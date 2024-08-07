Ask an Agent: Does Your Car or Home Insurance Premium Subsidize High-Risk States?

Will insurers ever set national rates to spread out risk from high-loss states?
Probably not.
As climate change progresses, more areas of the United States will become essentially uninsurable — meaning insurers have to set such high rates to stay solvent that consumers will be unable to pay their premiums.
Insurers are also seeing rate increases from reinsurance companies. Reinsurance, essentially insurance for insurers, provides protection for the cost of catastrophic losses so insurers can remain solvent. As the frequency of hurricanes, wildfires, and other severe weather events increases, insurers will increase premiums to keep up with rising reinsurance rates.
Still, national insurance rate setting is unlikely, says Mooney.
“I don’t think insurers could pass on the loss from one state to another with all the state-by-state differences in industry regulations. I could see state governments intervening and needing to provide insurance for high-risk areas more often, but I don’t see the federal government stepping in any time soon,” said Mooney.
The number of states where insurers are losing money has more than doubled in the past decade and now represents about a third of the country, The New York Times reported in 2024. In some of those states, like Florida and Louisiana, insurers are paying as much as $1.50 in claims for every $1 they earn in revenue, making operations unsustainable.
If insurers spread risk evenly across the country, Vermont homeowners would pay $1,459 more per year for insurance compared to their state’s average premium. Florida homeowners, on the other hand, would see an annual savings of $8,619.
The table below shows how much more or less homeowners would pay if policyholders in every state paid the U.S. average of $2,377 annually for home insurance.
Avg. Annual Home Insurance Premium (2023)
▲▼
Percentage More/Less Than National Average
▲▼
Annual Difference Homeowners Would Pay at U.S. Avg. Rate
▲▼
|Alabama
|$3,939
|+66%
|-$1,562
|Alaska
|$1,116
|-53%
|+$1,261
|Arizona
|$1,961
|-17%
|+$416
|Arkansas
|$3,368
|+42%
|-$991
|California
|$1,782
|-25%
|+$595
|Colorado
|$4,072
|+71%
|-$1,695
|Connecticut
|$1,764
|-26%
|+$613
|Delaware
|$1,207
|-49%
|+$1,170
|Florida
|$10,996
|+363%
|-$8,619
|Georgia
|$2,426
|+2%
|-$49
|Hawaii
|$1,150
|-52%
|+$1,227
|Idaho
|$1,636
|-31%
|+$741
|Illinois
|$2,050
|-14%
|+$327
|Indiana
|$1,866
|-21%
|+$511
|Iowa
|$2,120
|-11%
|+$257
|Kansas
|$3,437
|+45%
|-$1,060
|Kentucky
|$2,476
|+4%
|-$99
|Louisiana
|$6,354
|+167%
|-$3,977
|Maine
|$1,322
|-44%
|+$1,055
|Maryland
|$1,670
|-30%
|+$707
|Massachusetts
|$1,863
|-22%
|+$514
|Michigan
|$1,840
|-23%
|+$537
|Minnesota
|$2,332
|-2%
|+$45
|Mississippi
|$4,312
|+81%
|-$1,935
|Missouri
|$2,706
|+14%
|-$329
|Montana
|$1,778
|-25%
|+$599
|Nebraska
|$3,962
|+67%
|-$1,585
|Nevada
|$1,224
|-49%
|+$1,153
|New Hampshire
|$1,225
|-48%
|+$1,152
|New Jersey
|$1,267
|-47%
|+$1,110
|New Mexico
|$3,362
|+41%
|-$985
|New York
|$2,257
|-5%
|+$120
|North Carolina
|$2,110
|-11%
|+$267
|North Dakota
|$2,519
|+6%
|-$142
|Ohio
|$1,342
|-44%
|+$1,035
|Oklahoma
|$5,444
|+129%
|-$3,067
|Oregon
|$1,232
|-48%
|+$1,145
|Pennsylvania
|$1,306
|-45%
|+$1,071
|Rhode Island
|$2,036
|-14%
|+$341
|South Carolina
|$3,082
|+30%
|-$705
|South Dakota
|$2,562
|+8%
|-$185
|Tennessee
|$2,470
|+4%
|-$93
|Texas
|$4,456
|+87%
|-$2,079
|Utah
|$1,369
|-42%
|+$1,008
|Vermont
|$918
|-61%
|+$1,459
|Virginia
|$1,600
|-33%
|+$777
|Washington
|$1,437
|-40%
|+$940
|Washington, D.C.
|$1,203
|-49%
|+$1,174
|West Virginia
|$1,392
|-41%
|+$985
|Wisconsin
|$1,462
|-39%
|+$915
|Wyoming
|$2,159
|-9%
|+$218
Methodology
Insurify data scientists turned to their real-time database of insurance quotes from partner carriers, as well as aggregated rate filings from Quadrant Information Services to determine the average cost of home insurance.
Home insurance rates represent the 2023 annual average for an HO-3 insurance policy for homeowners with good credit and zero claims within the past five years covering a single-family, frame house with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling, $300,000 liability, $25,000 personal property, $30,000 loss of use, and a $1,000 deductible.
Car insurance rates come from Insurify’s proprietary database and represent full-coverage premiums with limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage; property damage liability limits between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage deductibles of $1,000.
Rates reflect drivers between ages 20 and 70 with average or better credit and clean driving records. For additional information, visit Insurify’s data center.