Santa Ana, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Santa Ana, CA Homeowners Insurance
If you’re looking to live in a city that was rated one of the safest in the U.S., has nearly 280 days of sunshine per year, and where beaches, mountains, and even Disneyland are just a quick drive away, then Santa Ana is the perfect place to call home. Lying along the Santa Ana River, the city is the second most populated in Orange County, falling just behind its northern neighbor Anaheim. With attractions like the Santa Ana Zoo, the Discovery Cube, and plenty of museums and parks, you’ll never stop learning or exploring in Santa Ana.
Still, no city is perfect, even though Santa Ana is pretty close. Living expenses in Orange County are notoriously high, and with risks like earthquakes, floods, and high winds, Santa Ana has the home insurance rates to match. Whether you’re shopping for your first policy or just craving savings, Insurify’s comparison tools make finding affordable coverage fast and easy. Insurify can help you compare Santa Ana car insurance, life insurance, and home insurance companies and quotes so you can find savings no matter what insurance services you need.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Santa Ana
For homeowners in Santa Ana, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Santa Ana. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Santa Ana.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$518
|Amica
|$775
|USAA
|$791
|Farmers
|$841
|Nationwide
|$943
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Santa Ana
Homes sell for nearly $650,000 on average in Santa Ana. With a big-ticket investment like this, it’s important to cover your assets with an insurance policy.
Home insurance isn’t required by law, but most mortgage lenders require borrowers to insure their property. Required or not, home insurance policies help pay to repair property damage and replace personal belongings after natural disasters, vandalism, and home burglaries, so it never hurts to have a policy. You can even get liability insurance, additional living expenses protection, and medical expenses coverage through a homeowners policy.
Different coverage options, deductibles, and even discounts are available depending on your home and insurance needs. Keep reading for a full guide on Santa Ana home insurance to find out what insurance products suit you best.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Santa Ana by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Santa Ana costs $945 annually, and the median home value is $628,299.
Santa Ana homeowners don’t pay the highest rates in California (cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, and even nearby Irvine all have higher premiums), but if you’re still looking for savings, we don’t blame you. Shopping for insurance quotes with different home insurance companies is the best way to make sure you’re getting the best coverage for your cost.
Here are the average insurance premiums with insurance providers like Allstate, State Farm, and Nationwide, but be sure to check out your specific home insurance quotes with our comparison tools.
|Average Home Cost in Santa Ana The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Santa Ana The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$628,299
|$945
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Santa Ana by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Santa Ana for Home Insurance
Your home insurance rates are based on variables like your credit score and the age of your home. But did you know factors like your neighborhood’s location and the number of claims filed in your area can also affect your annual premium?
Home insurance pricing is based on ZIP code–specific factors from your neighborhood’s natural disaster risk to its property crime rates.
In Santa Ana, this means homeowners in Artesia Pillar and Portola Park may face higher insurance rates since these areas are more likely to experience risks like earthquakes and soil liquefaction (when ground movement transforms soil into a liquid-like state). Similarly, areas like Mabury Park, Park Santiago, and Historic French Park—which fall outside of Santa Ana ’s earthquake and flood zones—are more likely to have lower homeowners insurance rates.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Santa Ana
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
Protecting Your Santa Ana Home from Floods
Certain areas of Santa Ana are prone to flooding from the Santa Ana River, Santiago Creek, and heavy rainfall. Home insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, but your mortgage lender may require that you purchase flood insurance if your home is located in a flood zone.
Santa Ana participates in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program, which aims to provide affordable flood coverage to high-risk homes. This means you can purchase an NFIP policy with your insurance agent or shop around for cheaper flood insurance rates with a private or independent insurance agency.
Roughly 20 percent of flood insurance claims come from low- and moderate-risk homes, so even lower-risk homeowners should consider buying flood insurance. Plus, the lower your flood risk, the cheaper your policy—so the protection will be worth the cost.
Santa Ana Earthquake Insurance Coverage
Fault lines run under many of California ’s coastal communities, leaving homeowners vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides, and all the perils that accompany ground movement. California home insurance policies are required to cover fire damage from fires caused by earthquakes, but they won’t pay to repair any other earthquake or ground movement damage.
You can insure your home with an earthquake insurance policy, but these policies (and their deductibles ) can get expensive. Since Santa Ana ’s soil is prone to liquefaction, an earthquake insurance policy might help offset costly repairs in case of ground movement. Talk to your insurance agent to find out more about your earthquake insurance options and rates to see if earthquake protection will be worth the price.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Santa Ana
There’s plenty of nature, history, and city to explore in Santa Ana, and finding cheap home insurance shouldn’t cut your exploration short. Use Insurify ‘s comparison tools to find the perfect Santa Ana home insurance policy and save your precious time and money along the way.
Use Insurify to compare homeowners insurance premiums for your property in Santa Ana.
Frequently Asked Questions
Homeowners liability coverage is great for protecting your family and pets if they cause harm or property damage to others. But when it comes to your home business, you’re going to want the proper business insurance protection, and homeowners liability coverage isn’t going to cut it. Check out Insurify’s guide to home business insurance to find out what coverage is best for you.
Security systems, deadbolt locks, smoke detectors, and even certain preventative measures for earthquakes and fires can each help lower policyholders’ premiums. If you’re looking for auto insurance, bundling your home and auto policies can also cut your premiums by up to 20 percent. Talk to your insurer to see what other discounts you qualify for.
Yes, homeowners insurance covers fire damage, including wildfires. Santa Ana has a much lower wildfire risk than other California communities, but it’s still nice to know you’re covered just in case.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required