dakota
$140
Nebraska
$178
New Hampshire
$115
New Jersey
$181
New Mexico
$161
Nevada
$286
New York
$479
Ohio
$131
Oklahoma
$181
Oregon
$164
Pennsylvania
$176
Rhode Island
$150
South Carolina
$274
South Dakota
$131
Tennessee
$152
Texas
$240
Utah
$186
Virginia
$196
Vermont
$154
Washington
$162
Wisconsin
$135
West Virginia
$159
Wyoming
$121
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Kia Sorento
With its 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, Kia is considered a reputable car brand.[7] No matter how reliable your Sorento is, though, accidents can happen, so it’s important to make sure you have the right coverage:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance pays for injuries you cause to another driver or their passengers and damage to their property. Because state-minimum requirements are generally low, experts recommend selecting a limit high enough to cover your assets.[8] For many drivers, a policy with $100,000 in bodily injury coverage per person and $300,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident is a good option.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance is an optional coverage that pays for damage to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It covers repair or replacement costs up to the current value of your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance is another optional coverage that pays for damage to your vehicle that’s not caused by a collision. This includes weather damage, theft, vandalism, fire, and hitting a deer.
Guaranteed asset protection coverage
Many drivers purchase new cars with the help of an auto loan. If you finance a car, you may need gap insurance. Gap coverage pays the difference between your car’s value and what you owe on the loan if your car is totaled after an accident.
Kia Sorento car insurance FAQs
Whether you already own a Kia Sorento or are thinking about buying the latest model, the following information can help as you shop for car insurance.
USAA has the cheapest Kia Sorento insurance on average for full-coverage policies, followed by State Farm and Allstate.
No. In general, the Kia Sorento is less expensive to insure than similar cars, with the average full-coverage premium slightly cheaper than for comparable makes and models.
Insuring a Kia Sorento with a full-coverage policy costs an average of $176 per month. A policy with liability-only coverage averages $94 per month.
Kias manufactured between 2011 and 2022 lacked engine immobilizers, making it easier for thieves to start them without a key fob.[9] Although Kia has addressed this issue by offering car owners a security software upgrade or physical theft deterrent, some companies may choose not to insure Kias produced during these years.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
