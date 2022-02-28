San Bernardino, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
San Bernardino, CA Homeowners Insurance
San Bernardino is a city in Southern California ’s Inland Empire, roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles. The city is regarded as one of the most dangerous in California due to its high crime rates and wildfires that rampage through the San Bernardino National Forest and mountains. The SoCal city still boasts beautiful views of the San Bernardino Mountains, hosts a California State University campus, and is home to the first McDonald’s location, now a museum for residents and Route 66 travelers alike.
When the city filed for bankruptcy in 2012, San Bernardino residents saw decreased home values alongside increasing crime and unemployment rates. Roughly three years after emerging from bankruptcy, the city is still struggling to recover, leaving homeowners facing high property crime and natural disaster risks with little community aid.
That’s why insuring your San Bernardino home is so important. Insurify makes finding cheap home insurance in San Bernardino easy and fast. Compare home insurance companies, coverage options, and insurance quotes with Insurify’s home comparison tools so you can find the best insurance services at great prices.
Table of contents
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in San Bernardino
For homeowners in San Bernardino, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in San Bernardino. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in San Bernardino.
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in San Bernardino
Homes in San Bernardino cost roughly $350,000; that’s nearly $100,000 more than the national average. With such an expensive investment, you’re going to want to protect your home from risks like floods, wildfires, and high property crime rates. The good news is that homeowners insurance has your home covered for these perils and more.
Home insurance isn’t required by law, but it’s still a good idea to purchase a policy. Plus, if you have a mortgage on your home, your mortgage lender will probably require that you have insurance. But a homeowners policy will include more than just property insurance. Your home insurance also covers your personal belongings and other structures on your property (like fences or garages) and even provides liability coverage to protect your family members in case anyone is hurt on your property.
But home insurance alone likely won’t cover all of your home’s insurance needs, so keep reading for a full guide on San Bernardino home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in San Bernardino by Company
As of 2020, the average home insurance premium in San Bernardino costs $896 annually, and the median home value is $347,741.
Home insurance in San Bernardino is pretty affordable compared to the national and statewide averages. But checking out the cost of home insurance with multiple home insurance companies can help you cut down on your insurance costs even more.
Check out the average cost of homeowners coverage with national companies like Allstate and State Farm, as well as smaller carriers like Mercury Insurance, Adriana’s Insurance, and Fred Loya Insurance in San Bernardino before you settle on one policy. Many insurance carriers offer free quotes so you can know exactly what your policy will cost before you choose your provider.
|$347,741
|$896
Cheapest ZIP Codes in San Bernardino for Home Insurance
San Bernardino neighborhoods vary in population, socioeconomic status, and crime rates, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that your home insurance rate will change depending on what neighborhood you live in, too.
Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, including home values, property crime rates, and the types of natural disasters an area has experienced. That’s why homeowners in Loma Linda, Rialto, and Redlands typically pay less for their annual premiums than those in downtown San Bernardino or Riverside.
Rates in San Bernardino are still low compared to the national average, but you could end up paying even less depending on your neighborhood’s location and perils.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in San Bernardino
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Wildfire Coverage in the San Bernardino Forest
Wildfires in the San Bernardino National Forest have caused homeowners to lose their insurance coverage in the past, as insurers have refused to cover homes in such risky areas. In 2019, California ’s insurance commissioner announced that areas in San Bernardino were protected from these insurance non-renewals. But San Bernardino residents still might not have the necessary insurance protection to keep their homes safe from wildfire damage.
Fire insurance can help protect your home where your homeowners coverage falls short. These policies help repair your home and replace your personal belongings after fires and offer additional living expenses (ALE) coverage if you need to leave your home while it’s being renovated. A fire insurance policy can set you back anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 a year, and you should expect to pay a deductible before your coverage kicks in. But these costs will still likely to save you money on expensive repair costs if your home is devastated by a wildfire.
If you’re having trouble finding a fire insurance policy to protect your home, the California FAIR Plan provides basic fire insurance to high-risk homes.
San Bernardino Flood Insurance
San Bernardino communities are at risk for flooding due to flash floods, small stream flooding, and poor drainage areas. The flood risk varies across the city, and areas around Waterman Ave. are at a lower risk for flooding than neighborhoods near Lytle Creek. Regardless of your San Bernardino neighborhood, your home insurance policy will not cover flood damage.
Flood insurance policies are the only way to protect your home from water damage. San Bernardino participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which provides affordable flood insurance to homes in flood-prone areas. You can purchase a flood insurance policy through the NFIP or your private insurance agent.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in San Bernardino
Life in San Bernardino comes with risks. Don’t let those risks stop you from enjoying your home.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in San Bernardino.
Frequently Asked Questions
The amount of coverage you need depends on the value of your home and personal belongings. Your personal property limit should be enough to replace all of your belongings in case of an emergency (many policies set this as a percentage of your home’s coverage). The best way to know how much coverage you need is to create a home inventory of your most important and expensive possessions.
Keep in mind that actual cash value policies only pay for your items’ value prior to becoming damaged, while replacement cost coverage will pay for the full replacement cost of your items, regardless of their prior condition.
With the city’s high property crime rates, a security system will benefit your household in multiple ways. First, you and your family will be alerted if an intruder breaks in. A security system with cameras will help your local law enforcement identify the intruder, as well as help your insurance agency during the claims process after a home burglary. Installing a home security system can also help you save on your annual premiums.
Yes, if you’re looking to save on your home or car insurance rates, bundling can help you reduce your premiums. Every insurance company offers different bundling options and discounts, so talk to your San Bernardino insurance agent to find out exactly how much bundling can help you save.
