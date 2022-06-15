How a Nonrenewal Works

Your car insurance company will send you a nonrenewal notice if it decides to discontinue your policy for any reason. In most cases, these notices are sent 45 before the nonrenewal goes into effect.

You can expect your nonrenewal notice to explain why your car insurance provider doesn’t want to renew your policy. If you’d like more details or believe the nonrenewal was unwarranted, don’t hesitate to reach out to your insurer.

As soon as you find out you’ve been nonrenewed, you should start searching for coverage from a new insurance company. Since auto insurance is required in most states and there’s no grace period after nonrenewal, this should be your top priority.

Take note of the expiration date of your current car insurance. Make sure your new policy takes effect before then. Otherwise, you’ll have a lapse in coverage, which can leave you with serious consequences if you get into an accident during this time. A lapse can also increase your rates.

