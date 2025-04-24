Accident With a Borrowed Car in New York: What Happens?

What happens if the person driving your car causes the accident

In the state of New York, car insurance typically follows the vehicle. So, if a friend or family member who isn’t on your insurance policy has an accident while driving your car, your insurance company may cover the costs based on your insurance coverage limits.[1]

But some exceptions apply. It’s important to know what to expect before you let a person drive your vehicle.

If the driver is a family member

In New York, the owner of a vehicle is responsible for the damages caused in an accident or collision, as long as the owner gave the driver permission to use the vehicle — also known as permissive use. This is because New York has a broad vicarious liability statute that holds the owner of a vehicle responsible.

So, if you lend your car to a teenager or even an adult family member, the state may hold you liable for any personal injury or damage they cause in an at-fault accident.

If you gave the driver permission to borrow your car

New York’s vicarious liability law extends beyond family members to anyone with permissive use of your car — either with express or implied permission.[2]

But if they get in a car accident doing something that’s outside of the scope of your consent, you may not be responsible for covering the damage.

If you didn’t give the driver permission to borrow your car

If someone takes your car without your consent and has a car accident, you may not need to file a claim for injuries and property damage they may have caused. If the driver has insurance coverage, their car insurance company may have to pay to repair the vehicle and cover liability.

But if they don’t have insurance, you may need to pursue legal action to cover the cost of repairs or replacement of your vehicle.

If the borrower used your car for business purposes

Generally speaking, your personal auto insurance policy may offer coverage for the occasional business operation. But if you lend a car, and the borrower uses it primarily for business purposes — for example, ridesharing — your car insurance company won’t typically cover any damages they cause.[3]