Ask an Agent: Does Your Car or Home Insurance Premium Subsidize High-Risk States?

Why isn’t there a federal agency that regulates home and auto insurance companies?

State-by-state insurance regulations, rate restrictions, and minimum requirements are too different for a unified agency to regulate them.

The Federal Insurance Office (FIO) monitors the insurance industry, tracks access to affordable non-health insurance products in underserved communities, and advises the Secretary of the Treasury.

But the FIO doesn’t have any regulatory authority over the business of insurance, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The McCarran-Ferguson Act, approved by Congress in 1945, gives the states that sole responsibility.

“The states are all too different to say, ‘Let’s merge it all together and operate on a federal level,’” said Mooney.

Mooney doesn’t foresee federal agencies taking over, because, in short, switching to federally regulated home and auto coverage would be a bureaucratic and legislative nightmare.

“States are so different in how they handle insurance. There are so many intricate details and expectations. There are different minimum coverages and state laws,” said Mooney, who’s been a licensed insurance agent in all 50 states throughout her decade-long career and currently maintains licenses in 20.

Climate risks, population density, accident rates, and local legislation influence the insurance market in every state, so insurance operates more effectively in certain states.

“The Pacific Northwest is pretty straightforward. Most New England states are too, even though we drive crazy here,” said Mooney, a Bostonian.

No-fault states like Florida and Michigan have different minimum requirements, like personal injury protection (PIP). No-fault systems have different challenges than at-fault states, too.

“Often [in no-fault states], there’s just so much fraud. They almost need to go back to the drawing board on how they’re doing insurance,” said Mooney.

In 2021 and 2023, the Florida legislature considered two bills: one that would have reformed the no-fault system by eliminating personal injury protection coverage requirements and one that would have changed auto insurance to an at-fault system. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the first bill, and the second died in the Florida Senate.

Regulatory environments also vary, and “some states are notoriously easier for insurers to operate in than others.”

Colorado insurers can implement premium increases as soon as they file rate changes with the state’s DOI, but state insurance regulators can later deny or amend rate hikes. California, on the other hand, is slower to approve rate increases and has robust consumer protection laws that limit insurers’ ability to deny certain claims or cancel or non-renew policies after wildfires.