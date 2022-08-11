Compare GEICO vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare GEICO vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

GEICO is cheaper than Progressive for all types of drivers. While Progressive is sometimes cheaper than the industry average, GEICO is always even cheaper for motorists, regardless of their driving history, credit score, or age.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO is one of the cheapest insurance companies you can choose for your coverage needs. Only USAA can beat GEICO’s average auto insurance rates. Progressive is more expensive than the industry average, but it’s one of the cheaper options for DUI drivers.

Compare GEICO vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Young drivers pay the most for car insurance due to their inexperience on the road. In fact, teen drivers are more likely to crash than any other age group, so they pay the highest car insurance rates. Drivers in their 50’s, on the other hand, tend to pay the best rates. Here’s what you can expect from each company based on your age.

Age GEICO Progressive 18 $113 $246 25 $46 $79 35 $50 $80 45 $40 $70 55 $38 $61 65 $40 $65 75 $54 $78 81 $58 $82

GEICO is cheaper than Progressive for drivers of all ages. Progressive charges especially high rates to teen drivers — Premiums for teen drivers at Progressive cost more than double the average rates at GEICO.

Compare GEICO vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, auto insurance companies consider your gender when setting your car insurance rates. Women tend to pay just slightly less than men over their lives. Teen males sometimes pay significantly more than teen females because teen males are more than twice as likely to die in a crash as teen females. Here’s what each company charges men and women.

GEICO is cheaper than Progressive on average for both men and women.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women GEICO $47 $46 Progressive $78 $79

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for men?

GEICO is cheaper than both Progressive and the industry average when it comes to average rates for men.

Gender GEICO Progressive Industry Average Men $47 $78 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

GEICO is cheaper than Progressive on average for women. GEICO’s rates also beat the industry average, while Progressive’s rates do not.

Gender GEICO Progressive Industry Average Women $46 $79 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for an auto insurance policy, you provide your estimated mileage. While this typically has a minimal impact on your insurance costs, most car insurance companies offer slightly cheaper insurance premiums to low mileage drivers.

Keep in mind that it’s possible to save more for low mileage if you enroll in a usage-based savings program like DriveEasy through GEICO or Snapshot through Progressive. These programs provide you with savings based on your actual driving habits. On average, here’s what drivers pay at each company based on their estimated mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

GEICO policyholders with a high estimated mileage pay less for insurance coverage than Progressive customers. GEICO’s rates also beat the industry average.

Annual Mileage GEICO Progressive Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $46 $79 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low mileage drivers pay cheaper rates at GEICO on average than they do at Progressive. GEICO’s premiums for low mileage drivers also beat the industry average.

Annual Mileage GEICO Progressive Industry Average 5,000 $46 $78 $78 10,000 $46 $79 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. Progressive Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, car insurance companies look at your credit-based insurance score when underwriting your policy. It’s one of the factors they use to assess your risk. That’s because there’s a strong relationship between poor credit and high insurance losses, according to several studies.

In some states, insurers are prohibited from setting rates based on your credit history. But on average, people with bad credit pay significantly more for car insurance coverage. Here’s what you can expect from GEICO and Progressive based on your credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

GEICO is cheaper than Progressive on average for good credit drivers. Both companies come in under the national averages for both credit levels, but GEICO’s low monthly rates are the clear winner.

Credit Tier GEICO Progressive Industry Average Excellent $37 $53 $60 Good $43 $70 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

GEICO is cheaper than Progressive for drivers with poor or average credit. GEICO’s rates also beat the industry average. In fact, GEICO is one of the cheapest insurers we reviewed for poor credit drivers. Progressive, on the other hand, charges high rates to poor credit drivers.

Credit Tier GEICO Progressive Industry Average Poor $64 $113 $120 Average $46 $77 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare GEICO vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history is one of the most important factors in determining your car insurance rates. If you have infractions like speeding tickets or DUIs on your driving record, car insurance companies are going to view you as a high-risk driver because you aren’t taking precautions on the road. Safe drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers without any violations pay lower premiums at GEICO on average. While Progressive is $1 cheaper than the $78 national average, GEICO’s $46 rates are the clear winner if you have a clean driving record.

Driver Type GEICO Progressive Industry Average Clean Record $46 $77 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

GEICO offers cheaper rates on average to drivers with speeding tickets than Progressive’s $99 monthly rate. GEICO premiums are also significantly cheaper than the industry average, making it a good option for drivers with a ticket on their records.

Violation GEICO Progressive Industry Average Speeding Ticket $57 $99 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

GEICO is $39 per month cheaper on average than Progressive for drivers who have caused crashes. Both GEICO and Progressive’s premiums beat the industry average for drivers with this type of violation, but GEICO is the cheaper option.

Violation GEICO Progressive Industry Average At-Fault Accident $72 $111 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI can significantly drive up car insurance rates, making it important to find a provider with low rates. At $94 monthly, Progressive offers generous premiums to drivers with DUIs, but GEICO is still slightly cheaper. However, both companies beat the industry average.

Violation GEICO Progressive Industry Average DUI $94 $95 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.