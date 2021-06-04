Nationwide Home Insurance Review: Is it the best choice for you?
Updated June 4, 2021
Reading time: 4 minutes
Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.
Famed for the slogan “Nationwide is on your side,” customers tend to have very positive experiences with this insurance company. By offering a wide range of coverage options, Nationwide can serve its policyholders through local agents and has a strong reputation when it comes to customer satisfaction. While some additional coverages can increase rates dramatically, it is one of the more well-rounded options in the United States.
Purchasing home insurance can be time-consuming, but with Insurify, it doesn’t have to be. Before you enroll, make sure to compare quotes, examine your coverage options, and find the policy that best meets your needs.
Nationwide has been making customers happy since 1926 with a variety of insurance products. Most policyholders appreciate the ease in which they can get a quote, report a claim, and manage their policy online, although some state that it can be difficult to get in touch with an actual customer service team member.
Since Nationwide offers more than just home insurance, individuals are often attracted to its range of discounts, particularly when bundling home and auto insurance. Coverage limits tend to be just as good, if not better, than what’s offered by competitors like Allstate or USAA, and those who have had to file claims state that the process is quick and straightforward.
Obtaining a quote for a homeowners insurance policy from Nationwide is easy to do online—simply provide your ZIP code to get started and you’re guaranteed to finish the process within five minutes. If you prefer to speak with a representative, you can call Nationwide at 1 (877) 669-6877 or find a local agent in your area.
Comparing home insurance pricing is never entirely straightforward, but Nationwide tends to fall around the national average with quotes ranging between $1,500 and $2,800. Keep in mind that your individual rate for property insurance will be based on a number of factors including the level of dwelling coverage, personal liability protection, and more.
While some companies offer very basic policies, Nationwide goes the extra mile to include a range of coverage options, including:
Dwelling
Contents
Personal Liability
Medical Payments
Ordinance or Law Insurance
Other Structures
Loss of Use
Credit Card Coverage
Additional coverage opportunities include the Brand New Belongings program which replaces your items without depreciation. Its Better Roof Replacement option ensures that repairs after a covered loss are completed using the strongest materials available.
Insurance providers often fall short when it comes to processing claims, yet this is one of the areas where Nationwide truly shines. Policyholders can call 1 (800) 421-3535 to begin their claim or can file online or by contacting their agent. Once you’ve submitted as much information as possible, Nationwide will review your claim and may assign an adjuster to visit your property.
Customers can always check the status of their insurance claim online, and after an estimate has been created, you’ll receive payment for your repairs. Many state that their homeowners policy was far more robust than they realized, resulting in the payment of a claim that went above and beyond their expectations.
Saving money is a strong incentive when it comes to purchasing home insurance, and Nationwide provides a range of discounts for both new and current customers to enjoy, including:
Multi-Policy Discount
Protective Device Savings
Claims-Free Pricing
Home Renovation Credit
Roof Rating Discounts
New Home Savings
Prior Insurance Discount
Gated Community Savings
Paying your Nationwide premium is easy as you can enroll in AutoPay and not worry about having to pay each month. Other options include making a one-time payment online, using the Nationwide mobile app, calling 1 (888) 891-0267, texting “PAY” to 245569, or mailing your payment to:
Nationwide Insurance
PO Box 742522
Cincinnati, OH 45274-2522
If home insurance from Nationwide no longer meets your needs, you can cancel your policy in one of two ways. Simply call 1 (877) 669-6877 to begin or contact your local agent.
Ensuring your overall satisfaction is high on Nationwide ’s priority list, so the company offers various types of coverage for specific situations:
Identity Theft
Valuables Plus
Replacement Cost Plus
Water Backup
Earthquakes
Flood Insurance
Those who need renters insurance or live in a condo can also enjoy coverage from Nationwide. If you’re interested in specialized options for mobile homes, vacant homes, or certain types of personal property, make sure to reach out to your local agent to learn more.
Nationwide has long been known as an auto insurance company, so bundling home and car coverage is easy. Contact customer service at 1 (877) 669-6877 or speak with a local agent to get started.
It can be daunting to begin making repairs on your home after you file a claim. However, you don’t want to wait too long, so it’s encouraged that you check your policy for specific guidelines around repair time frames.
Nationwide’s policy options are very robust and may or may not cost less than its competitors. To make sure you’re getting the best deal on home insurance, visit Insurify and compare multiple quotes at once before you buy.
Home insurance can be one of the most expensive purchases after moving into a new home, so it’s smart to look for the best pricing in your area.
Rather than spending hours researching various company websites, visit Insurify. You’ll be able to compare several insurance options at once and might save more than you thought was possible!
Since 1926, Nationwide has served customers a wide selection of products including life insurance, auto coverage, home policies, and more. In general, the company tends to make customers quite happy, although some do complain about rate increases and the difficulty in being able to contact a customer service representative. Nationwide has an A+ financial strength rating (FSR) from A.M. Best and was rated lower than average by J.D. Power and Associates.
A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.Learn More