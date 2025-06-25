GMC Sierra 1500 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
The GMC Sierra 1500 has excellent towing capacity and some of the best fuel economy among pickup trucks, according to Kelley Blue Book.[1] Despite a hefty starting price of just over $40,000, the Sierra 1500 is relatively inexpensive to insure compared to other vehicles.
On average, Sierra 1500 insurance costs $1,176 per year for basic liability, with full coverage costing $2,208. While that’s a bit high compared to similar truck models, others are more expensive to insure. For example, the Dodge Ram 1500 averages $1,296 per year for liability coverage and $2,424 for full coverage.
If you own a GMC Sierra 1500 or are considering buying one, here’s what you need to know as you compare insurance rates.
Quick Facts
The GMC Sierra 1500 isn’t the cheapest truck to insure, but it’s still relatively affordable compared to the national average insurance rate of $151 per month.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest insurance rates for Sierra 1500 owners.
Older Sierra models tend to be less expensive to insure.
Cost of GMC Sierra 1500 insurance by model year
The average monthly premium for GMC Sierra 1500 drivers is $141, but that rate can vary based on the age of your truck. As vehicles depreciate over time, the repair or replacement cost typically decreases, often resulting in lower premiums.[2]
While USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest insurance rates for the Sierra 1500, it’s important to shop around and compare several options. Here’s a look at average monthly rates based on model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
2025
$237
$126
2024
$228
$121
2023
$228
$121
2022
$218
$116
2021
$207
$110
2020
$202
$107
2019
$198
$105
2018
$193
$103
2017
$189
$100
2016
$185
$98
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $40,495, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). But that price can go up significantly for double-cab and crew-cab models.
The table below shows how average rates can vary depending on the insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$119
$62
State Farm
$142
$73
Allstate
$159
$81
GEICO
$175
$91
American Family
$182
$93
Progressive
$187
$134
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting MSRP for the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 was $39,695. The following table shows full-coverage and liability-only rates from several of the best insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$114
$59
State Farm
$142
$73
Allstate
$153
$77
GEICO
$169
$87
American Family
$176
$90
Progressive
$180
$128
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 had a starting MSRP of just $32,200. This is significantly less than prices for the 2024 and 2025 model years, although insurance rates are comparable.
Here’s a look at rates from some of the top car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$114
$59
State Farm
$137
$70
Allstate
$153
$77
GEICO
$169
$87
American Family
$176
$90
Progressive
$180
$128
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 had a base-price MSRP of $28,555, according to KBB.
See the table below for how insurance rates compare among companies with the cheapest average quotes.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$109
$57
State Farm
$131
$67
Allstate
$146
$74
GEICO
$161
$84
American Family
$168
$86
Progressive
$172
$123
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
At the time of release, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 had an MSRP starting at $24,166. Check out the table below for the insurers with the cheapest average quotes.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$104
$54
State Farm
$124
$64
Allstate
$139
$70
GEICO
$153
$79
American Family
$159
$81
Progressive
$164
$117
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
A brand-new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 had a base MSRP starting at $22,599, according to KBB. The following table includes data from top insurers to help you compare insurance options.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$101
$52
State Farm
$121
$62
Allstate
$135
$68
GEICO
$149
$77
American Family
$156
$79
Progressive
$160
$113
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500’s base model had a starting MSRP of $20,153.
The table below shows average monthly rates from several top insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$99
$51
State Farm
$119
$61
Allstate
$133
$67
GEICO
$147
$76
American Family
$152
$78
Progressive
$156
$111
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
When the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was released, its base MSRP was $18,582.
Rate data from several of the cheapest insurers appears in the table below to help you compare options.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$97
$50
State Farm
$116
$60
Allstate
$129
$66
GEICO
$143
$74
American Family
$149
$76
Progressive
$152
$109
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 had a starting MSRP of $13,558, according to KBB.
The table below shows average monthly quotes from several companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$95
$49
State Farm
$113
$58
Allstate
$127
$64
GEICO
$140
$72
American Family
$146
$74
Progressive
$149
$106
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 base model had a starting price of $13,800.
The following table breaks down average monthly quotes from several major insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$93
$48
State Farm
$111
$57
Allstate
$124
$63
GEICO
$137
$71
American Family
$142
$73
Progressive
$146
$104
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of GMC insurance by state
Where you live can affect your car insurance costs significantly, thanks to differences in accident rates, theft, and other local risks.[2]
The map below shows how much drivers pay across all GMC models for coverage in each state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$127
Arizona
$155
Arkansas
$229
California
$215
Colorado
$196
Connecticut
$298
Delaware
$220
Florida
$205
Georgia
$222
Idaho
$112
Illinois
$151
Indiana
$129
Iowa
$108
Kansas
$147
Kentucky
$193
Louisiana
$198
Maine
$134
Maryland
$302
Massachusetts
$159
Michigan
$247
Minnesota
$174
Mississippi
$185
Missouri
$172
Montana
$148
Nebraska
$156
Nevada
$250
New Hampshire
$101
New Jersey
$159
New Mexico
$142
New York
$420
North Carolina
$83
North Dakota
$122
Ohio
$115
Oklahoma
$159
Oregon
$143
Pennsylvania
$154
Rhode Island
$132
South Carolina
$240
South Dakota
$115
Tennessee
$133
Texas
$210
Utah
$163
Vermont
$135
Virginia
$171
Washington
$142
District of Columbia
$307
West Virginia
$140
Wisconsin
$118
Wyoming
$106
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your GMC Sierra 1500
Whether for a fender bender, a cracked windshield, or a stolen car, the right coverage can help protect you from major financial setbacks. As you assess your insurance needs and budget, consider the following types of coverage:[3]
Liability coverage
Required in every state except New Hampshire, liability insurance pays for the other driver’s injuries and property damage if you’re at fault in an accident. While you can opt for your state’s minimum, many experts recommend carrying at least $100,000 per person for bodily injury, $300,000 per accident, and $100,000 for property damage.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle if you hit another car or object. Lenders often require it, but you may not need it if you own your car outright and can afford repairs. Raising your deductible can also help lower your premium.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects against non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, fires, and natural disasters. Like collision insurance, lenders often require it if you finance your vehicle. Dropping this coverage once you’ve paid off your car or its value drops can save money.
Below, you’ll find answers to a handful of commonly asked questions about GMC Sierra 1500 car insurance.
USAA offers the lowest average insurance premium for the Sierra 1500, followed by State Farm and Allstate.
Compared to all other vehicles, the Sierra 1500 is slightly below average in terms of insurance costs. But some similar pickup trucks are less expensive to insure.
The GMC Sierra 1500 costs an average of $98 per month for liability-only insurance and $184 for full coverage. But your rate may vary based on your driving record, age, and other factors.
GMC trucks and SUVs cost an average of $133 per month to insure, which is lower than the national average monthly cost of $151, according to Insurify data.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
