What to Do After a Car Accident: 7 Steps to Take

What you need to do after a car accident

Here are seven things you can do to protect yourself after an accident, and how to prepare for one ahead of time.

1. Assess the situation

First, check yourself and any passengers for injuries. If you don't have any significant injuries and you’re able to do so, move your vehicle to a safe location. Afterward, inspect your car for any damages.

2. Check in with the other driver or drivers

Once you’ve made sure everyone in your car is all right, if it’s safe to do so, check on the other driver or drivers involved in the accident. Next, exchange necessary contact and insurance information with the other driver or drivers, such as names, vehicle registration information, insurance ID cards, and driver’s licenses.[1]

3. Call an ambulance or law enforcement

If anyone is injured, dial 911 for an ambulance as quickly as possible. Calling the police to the scene may not be required if there aren’t any injuries or the property damages are under a certain amount. But it can still be a good idea to call them anyway so that you can file an official report documenting what happened in the accident.

When the police arrive on the scene, they’ll interview all parties involved in the accident and gather any witness statements. They’ll also make note of any vehicle damage and might include who they think was responsible for the accident in their police report.[1]

4. Document the situation and gather information

It’s important to document as much information about the accident as you can, which will help you if you file a claim with your insurance company. Take photos of the following things:

Traffic signals

License plates of all the vehicles involved in the crash

Any damages to your vehicle or other vehicles

Any property damage

Any objects that can identify the crash’s location, such as street signs

Also, If there are any witnesses, ask them to share their names and contact information.

5. Don't admit fault

Even if you think you caused the accident, don't admit fault to law enforcement or the other driver. Also, don't apologize to the other driver since it can be interpreted as admitting you're at fault.[2]

If you have roadside assistance, contact them if you need to tow your vehicle or fix a flat tire after a car accident.

Notify your insurer about the car accident as soon as you can. To file a claim, fill out a claims form with your insurer and upload any important documents it asks for, such as photos of any damaged vehicles or a police report.

Most insurers allow you to file a claim online, but you can also file one by speaking to an agent over the phone. After you’ve submitted the claims form, your insurer should send an appraiser out to investigate your claim.