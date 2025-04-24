How to Get Same-Day Car Insurance in New York

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
If you need to drive a car off the lot today or patch up any coverage lapse in your policy, you don’t have time to gather insurance quotes over the next few days. You need a new insurance policy now.
Luckily, you can get same-day car insurance policies from many of the best insurance companies operating in New York. A new insurance policy generally takes effect as soon as you pay for it. But it’s good to know which insurers offer cheaper and faster service.
Here’s what you need to know about finding same-day insurance in New York.
Quick Facts
CSAA, Progressive, and Liberty Mutual are the top insurance companies offering same-day car insurance for New York drivers.
On average, car insurance costs $404 per month in New York.
Some insurers offer a discount if you get a quote on a policy a few days before you buy it.
Gather the required info. You’ll need basic info about the car, including its make, model, year, VIN, and any safety or anti-theft features. You’ll also need personal information, including your name, birth date, address, driver’s license number, and how you plan on driving the car.
Get an insurance quote. Depending on the insurer, you can use aquote tool online, use a mobile app, visit a local agent, or call them. If you have time, try getting an insurance quote from at least two other insurance companies.
Review insurance policy details. Make sure you understand how the policy works, including your insurance coverages, deductibles, premiums, and optional protection like roadside assistance.
Accept and pay for the policy. When you’re ready, accept the insurance policy. It should go into effect as soon as you pay for it.
The best same-day car insurance companies in New York
Here are some of the best companies if you need to buy an insurance policy fast in New York:
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.6 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$83/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$127/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 2,019 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
How drivers feel about CSAA
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Reviews (641)
Katy
April 25, 2025
Verified Review
Reliable, but expensive
They are excellent when you need them, but they are more expensive than a lot of the competition.
Jack
April 25, 2025
Verified Review
Dropping a vehicle can increase your rate!
After dropping a vehicle from my policy (I had two listed), my rate increased by $200.00.
Ubayawardana
April 25, 2025
Verified Review
Not very good, but no other option
Even though it's not the best, no other insurance service is better when compared with rates.
…
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.75
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
CSAA offers some of the cheapest same-day coverage in New York, according to Insurify data. Unfortunately, CSAA doesn’t allow customers to buy a policy online or with a mobile app. But it may be easier to call a local office, and AAA members have a leg up in this area with priority customer assistance.
Pros
Low rates in New York
No AAA membership required
More benefits and coverage options for AAA members
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$100/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$153/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,749)
Steve
April 28, 2025
Verified Review
Beware of Progressive
Worst claims handling experience ever. In my experience, they lowball your payout on a total loss. If the vehicle is repairable, the process takes an extremely long time because they will try to get replacement parts from aftermarket resources first. When those do not work or are damaged when received, the body shop has to get special permission to order OEM parts. If the accident causes mechanical issues, you have to prove somehow that it was caused by the accident and not possible to have happened another way. Forget common sense or logic; you have to be able to show and prove everything beyond any doubt.
Wes
April 28, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive Rate Increases
Rate increases even though there have been no incidents.
Timothy P
April 28, 2025
Verified Review
Good overall. Just make sure you double-check your info before submitting
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive makes it easy to buy a policy online and offers many ways to save money, which is probably why it’s the fourth-largest insurer in New York. It doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to happy customers, but if all you need is coverage right now, you can easily secure a quote.
Pros
Easy to buy a policy online
Many discounts available
Many other money-saving tools
Cons
Poor history of resolving claims
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New York
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$172/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$247/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,934 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,703)
Archie
April 28, 2025
Verified Review
No Rewards for Good Drivers
I never had an accident or claim during the length of my policy. When I renewed the policy, they increased the amount I would have to pay. I always thought the price of a policy would decrease, or at least remain the same. I'm done with them!
Elaine
April 28, 2025
Verified Review
Liberty Mutual prices I can't seem to beat after checking the others!
So far, so good. I haven’t found another quote to beat them. So I’m going to say they are the best deal out there at the moment.
John
April 26, 2025
Verified Review
Very Happy With Liberty
Rates are a little high. I stay with them for exceptional customer service, especially claims.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Pay-per-mile coverage isn’t offered in New York state, but Liberty Mutual’s RightTrack telematics program is a good option for infrequent drivers. The program tracks your driving behavior, including mileage, and offers a 10% discount for signing up and a 30% discount for safe driving. If you work from home or frequently use public transportation, RightTrack might be a good option.
Pros
Immediate 10% discount for RightTrack program
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for usage-based insurance
High J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Cons
Risky driving behaviors could raise rates
Requires in-car telematics device
Very low Trustpilot rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New York to assess which offer same-day coverage, the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Car insurance requirements in New York
New York state law requires all drivers to carry certain minimum coverages when registering and driving their vehicles on public roadways. A minimum-coverage policy includes different types of liability insurance and limits:[2]
Property damage liability
$10,000 if you damage someone else’s car or property
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person (up to $50,000 per accident) if you injure someone in a car accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$50,000 toward medical bills, lost income, etc., for you and people injured in your car in a car accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
Provides the same liability coverage if you’re hit by someone without insurance or without enough coverage
Cheapest same-day insurance companies in New York
Drivers in New York pay an average of $404 per month for insurance coverage. Your policy may come with a different rate based on factors like your age, gender, ZIP code, credit history, driving history, and more.[3]
The table below shows the cheapest rates from same-day insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, April 22 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
CSAA
$98
$164
Liberty Mutual
$113
$294
Progressive
$233
$370
Erie
$314
$498
USAA
$327
$519
Bristol West
$446
$551
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Compare New York Car Insurance Quotes
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How same-day car insurance works
Same-day car insurance really isn’t that different from regular car insurance.
Any car insurance policy you buy generally becomes active as soon as you pay for it. If you pay for car insurance right after you get a quote, you have same-day car insurance.
Since car insurance companies make it so easy to buy a policy online, you can essentially buy same-day coverage from many major insurers at any time of day. But if you need to physically speak to someone or clear up any issues with your coverage request, you may need to wait until normal business hours to complete your purchase.
Is same-day car insurance legitimate?
Yes. Same-day car insurance is legitimate. As long as you bind and pay for your policy, it’ll typically be active on that day.
Keep in mind that a standard car insurance policy is different from other types of policies you can buy on the same day, such as short-term car insurance, non-owner coverage, or rental car liability coverage. You may still be able to buy these policies on the same day you get a quote, but they won’t cover your car for a standard policy term.
Same-day car insurance in New York FAQs
Whether you’re in line to get your vehicle registration done or buying a new car, here’s some additional information that can help you get a new policy quickly.
Is same-day coverage more expensive?
Same-day car insurance isn’t any more expensive than a regular car insurance policy. It typically costs the same amount unless your insurance company offers a discount for buying a policy before you need it. In this case, you wouldn’t qualify for that discount, so you might pay a bit more.
Can you use insurance the same day you get it?
Yes. Your car insurance policy generally begins as soon as you pay for it. If you get a flat tire on the way home from buying your car, for example, you can get help right away if you’ve purchased roadside assistance.
Can you get GEICO same-day coverage?
Yes. GEICOoffers same-day coverage through its website, mobile app, or by visiting a local agent. The digital options are available 24/7, while a live agent will only be available during business hours.
Are you covered for an incident that happens on the day that the policy goes into effect?
It depends. It hinges on whether you got into an accident before or after you purchased the policy. Any accidents that happen before you buy your policy aren’t covered, while accidents that happen after you purchase insurance are.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
III. "What information do I need to give to my agent or company?."
NAIC. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.