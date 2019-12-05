Keep it Locked: These are the 20 Car Theft Capitals of the U.S. (Updated 2019)

Car Theft Capitals of the United States

20. Topeka, Kansas

Population: 232,183

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 468.63 (2.18 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 3,606.2

This year, the capital of Kansas comes in 20th place, with 468.63 vehicle thefts per 100,000 people. Policymakers and law enforcement alike are committed to decreasing the overall crime rate in this city: a project, called Momentum 2022, is set to implement actionable measures to increase public safety by improving surveillance and neighborhood watch programs.

19. Joplin, Missouri

Population: 50,657 (U.S. Census Bureau)

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 473.44 (2.21 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: Not reported by the FBI

Once the hiding place of the notorious robber duo Bonnie and Clyde almost a century ago, present-day Joplin Missouri is home to some thieving residents of its own. This city has one of the highest motor vehicle theft rates in the country and the highest property crime rate on this list. Although there are no current projects on reducing property crime in Joplin, its police department recently hosted a workshop in conjunction with the National Criminal Enforcement Association (NCEA) on criminal interdiction training to hone the skills of its police officers.

18. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward Metropolitan Statistical Area, California

Population: 4,747,868

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 487.66 (2.28 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 3,283.5

Within this MSA, Oakland has historically been associated with violent crime, and in recent years the community’s focus has primarily been on reducing violent crime rates, which reached an all-time high between 2011 and 2012, with Operation Ceasefire. San Francisco, on the other hand, has recently launched Operation Tangled Web, a task force aiming to reduce auto theft rates throughout the city.

17. Yuba City, California

Population: 173,299

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 495.66 (2.31 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,510.7

Although Yuba City still ranks among the top 20 MSAs for automotive thefts, its ranking has dropped from ninth place to seventeenth. Impressively, rates of car theft in Yuba City have dropped by a whopping 18% since last year.

16. Merced, California

Population: 2,489,355

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 498.24 (2.35 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,377.5

This city in Northern California is no stranger to high rates of vehicle theft; although it was not listed among the top 20 cities last year, it ranked in the top 10 cities in 2017. With a rate of almost 500 vehicles stolen per 100k people and a high property crime rate, residents and visitors of Merced are well-advised to take extra precautions when it comes to securing their vehicle and other valuables.

15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro Metropolitan Statistical Area, Oregon-Washington

Population: 2,489,355

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 503.06 (2.35 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,870.0

With over 500 motor vehicle thefts per 100k people, this MSA brings us to the fifteen cities in the nation with the highest rates of car thefts. To combat this issue, the city of Portland recently closed a loophole in its laws that would make it easier for prosecutors to prove someone is guilty of stealing a car. Evidence such as a driver possessing tools associated with car break-ins, or driving a car with the wrong key, can now be used to prove an individual is guilty of car theft.

14. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 994,764

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 505.03 (2.36 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 3,319.8

Tulsa maintains its place in the top twenty cities this year. The car theft rate in Tulsa has dropped slightly since last year from 538.61 thefts per 100k people, which represents a decrease of five percent. Primarily, the police force in Tulsa has engaged with its residents in programs designed to foster positive relationships between civilians and police, to reduce the overall crime rate in the city.

13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area, Colorado

Population: Not reported by the FBI

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 506.24 (2.36 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: Not reported by the FBI

This MSA has experienced its fair share of car thefts in the past year – and in the year before. In response to such high rates of car theft, Denver police gave away hundreds of free anti-theft devices, at about $100 apiece, to owners of the most commonly stolen vehicles. It remains to be seen whether this creative effort reduces rates of stolen cars in 2019, but we’re hopeful.

12. Billings, Montana

Population: 181,264

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 520.75 (2.43 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 3,508.7

The only city from Montana to rank among the top twenty, Billings has by far the highest rates of car theft in the state. According to the Billings Police Department, most cars in Billings are stolen to be used in drug nexus crimes, rather than to be taken to chop shops and sold for parts. Last year, Billings created a special unit designed to combat property crime (including motor vehicle theft) in the city. As a result, motor vehicle theft has dropped by seven percent since last year.

11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California Metropolitan Statistical Area

Population: 4,595,416

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 521.66 (2.43 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,445.4

With a car theft rate more than two times the national average, theft in this MSA is on the rise since last year, when it did not make the top twenty. There are no programs specifically targeting motor vehicle theft or property crime. Still, this MSA’s police departments have been working hard to reduce rates, with Riverside’s police department citing a 75-85% recovery of all vehicles stolen.

