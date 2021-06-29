Stillwater Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Stillwater Home Insurance Coverages

According to its website, Stillwater casualty insurance group offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance protects you if your home is damaged by fire, vandalism, hurricane, storms, lightning, or other events.

Your coverage should match your needs. Stillwater offers coverage options to personalize your policy, so check with your agent to discover what’s available for you and your home. For instance, you might need additional insurance if you own a pool, trampoline, or dog to provide added liability protection.

Renters Insurance

A renters insurance policy can protect your personal possessions in the apartment or home you rent. While the property owner’s policy will cover the home or apartment structure, a Stillwater renters policy can reimburse you if your personal items are damaged or stolen.

The average cost of renters insurance from Stillwater is only a few dollars per week. You could also qualify for discounts, such as bundling a renters and an auto policy, to save even more on your premium.

Condo Insurance

If your condo association has insurance, you don’t need your own policy, right? Wrong! The condo association’s policy covers the building and common areas but doesn’t include your individual unit.

Stillwater ’s condo insurance protects the spaces you’re responsible for, like your unit’s interior walls, floors, ceilings, fixtures, and personal items you may own. It also provides liability coverage if someone is injured in your home.

Umbrella Insurance

Although not technically home insurance, umbrella policies can increase your policy limits for even more protection. It’s a supplement to your existing home, renters, or auto insurance policy.

Umbrella insurance from Stillwater can give you up to $5 million in liability protection.