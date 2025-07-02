Dodge Viper Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
The two-door Viper was a sports car available in Dodge’s lineup from 1991 to 2017, when slowing sales and increased safety requirements pushed Dodge to discontinue this vehicle.
Although Dodge doesn’t make Vipers anymore, they’re still a popular sports car among enthusiasts. The average used option costs at least $50,000, and some top-tier models cost more than $100,000.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance rates for the Dodge Viper and how to find the best insurance for your situation.
Quick Facts
Allstate, USAA, and State Farm offer some of the most affordable car insurance for Viper drivers.
The 2017 Viper had a starting MSRP of $92,990.
Insurance for a Viper costs an average of $93 per month for a liability-only policy and $175 per month for a full-coverage policy.
Cost of Dodge Viper insurance by model year
While 2017 was the last year Dodge made Vipers, some of these sought-after vehicles are still on the road today.
When insuring a Dodge Viper, drivers face an average cost of $175 per month for a full-coverage policy. But some insurance companies, like USAA, State Farm, and Allstate, consistently offer cheaper rates.
The table below lays out the average monthly quotes for the final models of the Dodge Viper.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2017
$140
2016
$137
2015
$135
2014
$132
2013
$127
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cost of Dodge Viper insurance
To insure a Dodge Viper, it costs an average of $175 per month for a full-coverage policy and $93 per month for a liability-only policy. But your exact insurance costs vary based on your situation.
For starters, the vehicle itself can affect insurance costs. If you’re driving a special edition or paid for luxury features, the vehicle’s higher value could lead to higher insurance premiums.
Other factors that affect your insurance costs include your age, driving record, ZIP code, gender, and any discounts you may qualify for. Older drivers tend to pay less for coverage, and women tend to pay less than their male counterparts. If you have several traffic violations, like speeding tickets, that can also push your costs higher.[1]
Additionally, how you use the vehicle can affect your costs. For example, if you treat your Viper as a collectible that lives in a garage and rarely hits the open road, that could lead to different insurance needs. For some people, a collector car insurance policy might be the right solution.
USAA tends to offer Viper drivers the most affordable rates. The table below breaks down average costs across other insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$68
State Farm
$81
Allstate
$90
GEICO
$100
American Family
$103
Progressive
$120
Nationwide
$125
Travelers
$131
Farmers
$157
Liberty Mutual
$198
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Why was the Dodge Viper discontinued?
As an iconic sports car, the Dodge Viper commanded a relatively high price while it was still in production. The 2017 model came with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of more than $90,000. Although it fit into a lineup of American muscle cars, its performance fell below contemporary supercars like the Porsche 911 Carrera.[2]
In the lead up to the Viper’s discontinuation, rumors swirled about what pushed Dodge to stop making this once-iconic car. Dodge cited declining sales as its main reason for discontinuing the Viper, but online forums suggest incoming safety regulations about side airbags likely came into play.
It’s currently a bit more affordable to insure a Viper than other Dodge vehicles of similar model years and uses, like the Challenger.
Cost to insure other sports cars
Although you can buy a used Viper, it’s not the only sports car option. Other comparable sports cars include the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford GT. But possibly due to the aging nature of today’s Vipers, it’s often more affordable to insure a Viper than other types of sports cars.
Use the table below to explore average monthly quotes for other popular sports cars.
Car
Average Monthly Quote
Chevrolet Corvette
$159
Dodge Hellcat
$199
Dodge Viper
$134
Ford GT
$148
Porsche 911
$169
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Dodge insurance by state
Where you live can affect your car insurance costs significantly. For example, drivers in North Carolina pay an average of $99 to insure a Dodge. But drivers in New York pay an average of more than $497 per month to insure a Dodge vehicle.
Find your state in the table below to determine average rates. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$150
Arizona
$184
Arkansas
$270
California
$254
Colorado
$232
Connecticut
$353
Delaware
$260
Florida
$243
Georgia
$263
Idaho
$132
Illinois
$179
Indiana
$152
Iowa
$128
Kansas
$174
Kentucky
$229
Louisiana
$234
Maine
$159
Maryland
$357
Massachusetts
$188
Michigan
$292
Minnesota
$206
Mississippi
$219
Missouri
$204
Montana
$175
Nebraska
$185
Nevada
$296
New Hampshire
$119
New Jersey
$188
New Mexico
$167
New York
$497
North Carolina
$99
North Dakota
$145
Ohio
$136
Oklahoma
$188
Oregon
$170
Pennsylvania
$182
Rhode Island
$156
South Carolina
$284
South Dakota
$136
Tennessee
$158
Texas
$249
Utah
$193
Vermont
$160
Virginia
$203
Washington
$169
District of Columbia
$363
West Virginia
$165
Wisconsin
$140
Wyoming
$126
How much coverage to have on your Dodge Viper
Buying enough coverage for your Dodge Viper can protect your wallet after an accident. Although most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage, many experts recommend buying more than a state-minimum liability policy.
If you financed your Dodge Viper, your lender might require you to purchase full coverage. But even if you aren’t required to buy a full-coverage policy, opting for this more robust protection can help you repair or replace this high-value vehicle after an accident.
In addition to bodily injury liability, you’ll likely need to carry property damage liability coverage. After an accident, the insurer may help you pay for damages you cause to someone else’s car or other property.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle up to the policy limits after an accident. If you don’t have emergency savings, this could help you get back on the road.
Comprehensive coverage
A policy with comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damage to your vehicle caused by theft, vandalism, or severe weather.
Dodge Viper car insurance FAQs
For additional information about Dodge Viper auto insurance, explore the answers below.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate consistently offer relatively cheap car insurance rates for Dodge Vipers.
Dodge Vipers tend to be more affordable to insure than similar sports cars. But everything is relative, and for many people, paying a monthly average of $175 for full coverage is relatively expensive.
A Dodge Viper costs an average of $134 per month to insure.
Dodge Vipers are considered reliable vehicles in terms of maintenance. But as a high-value older sports car, maintaining a Viper will be more expensive than a sedan.
In terms of safety, Vipers are notoriously not reliable. The high torque, low traction, and tricky handling make this car difficult to drive and potentially dangerous in the wrong hands.[3]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