10. St. Joseph Metropolitan Statistical Area, Missouri-Kansas

Population: 126,765

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 532.85 (2.49 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 3,459.9

Since last year, rates of motor vehicle theft have dropped significantly, from 749.99 thefts per 100k. Although the rate of motor vehicle theft in this MSA is still 2.5 times higher than the national average, this impressive twenty-nine percent decrease in motor vehicle theft rates brings this MSA out of fifth place last year to tenth. Given that drug network crimes have been associated with car thefts, a contributing factor could be the county’s crackdown on narcotics in recent years.

9. Vallejo-Fairfield Metropolitan Statistical Area, California

Population: 446,656

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 538.28 (2.51 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,662.9

One of the multiple californian cities on this list, Vallejo has 2.5 times the national rate of auto thefts per 100,000 people. As of November this year, there are not currently any programs directed at decreasing rates of motor vehicle theft in the city. Nonetheless, Vallejo’s police force has been working hard to apprehend the city’s car burglars. In August, they busted a creative auto burglar who was using a high-tech tool to interfere with the locking signals sent by contactless car keys.

8. Wichita, Kansas

Population: 638,135

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 550.02 (2.57 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 4,232.0

The largest city in Kansas by population, Wichita has the highest rates of automotive thefts in the state and the eighth highest in the country. Within the past year, law enforcement in this city has focused, in particular, on reducing overall rates of property and violent crime by focusing on “drugs, guns, gangs, and the habitual offenders who are driving these numbers up,” according to Wichita’s chief of police.

7. Stockton-Lodi Metropolitan Statistical Area, California

Population: 748,303

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 569.58 (2.66 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,956.4

With 569.58 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, California’s Stockton-Lodi metropolitan area has 2.7 times more car thefts per 100k people than the national average. Like Wichita, this MSA area is beset by high rates of violent crime. As a result, the primary focus of their police forces has been on reducing violent crime, through Operation RVN (reducing violence in neighborhoods). Operation RVN was implemented earlier this year.

6. Redding, California

Population: 178,909

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 575.98 (2.69 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,867.9

To reduce the overall crime rate in Redding, law enforcement officials, policymakers, and local businesses have partnered to implement the program Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED). CPTED is a research-backed initiative that manipulates the town’s physical environment to make crime-ridden areas less enticing to criminals. Increasing light levels is one simple yet effective example.

5. Modesto, California

Population: 548,464

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 623.48 (2.91 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 2,789.6

Modesto’s car theft rates are anything but modest. An automotive theft rate almost three times as high as the national average should be a warning to drivers who, according to the city’s police, have become complacent. Their analysis of car thefts in 2018 revealed that almost a quarter were preventable, with drivers either leaving their keys in the vehicle or having had them stolen or otherwise unaccounted for.

4. Pueblo, Colorado

Population: 167,573

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 701.37 (3.27 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 4,387.3

Although Pueblo has moved from third in 2018 down to fourth in the rankings this year, this city has the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in Colorado, with over 700 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people. Although there is no city-specific program preventing car theft, the statewide coalition of law enforcement agencies and insurance partners Coloradans Against Auto Theft (CAAT) works to combat auto theft in Colorado by increasing public awareness and education about the issue.

3. Bakersfield, California

Population: 893,851

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 752.48 (3.51 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 3,386.2

Out of the seven other californian MSAs on this list, Bakersfield has by far the highest rates of auto theft, with over 750 auto thefts per 100,000 people. The threat of automotive theft is all too known to the citizens, legislators, and law enforcement of this city. Last year in an effort similar to that of Denver, Colorado, police in Bakersfield gave out 255 anti-theft devices to owners of the most commonly stolen vehicles in the city.

2. Anchorage, Alaska

Population: 309,917

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 773.4 (3.61 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 5,016.8

Anchorage Alaska maintains its position in the rankings this year as the city with the second-highest rates of auto theft in the nation with almost 775 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people. 3009 vehicles were stolen in 2018; if spread evenly across the year, more than eight automotive thefts would occur each day. Property crime in Anchorage is also the highest out of all twenty cities on this list, at over 5000 incidences per 100,000 people.

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 915,468

Motor vehicle theft per 100k: 780.19 (3.64 times higher than the national average)

Property crime rate per 100k: 4,526.6

In keeping with its ranking last year, Albuquerque emerges once again as the city with the highest rates of auto theft in the United States, which are 3.64 times higher than the national average. To address this issue, Albuquerque’s increased the number of auto theft detectives by 17%, to bait and apprehend a greater number of would-be car thieves.