Travelers Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Travelers Homeowners Insurance Quotes

Despite some of the negative feedback from customers, protecting your home and valuable items with Travelers is quite easy. Customers can go online to get a quote or contact customer service at 1 (866) 404-5388 to begin. Local agents are also available to help, allowing policyholders to develop a personal relationship that can often offset frustrating customer service issues.

It’s essential to keep in mind that every person who requests a quote from Travelers will need to determine the coverage options that are best for their unique situation, so policy prices are likely to vary. In general, full coverage will range anywhere from $1,200 to $2,400 and will cover a variety of insurance needs. Not only will policy rates vary from home to home, but they will also be different from state to state. When researching your options, keep in mind that what someone in California pays may be dramatically different than costs in Oklahoma.

Average Cost of Travelers by State

Based on 579 quotes generate on Insurify, we found that the average monthly cost for a Travelers insurance policy was $45 a month. Below is a table showing the average cost of Travelers home insurance by state.

Don’t see your state? We haven’t gathered enough data from that state yet. We will update this page with more quoting information as soon as we are able. Stay tuned!