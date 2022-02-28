San Bernardino, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

San Bernardino, CA Homeowners Insurance

San Bernardino is a city in Southern California ’s Inland Empire, roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles. The city is regarded as one of the most dangerous in California due to its high crime rates and wildfires that rampage through the San Bernardino National Forest and mountains. The SoCal city still boasts beautiful views of the San Bernardino Mountains, hosts a California State University campus, and is home to the first McDonald’s location, now a museum for residents and Route 66 travelers alike.

When the city filed for bankruptcy in 2012, San Bernardino residents saw decreased home values alongside increasing crime and unemployment rates. Roughly three years after emerging from bankruptcy, the city is still struggling to recover, leaving homeowners facing high property crime and natural disaster risks with little community aid.

That’s why insuring your San Bernardino home is so important. Insurify makes finding cheap home insurance in San Bernardino easy and fast. Compare home insurance companies, coverage options, and insurance quotes with Insurify’s home comparison tools so you can find the best insurance services at great prices.