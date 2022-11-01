How to Avoid Paying Too Much for Collateral Protection Insurance (2022)

What is collateral protection insurance (CPI)?

What does CPI mean in insurance? CPI means 'Collateral Protection Insurance.' It is a type of insurance policy that a lender takes out on a piece of property—your house or car—being used to back (a.k.a. collateralize) a loan.

Collateral protection insurance, or CPI, is an insurance policy that a lender takes out to insure a vehicle it has written a loan for if they suspect the vehicle is not currently insured. When you take out a car loan, you use your vehicle as collateral for the loan. If you fail to make your car payments, your lender can repossess the car to recover the debt owed on the car loan.

So it’s in your lender’s best interest to ensure that your car has adequate auto insurance for the life of the loan. When you get your loan, your financial institution will lay out what types of car insurance coverage you need to carry in the loan agreement. If you can’t prove your car is covered at all or covered correctly, your lender will buy a CPI policy and charge you for it.

That CPI policy will be more expensive than what you’d pay just by buying a policy yourself. You may also be charged additional fees by your lender. Other names for CPI coverage include:

Lien protection insurance

Auto loan protection insurance

Lender-placed insurance

Force-placed insurance

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

What does collateral protection insurance cover?

A CPI policy is similar to full-coverage car insurance. It includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage—both of which protect the vehicle. These policies may cover liability insurance, uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, and even medical payment coverage. But not always.

The main thing to remember is that it’s meant to protect your lender’s interest above all else. And, because costs are passed on to you as the borrower, cost matters to your lender much less than other needs.

How does collateral protection insurance work?

A CPI policy may be issued if your lender believes your car is not properly insured. When this happens, your lender will purchase a policy from a CPI provider. You’ll receive a notice from your lender. You’ll also receive a charge for premiums (plus fees) as part of your monthly car payment.

If you cause physical damage to your car and the only insurance policy you have is CPI, your car should be covered for repair costs—minus the deductible, which your lender will charge back to you. Your injuries and the injuries of others may not be covered by CPI because it often doesn’t include liability coverage. Meaning you would have to cover those costs out of pocket.

How does my lender know if I’m carrying adequate car insurance?

When you buy car insurance on a financed vehicle, your car insurance company participates in insurance tracking. Your insurer sends notifications to your lending institution any time your policy is renewed, canceled, or expired.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes