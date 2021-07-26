AAA Home Insurance Review: Is it the best choice for you?

AAA Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Here’s What People Are Saying…

The organizational structure of AAA makes it an interesting company to work with. Some homeowners are able to purchase a policy that completely meets their needs. In contrast, others find that extra coverage is lacking. Ultimately, you must be a member of AAA to even enroll in coverage, and everyone interested in a home policy is typically required to also purchase AAA car insurance as well. Unlike other large insurers, AAA offers major perks other than standard coverage to holders of a AAA home insurance policy.

Each regional group is referred to as one of the AAA Auto Clubs. W hile some offer insurance products directly, others outsource coverage to other insurance groups. AAA, in general, does offer a customer service telephone number so people can manage their memberships and policy details. But with such a difference between motor clubs, continuity is hard to come by.

Ultimately, most individuals with a homeowners policy from AAA note that customer satisfaction appears to be high on the company’s priority list, that rates are affordable, and that the claims process is easy to navigate. However, some reviews state just the opposite, leaving customers frustrated with ever-increasing premiums and claims that take an extended period to resolve. Though AAA is more well known for its auto insurance offerings, the company’s home insurance has an excellent reputation.

Take a look at these home insurance reviews to see a range of customer experiences: