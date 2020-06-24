Does Heavier Policing Make Roads Safer?

Law enforcement’s impact on our lives is at the forefront of national conversation following protests across America. With this in mind, we look to law enforcement’s role on America’s roads.

Past research has presented conflicting evidence regarding the efficacy of police presence to maintain road safety. While some studies demonstrate that more police activity leads to better behavior on the roads, others reveal no such association.

Some research has found that police activity on the road increases road safety—but only to an extent, and usually relating only to drunk driving. A ten percent increase in DUI arrests was associated with a one- to two-percent reduction in drunk driving crashes, all other factors accounted for. 1 Other studies have failed to establish an association at all, finding no evidence that increased traffic enforcement reduces the incidence of crime, driving violations, or accidents, nor that punishment for particular violations has any effect on rates of offending. 2

What’s more, another study argues that traffic ticket issuance has a clear economic motive: for every 10 percent decrease in a municipality’s revenue, traffic ticket issuance in that municipality increases by about 6.4 percent, 3 and remains elevated even after revenue increases again. With such a tenuous connection between traffic enforcement and good driving behavior, what’s the purpose of ticketing in the first place?

The data science team at Insurify delved further into the relationship between traffic safety and police forces, referring to their database and to external sources.