Dodge Viper Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Cost of Dodge Viper insurance

To insure a Dodge Viper, it costs an average of $175 per month for a full-coverage policy and $93 per month for a liability-only policy. But your exact insurance costs vary based on your situation.

For starters, the vehicle itself can affect insurance costs. If you’re driving a special edition or paid for luxury features, the vehicle’s higher value could lead to higher insurance premiums.

Other factors that affect your insurance costs include your age, driving record, ZIP code, gender, and any discounts you may qualify for. Older drivers tend to pay less for coverage, and women tend to pay less than their male counterparts. If you have several traffic violations, like speeding tickets, that can also push your costs higher.[1]

Additionally, how you use the vehicle can affect your costs. For example, if you treat your Viper as a collectible that lives in a garage and rarely hits the open road, that could lead to different insurance needs. For some people, a collector car insurance policy might be the right solution.

USAA tends to offer Viper drivers the most affordable rates. The table below breaks down average costs across other insurers.